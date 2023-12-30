News

Looking back at TNM’s 2023

Here’s a selection of the stories that caught the attention of our readers, critics and trolls in 2023:
Written by:
TNM Staff
Adani probe: Documents point to conflict of interest in SC-constituted expert committee
The outcast gods of Kerala: How untouchability prevails among Theyyams
Beyond ideology: Kerala media, CPI(M) and the fight for narrative control
Let my son learn ‘A for AK-47’: When I visited my Manipuri batchmate in his village

Manipur Dispatches: More ground reports from the conflict-torn state

Chennai’s neighbourhoods during floods: Adrift together, divided by caste
In southern Tamil Nadu, caste pride is turning children into aggressors
Chennai floods: KMC mortuary gives body of Pulianthope baby in cardboard carton
A movie on Razakars' violent history in BJP's arsenal for Telangana
No one killed Sowjanya: A botched police investigation let her killer get away
Caught between Islamic laws and Islamophobia: Being an ex-Muslim in Kerala
Online caste pride pages in Tamil Nadu and the influence they exert in real life
Uncle murdered, cousin implicated: CM Jagan's YSRCP haunted by a murky case
How Hyderabad's EFLU has stifled students and their politics for years
Seethakka: The story of a Maoist who became a politician in Telangana
Chennai pub incident: FIR against News Tamil 24*7 crime reporter, 5 others
Two IIT Madras psychologists are profs’ spouses, students raise conflict of interest
Gangs in Bengaluru are extorting commuters using an ‘injury’ tactic
Who is Dominic Martin, the man who claimed responsibility for Kerala blasts?
The unemployment problem in Telangana: What jobs data tells us

NL-TNM election coverage: Read the on-ground reportage and analysis brought to you by TNM and Newslaundry, as Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, & Rajasthan went to polls this year.

The Sangh’s political recruitment of Ganapathy: A case study from Kerala
Andhra govt and the problem with utilisation of funds meant for SC/STs
The non-Brahmins of Hindutva in Tamil Nadu
Kanniyakumari and The Seven Sisters: RSS-BJP's strategy for Tamil Nadu
How Kerala govt fails sex workers by seeing them only as vectors of HIV
‘Conversion therapy’ still continues in India, despite a ban
Living in the margins: Why Kerala’s fisherfolk lag behind in higher education

