Chennai floods: KMC mortuary gives body of Pulianthope baby in cardboard carton

The baby girl from North Chennai’s Pulianthope who was still born in the midst of floods was finally laid to rest on Sunday, December 10. The child’s mother, Sowmya, had gone into preterm labour, on December 5, but her husband and relatives had not been able to get her to a hospital on time as the whole neighbourhood was heavily inundated. TNM had reported that the child’s father, Masood, had tried desperately to find an ambulance on that day, to take his wife to hospital, but it had proved impossible.

The family’s grief and horror continued even after the still born was delivered. Without any means to sever the umbilical cord nor any way to bring an ambulance home, neighbours pitched in to take the mother and child by cycle rickshaw to G3 hospital. On arrival at G3, they found the gates locked and no one within responded. When they tried at Muthu Hospital next, doctors initially refused, but finally administered treatment to the mother after police intervened.

Despite the distress the family has been in since these traumatic events, staff at the KMC hospital insisted on a payment of Rs 2,500 to cremate the child. TNM reported this too. Masood said the hospital staff told him if he could not make the payment, he should take away his daughter’s body. Masood told TNM on December 9 that he had no financial means to bury the baby himself, nor pay the hospital for cremation and neither did he know what condition her body was in the mortuary, four days after the death.