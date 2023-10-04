The non-Brahmins of Hindutva in Tamil Nadu

Natarajan Pasupathy, the priest of the Pattalamman temple in Payyur Guddapatti village of Krishnagiri district, turned philosophical when asked about the relevance of Hindutva in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian fortress. “It is like the mythical Saraswati,” he said, referring to the third major holy river in the Rig Veda, apart from Ganga and Yamuna. “You can’t see it right now. These are difficult times. It runs below the surface. Like the Saraswati, Hindutva runs in the blood of the Tamil people,” he said. Pasupathy is from the new generation of lowered caste Hindutva leaders in the state where the movement has been traditionally kept alive by Tamil Brahmins and a handful of Marwari businessmen. He belongs to a non-Brahmin artisanal community called Achari, categorised as OBC, which traditionally specialised in temple construction.