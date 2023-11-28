How Telangana’s MLAs have wielded undue power in the last nine years

Slogans of ‘Malla Reddy, down down’ echoed across the village on September 25, 2023. “What has [KCR] done after adopting Keshavaram? Has he given housing or land to those who need? What will people with nothing do?” a woman asked while speaking to local media. Another woman said that no inquiry was done and remarked that if Malla Reddy visited Keshavaram, the residents would teach him a humiliating lesson.

Similarly in Gannavaram village of Karimnagar district, women led protests against Manakonduru BRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan asking for the Gruhalakshmi process to be restarted. They alleged that those with existing houses were benefitting from the scheme and asked for the final list to be scrapped. “Are they conducting inquiries in the ward or via the gram sabha? We are unable to understand. Let them just ask for votes from the people they have favoured unceremoniously,” said a female resident of Gannavaram.

Shankar, an SC Madiga resident of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri’s Alair, told TNM that though his wife applied for the Gruhalakshmi scheme, the family didn’t receive the money at all. “BRS’ cadre got it though,” he added with a wry smile.

While the MLA has been empowered significantly in Telangana, it is difficult to gauge the legislative involvement of any of the parties in the state as attendance data isn’t available. However, the shift in an MLA’s power is there to see.

“The role of the MLA has been completely distorted in recent times. The legislative role all but disappeared due to dilution of the state Assembly in terms of debates and lack of action in sub-committees to draft new laws and amend existing ones. The lines between MPs, MLAs and Municipal Corporators have been blurred. MLAs are being elected based on parameters that are not even in their job description,” remarked civic activist Srinivas Alavilli.

“The constitutional price of ensuring an MLA is involved in handling a government scheme is that their questioning of the government gets diluted. Ideally, the Constitution wants an MLA to hold the government accountable," concluded Chakshu Roy.