Adani probe: Documents point to conflict of interest in SC-constituted expert committee

A batch of petitions filed before the Supreme Court in February 2023 by a 34-year-old law student, Anamika Jaiswal, sought a CBI and SIT probe into transactions of the Adani Group. Although the SC ordered two parallel probes – one by an expert committee and another by market regulator SEBI – the petitioner has questioned the credibility of the three persons involved. The SC has not responded to this application for almost two months. TNM went through Anamika’s applications and affidavits to the SC based primarily on court orders, press releases and SEBI-related documents and found that it pointed to an unmistakable conflict of interest.