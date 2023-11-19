BJP manifesto wants to revise Telangana’s history, ban cow slaughter and more

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

With ‘resetting the narrative of Telangana's history’ as one of its key agendas, the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections says that August 27, the date of the Bairanpally massacre, will be officially marked as Razakar Horrors Remembrance Day. Nearly 100 people were killed in the violent massacre in 1948 by Razakars, a private militia backed by the Nizam. The massacre happened in the midst of the Telangana armed struggle, an uprising of peasants against the oppression of dominant caste landlords under the Nizam rule. Releasing the manifesto, Union Minister Amit Shah also reiterated the party’s stand on celebrating the date of Hyderabad state’s annexation, September 17, as Hyderabad Liberation Day, “to remind younger generations of the state’s liberation from the Nizams’ cruel clutches.”

The BJP is accused of trying to communalise Telangana’s complicated history by often comparing the present-day All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to Nizams and Razakars, and framing the Telangana armed struggle as primarily a communal conflict.

It also promises to deport all Rohingyas and illegal immigrants and prevent “misuse” of Aadhaar and passports. The BJP also wants to bring in an “anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of terrorist organisations and anti-India forces.” “Police stations where there have been instances of radicalization in the past will be operated by specially trained personnel,” the manifesto says.