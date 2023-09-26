Gangs in Bengaluru are extorting commuters using an ‘injury’ tactic

Sixty-two-year-old Ashis Baran Mandal, a Bengaluru-based retired pharma consultant, was driving from Ashoka Pillar towards Lalbagh’s west gate when two bike-borne men appeared beside his car. The men, who appeared to be in their twenties, yelled at him claiming that he had hit and injured one of them and demanded immediate compensation. After a 15-minute ordeal, Ashis was finally allowed to leave but only after he had shelled out Rs 30,000, even though he was confident that he had not hit the bike.

Similar to Delhi’s notorious ‘Thak Thak’ gang that targets commuters, these Bengaluru scamsters operate in various areas but are largely focused on the IT corridor. Ashis isn’t their only victim. TNM spoke to at least seven people who have gone through the same nightmare and what emerges is a clear pattern.

Read on to find out more.