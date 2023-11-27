How three Telangana farmers are making the Nizam Sugar factory revival a poll issue

Since 2015, all three units of Telangana’s Nizam Sugar Factory, once the largest in Asia, have remained shut. But whenever sugarcane farmers raise questions about the revival of the factory, they have been told not to ask anything. Incensed by the apathetic responses, three members of the farmers’ organisation Rythu Aikya Vedi — Mamidi Narayana Reddy, Baddam Srinivas Reddy, and Navnandi Limba Reddy — filed nominations from the Gajwel seat for the upcoming Assembly elections. They have decided to challenge Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in order to draw attention to issues faced by sugarcane farmers.

The Nizam Sugar Factory was established at Bodhan in Nizamabad in 1938 by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad. The factory has two additional units at Metpally in Jagtial and Mumbojipally in Medak.



In 2002, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government of undivided Andhra Pradesh sold 51% shares in the factory to Deccan Papers Limited. It was then renamed Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited (NSDL). One of the promises of the BRS (then Telangana RS) in the 2014 elections was that they would revive the factory. In 2015, the TRS government issued a government order (GO) to continue the factory, which was functioning in a Public-Private Partnership model, into a cooperative society.

During an Assembly session in 2016 , CM KCR said, “We intend to revive the factory, it is the pride of Telangana. But we did not make any definitive promise. The government cannot run the factory as it is not financially viable.”

Subsequently, the private management approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2017 for liquidation, leading to the closure of all three units.

As part of its efforts to convert the NDSL into a cooperative society, the KCR government had sent 400 farmers to Maharashtra to study how cooperative societies run sugar factories there. However, the government did not proceed with the move. “On returning from Maharashtra, the farmers did not show interest in the idea, thus making the government shelve the plan,” KCR said. In a recent interview with TV9 , BRS working president and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao reiterated this, stating that it was unfortunate that the farmers did not unionise to form a cooperative society.

The farmers said that the cooperative setup proposed by the government is not suitable for Telangana, as the conditions in the state differ significantly from the large-scale cooperative societies in Maharashtra. At present, there are 190 co-operative sugar factories in Maharashtra. According to them, KCR is trying to shift the blame of closing the factory to their decision to not form a cooperative society.

“We toured Pune, Baramati, and Satara districts in Maharashtra. The factories there are like rice mills in our state. Sugar barons from political parties are involved in the industries. How can only farmers run such a cooperative society here,” Limba Reddy said.