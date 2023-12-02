What the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections was all about

Telangana Assembly elections 2023 can be summed up in one hyphenated word: anti-incumbency. With polling at all 119 constituencies completed on Thursday, November 30, and results due on Sunday, several exit polls have predicted a major victory for the Congress in the state.

While the Congress has been vociferously campaigning for over a year now, starting from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which covered the state in November 2022, what struck out primarily this election was a palpable anti-incumbency sentiment. The BRS faced allegations of corruption, mismanagement of funds, and trying to acquire land by subverting the law. On their end, the BRS retaliated by stating that despite having had several years to govern India, the Congress party failed miserably. “We achieved Telangana despite the Congress party,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, remarked time and again.