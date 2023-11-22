The unemployment problem in Telangana: What jobs data tells us

Boda Sunil Naik, an unemployed tribal man, died by suicide in 2021 after blaming the Telangana government for delaying government job notifications. In a video filmed before his death, Sunil urged Telangana’s unemployed youth to continue fighting against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. “Don’t spare him,” he said. Sunil was a graduate of Kakatiya University in Warangal. Three years earlier, the suicide of Murali, a postgraduate student at Osmania University, became a flashpoint for his fellow students’ resentment towards the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS) government over the dearth of good jobs.

BRS leaders including Minister KT Rama Rao (CM KCR’s son) have made repeated claims of accelerating government recruitments, boosting private sector investments, and thus creating private jobs. These leaders have claimed that the BRS government has filled 1.6 lakh government job vacancies since 2014, added 4.3 lakh IT jobs since 2018, and achieved the highest per capita income for Telangana of over Rs 3 lakh in 2022-23. Their claims have been contested by economists, activists, and students, who argue that they do not accurately correlate with the quality of job opportunities available in Telangana.

Another major premise of Telangana’s formation was the uneven development centred in and around Hyderabad under previous governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The aspiration for equitable development of backward regions too, seems far from realisation. As the state heads for elections, here’s a deeper look at the employment situation in Telangana so far.