The Sangh’s political recruitment of Ganapathy: A case study from Kerala

In August 2012, a group of Hindutva activists gathered in the small town of Ottapalam in Kerala’s Palakkad district with a singular aim — within fifteen days, they had to organise their hometown’s first ever Ganeshotsavam, spelled 'Ganesholsavam' in the local parlance. The Vinayaka Chaturthi festival was nearing, and this was their chance to make a clear political statement about the “might of the Hindus” in Ottapalam. That first step, nearly a dozen years ago, has helped transform Ottapalam into a throbbing centre for the Sangh Parivar.