Ground report: Safety not a concern but residents near Kaleshwaram barrages aren’t happy

Grocery store owner Yerram Setti Raju discussed how he was initially unwilling to give up his cultivable land for the project. “I didn’t want it to be acquired because the compensation wasn’t satisfactory enough. I wasn’t opposed to the barrage construction but just wanted my due. They dumped sand in my field and surrounding areas repeatedly until I had no choice but to settle three years later,” he added. Raju has since quit farming and used the limited compensation he received to start the store.

Residents of the adjacent Surraram village expressed similar concerns. Sarpanch Laxma Reddy stated that 100 acres of land from his village was acquired by the state government but they gained nothing in return. “We didn’t benefit from the barrage but it caused quite a bit of damage,” he said. He was referring to the crop loss during the Vanakalam season (the state government’s new term for the Kharif crop). “The water lifted from the nearby canal that runs the stretch of our village floods everything. Our fields are filled with water, drowning any crops we grow.”

Annaram residents also point to land grabbing as one of the reasons for their disillusionment with the Saraswati barrage.

In Peddapalli district, Siripuram village sarpanch Dande Prasad, however, disagreed as did several of the residents while discussing the third barrage. “We haven’t benefited from the Sundilla (Parvathi) barrage. But we haven’t suffered from it either. Everyone in the village has received compensation for giving up their lands. Once in 2021, cotton farmers lost their entire yield but weren’t given any crop loss compensation. More than us, the nearby village of Bestapally suffers more as a result of water that floods farms when the barrage gates are opened during heavy rains,” Prasad said.

However, for the most part, nearly all villagers employed in agriculture near Medigadda and Annaram barrages referred to a second, oft-neglected, problem.

The backwater crisis: How rains turn into floods

While in common parlance, a backwater refers to a stagnant part of a river where the current is negligible, a different meaning is employed here. The backwater here refers to the flooding upstream caused by the barrage obstructing the natural, free flow of the water. In fact, on the Telangana government’s insistence that the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) in Andhra Pradesh carry out a study on Polavaram’s backwaters in June 2023, the Maharashtra government in a letter asked Telangana to do the same for the Medigadda barrage as the backwater from Medigadda had an adverse impact on Maharashtra’s Sironcha town during the floods in 2022. Telangana villagers involved in agriculture refer to this precise ‘backwater’ issue while bringing up their disgruntlement with the barrages.

Ratna Raju, who lives close to the second barrage in Annaram village, put it like this: “Earlier we used to have rain. Since the construction of the Saraswati barrage, we have floods,” adding, “When it rains heavily, they need to release water and so they open the gates. The stored water along with the rain descends on us with a flourish.”

Another tenant farmer spoke about a different problem. Kishore, who cultivates cotton, explained that cotton fields generally require less water. “Any more and the crop fails,” he said. “We can only plant cotton in June or July. When the floods hit in August, September like they did in 2022, we cannot attempt to sow cotton again. We then end up growing vegetables or crops that are less lucrative and invariably incur a loss.”

This is not to say that the Kaleshwaram project is resulting in flooding in all areas. The scheme has seen significant success in districts like Siddipet, Medak, and Kamareddy, but that is also owing to the fact that none of these districts witness backwater from the barrages.

“Mandals like Dubbaka, Gajwel, Thoguta, Mirudoddi have benefited from the Kudavelly vaagu (stream). However, only farmers on either side of the stream benefit from the Kaleshwaram project. Farmers located away from it aren't as lucky,” said Sukuri Praveen, a member of human rights group Caring Citizens Collective. He added that if backwaters were a part of Siddipet’s geography, farmers would face the same problem.

Explaining the functioning of Kaleshwaram’s barrages, an engineer employed by the Telangana government, requesting anonymity, said that the backwater problem recurs due to poor planning. “The barrages already store water. When it rains heavily, the barrage, which hinders the free flow of water, causes it to flow into the fields. Coupled with the water flow, when the barrage gates are opened, the fields are completely submerged.”

