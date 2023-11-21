'BRS stands with you': KTR assures govt job aspirants in Telangana

Under attack from the Opposition over allegations of failure to fill vacancies in the government departments and leakage of question papers, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K Rama Rao on Monday. November 20 assured students preparing for government jobs that the party stands by them.

Seemingly confident of BRS retaining power, KTR also promised that he will meet job aspirants on the morning of December 4, a day after counting of votes.

He met aspirants largely based in Ashok Nagar and hailing from different districts of Telangana.

KTR also said in a statement that: "Had an insightful conversation with the Govt job aspirants from Ashok Nagar who came to meet me with a hope to find a way forward. Assured them that the future is bright and will be meeting them at their adda immediately after election."

During the course of freewheeling interactions, the aspirants asked several questions related to job calendar, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Board reconstitution, cancelled and postponed exams among others.

KTR assured them that he will have a meeting with the government employees in Ashok Nagar on December 4, after the announcement of the election results to thoroughly discuss all the issues related to the filling of government jobs.

He also said that there is no possibility of anyone questioning their commitment in creating government jobs, especially the Congress which did not even create 1,000 jobs per year when they were in power from 2004-2014.

The Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh filled merely 1,000 jobs per year, but in 9.5 years, BRS government provided 16,000 jobs per year.

He said that the BRS government was continuing the process of filling up 2 lakh 30 thousand government jobs. More than 1,62,000 government jobs have already been filled, he said.