Chennai’s neighbourhoods during floods: Adrift together, divided by caste

North Chennai’s long history of marginalisation

The Scheduled Caste, Christian, and Muslim majority part of the city that is now called north Chennai was once the nucleus of Chennai, from where sprang the entire 1,189 sq km that is today called the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The area that lies north of the Cooum River was once a small fishing hamlet (Kuppam) where about 20 fishermen families lived. Seeing the potential for a port at this junction of the river, the British East India Company decided to build a town in the area.

The land inhabited by the fishing community did not, however, belong to them on paper. The two chieftains from the Velama caste who lorded over the property – Damarla Venkatapathy Nayak and his younger brother Aiyappa – offered the land to the British. This land lay between the Cooum at the point where it enters the sea and the Egmore River, inside the existing Madrasapattinam port.

The British felt that this was a good spot to build a port because the land was at a perfect elevation and location to allow passage and docking of ships. Within one year of the land transfer in 1639, the British transformed it into the famous Fort St George. The area which had around 20 huts until then grew in size to have nearly 80 houses, with weavers, painters and others moving towards the business hub.

This settlement around the fort was named ‘Chennapatnam’ in honour of Venkatapathy Nayak’s father Chennappa Nayak. All traces of the fisherfolk who actually lived on the land have since been erased. This would later transform into Chennai, as we presently know it.

According to The History of the City of Madras written by CS Srinivasachari in 1939, several Europeans also moved inside the campus of Fort St George. The European settlement came to be known as ‘White Town’ and the area outside the fort campus that housed Indians was called ‘Black Town’ - deriving their names from the racist notions of the British, who considered Indians as ‘black’ and inferior.

‘Black Town’ was a bustling area of several businesses and was also densely populated due to its economic potential. Further, workers were taken from this region to parts outside India to work in plantations. During the French occupation in 1746-1759, this ‘Black Town’ was demolished and a new one was formed north of Esplanade Road.

In 1911, the name of the town was changed to ‘George Town’, and it served as the commercial hub of Madras City till the 20th century, after which it moved towards the south of the city which was at a higher elevation. It was at this point that the workers and labourers who built the city were left behind on the northern edge or pushed towards it.

A strange feature of Chennai is that for a seaside city, the sea is barely visible from most of the posh parts of the city. North Chennai is different in that the threat of rising waters and the awareness of the Bay of Bengal always looms large for its residents.