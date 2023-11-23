Telangana polls: Will the 2BHK housing scheme work in favour or against KCR?

Hyderabad allottees mostly happy

The allottees in Hyderabad are happy with the 2BHK scheme as the cost of living is very high in the city and owning a house is a dream for many. But there is a big problem. The houses have been allocated to residents in GHMC limits, far away from their current location – anywhere from 30 to 150 km. This also means they have to find new jobs and new schools for their children.

Upendra (50), who works as a plumber in LB Nagar, has been allocated a house in the 2BHK colony at Rampally. “The colony is about 30 km away from my place of work. Mine is not a salaried job and I have regular clients here. I hoped to get a house closer to LB Nagar. But, we will move to Rampally because I can save some money on rent,” Upendra said. He added, “The officials asked us for a caste certificate and I do not have one.”

According to GHMC officials, some of the beneficiaries do not have ration cards and caste certificates but have been allocated a house. “They were asked for all the details while applying but were unable to furnish it at that time. We are not asking for these documents now,” a GHMC officer said.

When TNM visited Rampally, though the interior roads have been laid, the colony was very difficult to access as the road leading to it was unpaved and muddy and overgrown with shrubs. One of the biggest colonies within GHMC limits with 6,240 unoccupied 2BHK units, it is located about 3 km from the Pocharam Infosys campus.

The 2BHK housing flats in Jangammet colony in Chandrayangutta were also unoccupied. While most of the construction work was completed over a year ago, electric works are yet to be finished, TNM found.

In Bahadurpura constituency in Hyderabad district, several people said that despite being allotted a house the keys hadn’t been handed over. “Chaabi nai diye, bas dikhaye” (They haven’t given us the keys, they just showed us the house), remarked several residents in the Al Jubail Colony.

Speaking to TNM, 30-year-old Faymeda Khatum said, “We were all told that we will be shifted to a 2BHK house in Kollur, which comes under Sangareddy district.” Kollur has the largest 2BHK colony in the district with over 15,000 flats. It is 120 km from Bahadurpura and like Faymeda, several others are worried about finding employment in the new place.

However, some beneficiaries are eager to own a new flat and not worried about moving to a far off place. Chandrika, a 30-year-old single mother and resident of LB Nagar, was allocated a housing unit in Jawahar Nagar Colony, about 30 km away. “I applied for the house eight years ago and it has been allocated now. I visited the colony and saw the flat from outside. They did not let us inside the flat. We were told that the keys would be given in January.” Chandrika works at a tailoring shop in Amberpet in the city and said she would commute from her new flat. “Location is not a problem for me. I would like to move as soon as possible. I have a son and an ailing father to take care of. I can save what I pay towards rent,” she said.

A Dalit activist told TNM that most urban poor who belong to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe groups have to bear the brunt of a long commute. “These communities are employed as watchmen, domestic workers, mechanics, etc. The houses given to them are far away. If you think about it critically, the government believes that the poor can be relegated to any corner,” he observed.

“Housing is the most important intervention in poverty alleviation programmes. It is the most expensive scheme too. There will be complaints that there are not enough houses, but whoever forms the next government should continue this scheme. Wherever low cost housing is provided, one can see a significant improvement in the lives of the beneficiaries. It gives a sense of ownership to the poor. Large scale construction also benefits the state’s economy,” noted Amirullah Khan, an economist.

Urban civic activist SQ Masood said, “Cash benefit schemes are temporary, but housing is a big issue for urban poor. The average income of urban poor individuals is Rs 15,000 and a major part of that goes towards rent.” But he added that as the selection of beneficiaries is done via a draw system, it has left out the most eligible beneficiaries in many cases. “The government finished the project three years ago, but they allocated the houses much later in a random manner so the benefit did not reach the last person in the line.”

(With inputs from Anjana Meenakshi)