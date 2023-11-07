TNM Poll Watch: KCR’s many schemes for Dalits and their faulty implementation

What is the Dalit Bandhu scheme?

Under Dalit Bandhu, the BRS government provides a one-time capital assistance of Rs 10 lakh per Dalit household, towards income-generating activities. The scheme is supplemented by the Dalit Protection Fund, a special corpus where the beneficiary makes a contribution of Rs 10,000 matched by the government. This corpus will serve as an emergency fund from which the government will give financial support to beneficiaries whose investments are at risk, KCR had said.

Having announced the scheme during the run-up to the Huzurabad bye-elections, the scheme was launched in Huzurabad on a pilot basis in 2021. More than 18,000 beneficiaries were covered under the scheme. It was then extended to Chintakani (3,462), Tirumalagiri (2,223), Charagonda (1,407) and Nizamsagar (1,298) mandals in four different districts on saturation mode (all eligible persons would benefit from the scheme). The government monitored the scheme implementation and evaluated results from these regions, KCR said. The scheme was then pared down and the government decided to roll it out in two phases. The first phase with a target of only 100 beneficiaries in each of the remaining constituencies was completed in 33 districts, covering 11,837 beneficiaries in the state.

According to P Karunakar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana SC Co-op Development Corporation, around 38,600 Dalit families have benefited through the scheme so far, and the state has spent Rs 3,870.62 crore on the scheme as of 2023 (including the first phase and pilot/saturation mode implementation before that). The second phase, announced in March this year, aims to identify 1,100 beneficiaries per constituency – nearly 1.3 lakh beneficiaries in total.

But Dalit activists are also unhappy with the way the second phase is progressing, alleging that it is only being dangled by KCR as yet another big election promise, whose implementation may wane even if the BRS returns to power.

Shankar, an anti-caste activist from Dalit Bahujan Front (DBF), said, “BRS announced a second phase and delayed the implementation. They know that the code of conduct for elections will be implemented, but they simply made a big promise just before the election to cash in on Dalit votes.”

According to the scheme’s implementation guidelines, the district administration finalises the beneficiaries based on the local MLA’s recommendations. The beneficiaries are categorised into different sectors such as agriculture, transport, manufacturing, retail, services, etc., depending on their preferences for how they want to use the assistance. A single unit set up under the scheme can comprise multiple sub-units within the same or different sectors. For instance, a unit may involve both dairy farming and poultry. In some cases, multiple beneficiaries can join together to create a joint unit, with the project cost exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

Several incidents have been reported, where Dalits staged protests demanding transparent implementation of the scheme and alleged that beneficiaries on good terms with the MLA benefitted majorly. Activists allege that in some constituencies, MLAs have sought about 30% of the scheme amount as ‘commission’ in exchange for recommending the beneficiaries’ names to the District Collector. “There are instances where the beneficiaries had to take out loans to pay about Rs 3 lakh to the followers of MLA to get their names on the list,” said M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary of Forum for Good Governance (FGG). In December 2022, the Telangana High Court ruled that MLAs cannot select beneficiaries anymore, and instead directed that a government-appointed committee review applications and select beneficiaries.

However, community members continued their protests even after the HC ruling. Earlier in October, several women from the community organised a rally at BRS MLA Madan Lal’s camp office in Khammam. In August this year, alleging bias in the selection of beneficiaries, a group of Dalits from Ankireddypally village in Kondapaka mandal of Siddipet district staged a protest. In October, Dalits from three villages – Nerella, Jagadevpet, and Ramaiahpally in Jagtial district staged a demonstration in front of the Panchayat office in Dharmapuri Mandal alleging an unfair selection process due to recommendations.

According to a report by Forum for Good Governance (FGG), in Vasalamarri – a village adopted by KCR, where the scheme was implemented in saturation mode – it was discovered that 75 people were receiving benefits even though there were only 52 Dalit families. The hurry to meet targets during this saturation mode meant that beneficiaries were given something by the district administration, but not necessarily what would have helped them.

“Seventeen of the beneficiaries were given automobiles (tractors, goods vehicles, etc.), which they had to sell because they didn't have a driving licence, which meant they would have to hire a driver or high fuel prices became a challenge. The district administration should have conducted a market survey and assisted in setting up a unit accordingly. They should also conduct review inspections and help the unit operate. However, the administration desires to do a simple job,” said M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary of FGG.