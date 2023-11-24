Chennai pub incident: FIR against News Tamil 24*7 crime reporter, 5 others

Five days after women were chased, harassed, and shamed by a few Tamil media houses, Chennai police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against News Tamil 24*7 crime beat reporter Sudharsan and five others who had created a ruckus outside Big Bull Lounge, a Chennai pub, on Monday, November 20. The police have also invoked the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act (TNPWH) against the accused persons.

“While taking the videographs, a few unknown persons uttered abusive, denigrating and obscene remarks against the women coming out of the bar, which were aired later on various channels,” read the press release issued by the Chennai police. The case has been registered under various sections of the IPC including 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 294(b) (obscenity), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman), and section 4 of the TNPWH Act.

