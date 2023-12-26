Beyond ideology: Kerala media, CPI(M) and the fight for narrative control

The path of enmity

The roots of the present strife go deep into Kerala's history, right back to the Liberation struggle of 1959. It was a struggle that unfolded against the first communist government of Kerala, led by the iconic EMS. Communists contend that Vimochanasamaram was a movement orchestrated by the Congress, religious groups, and certain sections of the media, aiming to dismantle the government. Their claim is rooted in the alleged opposition to two pivotal bills – the Education Bill and Land Reforms – introduced by the first communist government.

Even progressive groups that have since become disillusioned with the CPI(M) agree that the tensions of the 1950s were less a popular uprising and more of a backlash by the old guard against a people's uprising. Powerful socio-religious groups such as the Nair Service Society, Muslim League, the Catholic Church and other influential Keralites rallied against the progressive legislation, sparking unrest. The ensuing chaos was used as an excuse for the dismissal of the government in 1959 by the then President of India, Rajendra Prasad, invoking Article 356 of the Constitution. Many critics argue that this move was both unconstitutional and a misuse of the article by the Congress party under Jawaharlal Nehru.

Yet, in the opposition's counter-narrative, the Vimochanasamaram was an uprising against the wrongdoings of the government and the immediate cause was the police shootings in places like Angamaly, where seven people were killed and Vizhinjam, where the death of a pregnant woman named Glory became a rallying cry against perceived injustices.

During this period, Malayala Manorama and Deepika newspapers, primarily aligned with Christian groups, opposed the Education Bill, viewing it as a threat to their interests. CPI(M) leader and former state finance minister TM Thomas Isaac's book on Vimochana Samaram, titled, ‘Vimochana Samarathinte Kanapurangal’, highlights Manorama and Deepika's editorial stance, with accusations that they actively called for rebellion against the government.

MG Radhakrishnan offers a nuanced perspective on the media's role during Vimochana Samaram. He contends that the media, as a creation of the middle class, mirrored the prevailing sentiments of the bourgeois, which was largely against the government.

He says, “There was a shift post-Vimochana Samaram. In the 1980s, media houses in Kerala abandoned any declared policy against a particular political party, opting for independence in their reporting.”

The 1990s marked a new chapter in the media-CPI(M) saga. Factional differences within the CPI(M) came to light, and media coverage pivoted from the Congress to the dramatic and secretive groupism within the CPI(M).

Until the 90s, the conflicts between A and I groups of the Congress dominated news headlines.

“I recall my then editor, Prabhu Chawla, advising me to cease sending reports on Congress factional differences, deeming it saturated and uninteresting to readers. However, a significant shift occurred in the early 1990s when factional issues within the CPI(M) began to surface. This presented a distinctive scenario for the media, not just due to its novelty but also because the party tried to keep it in secrecy, in stark contrast to the Congress. This element of mystery heightened curiosity, leading every media outlet to delve into it. The coverage of groupism, if somewhat amplified in the 1990s, was particularly focussed on the CPI(M), as their internal divisions were not only dramatic but also shrouded in secrecy. It made for a captivating narrative,” recalls MG Radhakrishnan.

The rift between Pinarayi Vijayan and VS Achuthanandan, marked by their indirect attacks on each other, along with the murder of CPI(M) rebel leader TP Chandrasekharan in May 2012 by CPI(M) cadre – ignited a feeding frenzy in the media. The intensity of these issues heightened the friction, made worse by the fact that CPI(M) leaders were notably less media-friendly compared to their counterparts in the Congress.

A telling contrast unfolded in public interactions: while Oommen Chandy's press meets exuded a calm demeanour, surrounded by a congenial media, Pinarayi Vijayan, known for his toughness and unapproachable stance, publicly rebuked mediapersons asking them to get out (Kadakku purath). This difference in leadership styles further accentuated the strained relationship between the CPI(M) and the media.

Many journalists complain about the pervasive enmity felt by reporters when visiting the AKG Center. This animosity, rooted in ideological differences, has persisted since the early days, exemplifying the CPI(M)'s historical reluctance to embrace the media. Conversely, Radhakrishnan notes the Congress's ideological disposition, considering the media a vital element of democracy, regardless of the practical implementation. This ideological contrast has continued to shape the intricate dynamics between political parties and the media landscape in Kerala.