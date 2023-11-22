Ground Report: A flood-hit village in Telangana’s tribal heartland is boycotting polls

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

In July 2023, when northern districts of Telangana were hit by floods, Mulugu, the state’s tribal heartland, was badly ravaged. More than 100 villages were submerged by floodwaters resulting in disruption of connectivity and crop loss for farmers.

One of the most badly hit villages was Kondai, hardly 10km away from Medaram known for Medaram Jatara, a tribal festival held once every two years. Eight people were swept away by rising floodwaters here. But the region isn’t new to floods. Jampanna Vagu, a tributary to the river Godavari, overflows every year during monsoon season devastating farmlands, but this time it was extremely severe and affected houses. Not even a single house was spared.

A bridge over the tributary also collapsed, which made the locality inaccessible. The flood waters left sand deposits in the fields affecting their livelihood and villagers are now compelled to travel out of Kondai. With no proper roads and transport available, commuting is a risky and exhausting endeavour.

But despite months of hardships, the village did not see help forthcoming and residents are desperate because of a sense of abandonment. When Telangana goes to polls on November 30, Kondai may not be voting.

Residents of Kondai panchayat have decided not to cast their votes until they receive an assurance that basic amenities like roads, safe shelter and flood walls would be constructed. They also want to be relocated to higher plains because of frequent floods. “We are determined to question and raise demands with any party that comes to the village seeking votes,” Venkateshwarulu, Sarpanch of Kondai told TNM.

Millions of visitors pour into Medaram village of Tadvai Mandal in Telangana’s Mulugu district once in two years to be part of Medaram Jatara, the second-largest fair of India, after the Kumbh Mela. The Medaram procession passes through Kondai and is attended by thousands of people from border states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The celebration, a commemoration of the fight against injustice by the mother-daughter duo of Sammakka and Saralakka, goddesses of the Koya tribe, lasts four days.

In January this year, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, while on a visit to Mulugu had stated that the state government had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for Medaram Jatara, developing the Sammakka barrage and strengthening of banks of Godavari River to avoid inundation of low-lying areas.

Despite the annual flood risk, Kondai was not extended help for flood mitigation or develop roads and other infrastructure that are crucial to their livelihood.