Who is Dominic Martin, the man who claimed responsibility for Kerala blasts?

Dominic, who surrendered at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur claiming responsibility for the attack, has a daughter and a son. His son is reported to be pursuing his studies in the United Kingdom while his daughter is working at a company in Kochi’s Infopark. Dominic, his wife and their daughter lived on the second floor of a rented house in Thammanam. According to Jaleel, Dominic returned to Kerala two months ago after his daughter fell sick with dengue. He has been in town ever since.

It was Dominic's wife Mini who informed Jaleel and his family that Dominic had claimed responsibility for the blasts through a video he posted on social media. On Sunday afternoon, Mini showed the video to Jaleel and fell unconscious under the stress of the events.

Dominic’s confession has shocked the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kerala. The first reaction from the religious sect was that they did not have a member named Dominic. But by October 30 morning, many had informed the leaders in the group that Dominic had appeared at prayer meetings a few years ago. The Jehovah’s Witnesses are a small community in Kerala with just around 17,000 members divided across 200 congregations. “We are still not sure which congregation he belonged to. We have asked our members. He did come to meetings but no one remembers him picking up a fight or having a disagreement,” Sreekumar, the PRO of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, told TNM.

The religious sect is also reeling under the accusations levelled by Dominic against them. Before surrendering, Dominic had posted a video on social media that has now been taken down. In the video he says, “You all may have taken note of something that happened today. There was a bomb blast at a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention. I don’t know what exactly happened, but I know that it happened for sure and I take full responsibility for that. I was the one who executed the bomb blast there.”