Telangana polls: Will anger over Dharani portal impact KCR?

In a move to digitally record and maintain land administration data in Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had introduced the Dharani portal in 2020. Nearly three years later, the portal has become a point of contention between the ruling party and the opposition, particularly the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), due to discrepancies which have cropped up and caused an inconvenience to citizens. The Congress has promised to replace the entire system calling it corrupt. Ironically, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had launched the portal with the aim to combat corruption within the Revenue Department and bring transparency in land transactions.

Both Congress and the BJP, in their respective manifestos, have promised to do away with the Dharani portal. The Congress has said it will replace it with the ‘Bhumata’ portal, while the BJP proposed the implementation of the ‘Mee Bhoomi’ portal, meaning that both want to replace and maintain some other system instead. The opposition parties allege that the Dharani portal facilitates land grabbing.

BJP's state President G Kishan Reddy had said, “Dharani portal has only made problems worse rather than solving them. The court cases have increased and offices are overwhelmed with complaints.” Similarly, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has alleged that around 20 lakh people are suffering due to the Dharani portal. He accused KCR and his government of being involved in land encroachments through the portal.

Others from the state have also been vocal critics of the portal ever since it was introduced. Hyderabad-based RTI activist Robin Zacheus filed an RTI application, which revealed that thousands of complaints have been filed against Dharani. The highest in Nizamabad district (over 21,000) and Jagtial (8,000 applications) between 2021 and 2022 alone.

In the outskirts of Hyderabad, a plot owners' association that is embroiled in a legal tussle over land ownership, made its representatives file nominations against KCR from the Gajwel constituency. Ninety people filed nominations, but all were withdrawn on November 15. “A senior minister from the cabinet assured us it will be taken care of,” the member said, requesting anonymity.

The association claims that the land purchased in 1988 was under litigation with previous owners. Post Dharani, the land records now display the names of previous owners, leading to disputes and clashes between groups.