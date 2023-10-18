Tamil Nadu
Kanniyakumari and The Seven Sisters: RSS-BJP's strategy for Tamil Nadu
The RSS and the BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu have been uneven due to various factors. But by recasting religious equations and challenging the Dravidian movement, the Sangh hopes to replicate the Kanniyakumari model in the rest of the state.
At a high-level meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the Nilgiris in July 2023 a decision was taken to implement the ‘Seven Sisters Plan’ in Tamil Nadu. This is said to be an improvement over the Kanniyakumari model, which has worked for the party in the southern tip of the state but failed to capture the rest of the state.