He also noted that the flooding was an easily avoidable problem. “When it rains in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, it takes a few hours for it to start pouring in Telangana. If water were to be released intermittently when rains start, we can avoid this problem. In fact, estimating the flow of rain is quite simple as we have computer simulations to do it for us. However, this problem persists because at the time of conception itself the government neglected the backwater problem and was in a hurry to finish the construction,” he claimed.

“Under normal circumstances, it is easy to issue warnings. However, if the barrages collapse, there will be no time to warn the public which could result in massive loss of life and property,” he added.

The migration problem

A kilometre from Ratna Raju’s residence in Annaram, Padma, a marginal farmer who owns three acres of land, said that she is unable to find people to work in her fields. “Tenant farmers initially help with cultivation but if that fails, they accept their payment and don’t return. That means I lose out on money and help, and have no way of cultivating,” she said.

Several residents of Annaram and nearby villages are reported to have left to find better employment elsewhere. “Two of my friends are now employed as security personnel in companies in Hyderabad,” said Ratna Raju.

Around 200 farmers in Annaram staged a protest after the 2022 floods demanding compensation for crop loss. “We never get compensation. At best, someone from the government comes and drops off some ration which tides us over for a couple of weeks,” Kishore said.

Raju also pointed out that his kutcha house is flooded every year since the barrage came up. “When we hear the warning horn which is issued each time the barrage gates are to be opened, we pack up our things, get into tractors and go and stay with friends who live on higher land. This is the plight of everyone who lives in low-lying areas close to the barrage,” he added.

Rehmat Ali, who runs a chicken shop in Ambatipalli, and his sister Tahira Begum spoke about how their house was entirely damaged in the flooding. “We were given ration to tide us over. But nothing else. No compensation whatsoever was given for the 2022 floods,” Ali said.

While the scientific community has raised concerns regarding the faultlines in Medigadda and potential problems Annaram might have to deal with, residents are mainly concerned with crop failure or displacement caused by floods. “I wouldn’t be opposed to the barrage being demolished. Even the nearby villages of Sandupalli and Nagapalli are affected by it,” Ratna Raju declared.

Sarpanch Laxma Reddy explained that while there is no fear in Surraram, villages downstream the barrage might feel differently. “Our concern has always been solely with crop loss,” he said.

Narayana, a resident of Surraram, said he was a victim of this problem every year. He gave up two acres of his land for the barrage and has been cultivating the remaining three acres since then. “The water cuts through the crop during monsoons. We have to keep levelling it. We told the revenue officials to acquire this land too because there are recurrent losses but no relief is provided,” he said.

However, unlike others in Surraram, 35-year-old Ratnakar, who runs a small supermarket, is worried about the consequences of the damage to the barrage. “The damage occurred during the non-monsoon season, so people think that the villages aren't vulnerable. I believe this will not be the case when the dam is at full capacity. I saw it in the news and the dam safety report has said that this project is faulty. I worry that any other technical fault with the gates could submerge our villages,” he said.

Ratnakar added that the only significant development from the barrage construction was improved connectivity between Warangal and Maharashtra. “My in-laws are from Sironcha mandal in Maharashtra. In the absence of the road on the Medigadda barrage, it is a 50 km route,” he said.

Worried residents are also demanding accountability regarding potential damage in their villages due to the structural issues in the barrages. Thirty-two-year-old Challa Mahesh told TNM, “We used to have enough irrigation facilities even before the barrages were constructed. We did not benefit from the project. We have suffered a lot during the construction of the dam. The roads were occupied completely by trucks. Irrespective of our affiliation to different political parties, we want accountability.”

Safety concerns

Following the collapse of piers at Medigadda, a six-member National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) team headed by Anil Jain visited the site. In its report, the NDSA team flagged that the dam owners did not inspect or maintain certain structures – the cement concrete blocks or launching aprons – since the commissioning of the barrage in 2019-20. “This maintenance deficiency of the dam owners has progressively weakened the barrage, leading to its failure. This is a significant lapse on the operation and maintenance front,” the report said.

The two barrages constructed upstream of Medigadda under the Kaleshwaram project – Annaram and Sundilla barrages – have similar designs and construction methodologies, which makes them prone to similar damage, the committee said. “Signs of boiling already exist downstream of Annaram barrage, a precursor to failure. These barrages also should be examined urgently for signs of piping/ distress,” it said.