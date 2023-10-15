KCR promises Rs 16,000 per acre for farmers; free life insurance cover: BRS manifesto details

Promising sops to every community if voted to power for a third time, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Sunday, October 15, released the BRS manifesto in Hyderabad. The biggest announcement however was a massive hike of financial assistance for land-owning farmers under the state’s flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme. KCR has promised to give farmers Rs 16000 per acre from the existing Rs 5000 under the scheme. At present, each beneficiary gets Rs 10000 per acre per year as financial assistance for farming. The CM also announced the ‘Sowbhagya Lakshmi’ scheme for eligible poor women, who will get Rs 3000 per month as assistance. In addition, KCR also said that one lakh two-bedroom (2BHK) houses will be built in Hyderabad for the poor under the state’s ‘2BHK Dignity Housing’ scheme.

In essence, apart from announcing some new schemes, the BRS has pushed the envelope of the already existing schemes. KCR had launched the Rythu Bandhu scheme before the 2018 state elections, promising to help about 60 lakh farmers in the state. “The Rythu Bandhu scheme will be increased to Rs 16000 per acre per year. Immediately it will go up to Rs 11000 and will increase by Rs 1000 per year (until it reaches Rs 16000). This is for Agriculture stabilisation,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a press conference on Sunday at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS’ office in Hyderabad.

He also said that the state’s Aarogyasri scheme, which specifically aims to provide health insurance cover to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families up to Rs 10 lakh, will be increased to Rs 15 lakhs. Moreover, he also announced the ‘KCR Bhima’ life insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh for all BPL card holders. “100% premium will be paid by the government through LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) covering 93 lakh families. Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 crore will be spent, it is likely to be implemented from June. It will be provided to every poor household having a white card in Telangana. This is being done to strengthen the LIC, which is a public sector organisation,” said KCR.

He also promised to continue the ‘Podu’ land distribution scheme for tribals (who cultivate lands in forest areas but don’t own it) in Telangana, Dalit Bandhu financial assistance (Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary) and BC Bandhu (Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme) if the BRS comes to power again. Minorities welfare schemes like- Shadi Muarak and others will also be continued, he said.

The BRS has also punched up on its social security schemes. As per the 2023 election manifesto, the party vows to provide Rs 5000 to Aasara pension scheme beneficiaries from the existing Rs 2,016, over the course of five years. “The amounts will be increased incrementally by Rs 1000 each year until we attain the Rs 5000 pension per person mark,” said KCR. The pensions for persons with disabilities has also been increased to Rs 4,016. It will gradually be increased to Rs 6,016.

“The incremental increase is to ensure that the state’s economy isn’t burdened in any way,” he said. The BRS promised a stipend of Rs 3000 per month for eligible women and gas cylinder subsidies will be provided for Rs 400.

The BRS chief blamed the Union government for ‘putting an unbearable burden on the common man.” “We promise that when BRS comes back to power, it will provide a gas cylinder for Rs 400 rupees to deserving poor women and the rest of the burden will be borne by the government,” he added. The manifesto also included promises of housing sites for the poor by assuring assigned lands and reinforcing the existing housing policy.

KCR said that the government will hold discussions with Dalit representatives of all the parties on the transferability of assigned lands for Dalits. The BRS won the 2018 state elections with a thumping majority based on similar promises. It secured 88 out of 119 seats, while the Congress-Telugu Desam Party alliance could win just 19 and two seats. The All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen retained its seven constituencies in Hyderabad while the BJP could win just one seat.

Aside from ensuring the setting up of more state-run residential schools in keeping with the government’s existing policy, no new promises were made. “The Telangana government is giving priority to residential education. This approach is getting results,” he said and added that each of the 119 constituencies will house such residential schools.”