All The Bitstarz Bonus Code Offers and Promos Available Right Now

If you're looking for the best Bitstarz bonus code offers, you can claim the first deposit welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins! Click here to benefit from it.

You can also check out this page for a full list of Bitstarz bonuses and promotions, including:

â€¢ Welcome Package (no deposit code required)

- First deposit: 100% match up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

- Second deposit: 50% match up to 1 BTC

- Third deposit: 50% match up to 2 BTC

- Fourth deposit: 100% match up to 1 BTC

- Deposit a minimum of 0.15 BTC

- Receive a 125% bonus up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins

- Become a VIP automatically for exclusive perks

- 50% deposit bonus up to 0.11 BTC every Monday

â€¢ Wednesday Free Spins (minimum deposit dependent)

- Deposit 0.5 mBTC to get 20 free spins

- Deposit 1.8 mBTC for 80 free spins

- Deposit 3.5 mBTC for 200 free spins

- Slot tournament with a â‚¬1,000 prize pool for new players

- A â‚¬5,000 and 5,000 free spin prize pool weekly for people who play slots

- Play table games every week to get your share of a â‚¬10,000 prize pool

- Wager daily until youâ€™re the last participant for a â‚¬5,000 cash prize

â€¢ Loyalty Program Tournament

- â‚¬50,000 + â‚¬10,000 Cash tournament prize pool every two months

- Standings determined by loyalty points (earned with slots and table games)

Bitstarz Casino is one of the most praised crypto casinos, with an EGR nomination and several awards for the best casino, best support, and players' choice.

Whether you're looking to get started with a bigger bankroll, or an existing user wanting to be recognized for your consistent play weâ€™ve got you covered.

With over 3500+ BTC casino games there are very few online casinos that offer such variety, and with a huge list of promos youâ€™ll be able to enjoy them fully if you pay attention below.

Letâ€™s break down the bonuses so you know how to better cash in on their incentives.

How To Claim Bitstarz Bonuses

Itâ€™s right out there on the homepage with their bonus/sign up window.

The window, allowing you to type in your intended deposit amount in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, calculates your deposit bonus and adds 100 spins.

From there itâ€™s a matter of clicking the green â€˜Play with X and 100 free spinsâ€™ button.

Alternatively, you can head straight to the promotion section to see all the available promos and redeem one. You can also click the â€˜sign upâ€™ button in the upper right - upon sign up theyâ€™ll email you relevant Bitstarz bonus information as well.

Set up your account

To start your journey click on the â€˜Sign-Upâ€™ button in the top right corner.

Bitstarz Casino will then ask you for your email address, username, password, and preferred currency (don't worry, you can change currency later).

If you have a Bitstarz bonus code, you can also enter it on this page.

Personalize Your Profile

Bitstarz Casino will ask you what games you like to play and what kind of bonuses you prefer the most. You can skip this step, but this is a good way to claim more rewards that suit you down the line.

Deposit And Start Playing With Your Bonus

You can simply choose your currency and make a deposit. Bitstarz Casino will also offer you to claim an exclusive bonus at this point if you haven't before. Your money will arrive into your account within seconds with the bonus requested, and then you can start playing.

Who Qualifies for the Bitstarz Welcome Bonus?

The welcome package is available to every player who signs up for an account and deposits the minimum deposit amount asked by Bitstarz ($20 USD or crypto equivalent).

However, the following countries are currently exempt: Austria, Greece, Finland, Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, and Kosovo.

Players with multiple accounts or under the legal age in their jurisdiction will be banned from playing at all online casinos.

Also, ensure you use a real email address as disposable emails run the risk of having their Bitstarz bonus code canceled.

Bitstarz Welcome Offer Terms & Conditions

This Bitstarz bonus is subject to a 40x wagering requirement before you can withdraw.

Certain casino games do not qualify towards the wagering requirements, or can contribute less, and the full list of these games can be found on the Bitstarz Casino site.

You have seven days to play out your Bitstarz bonus code - the maximum bet is $5 per game.

Minimal risk bets don't count in the wagering requirement (example: betting on red and black in roulette). If your balance falls below â‚¬0.50 the bonus will be forfeited.

To receive the free spins, you'll have to make a minimum deposit of $20 USD (or crypto equivalent, like 0.20 mBTC) and then youâ€™ll need to wager that same amount within 24 hours.

Then, you'll receive 20 free spins every 24 hours until the total reaches 180.

The games you can use the free spins on depend on your country of residence, and the list of casino games available for you will appear in the bonus section.

Any winnings derived from these casino free spins must be played through 40 times to cash out.

What Are Wagering Requirements?

When you claim a deposit bonus, the casino will ask you to bet the awarded money a certain number of times before you can withdraw it as cash.

This is naturally a way for them to limit bonus abuse, as otherwise players could take a huge advantage of these promos - and even make a living at it.

Hereâ€™s an example:

If you receive a $50 bonus with a 20 x wagering requirement you'll have to do some basic math, in this case $50 x 20 = $1,000, to figure out how much youâ€™ll have to play to cash it out.

In this case, youâ€™ll have to make $1000 worth of bets before hitting the â€˜withdrawâ€™ button.

The Banking Options Offered By Bitstarz Casino

Bitstarz is a crypto casino that accepts the following cryptocurrencies:

â€¢ Bitcoin

Like most online casinos , they also offer fiat deposit methods depending on the country of the player, including Visa & Mastercard, ecoPayz, WebMoney and more.

Bitstarz Casino doesn't charge fees for any transactions except for a 2.5% credit card charge (fiat options are possible in some GEO jurisdictions).

Minimum deposits start at 0.0001 BTC and maximum withdrawals are 10 BTC per request. This is a fast payout online casino that processes most withdrawals inside of 8 minutes.

Tips To Make The Most Out Of Bitstarz Bonuses

In general, casino bonuses are often most rewarding to slot players . This is a double edged sword as these games often have lower RTPs (Return to Player) than table games, but at least in most cases 100% of the money wagered per spin is put towards the wagering requirements.

Table games typically are limited to 50% or less. That said, you should check the terms and conditions of the site to see how your favorite games stack up.

By this same token, players should also seek out lower variance slot machines (with an RTP of 96% or higher) if youâ€™re trying to earn off a bonus. The more you play, the better your chance.

Finally, the point of bonuses is to give players a chance to explore a casino with a bigger bankroll. Accepting this as a chance to try out some cool new games, and not treating it as a money making venture, is a much healthier attitude that will lead to less stress and more fun.

Mistakes When Using A Bitstarz Casino Bonus Code

There are a few things you can do to avoid any bad surprises. The first one is to remember that you have just one day to play your free spins.

The second tip we can give you is to make sure that your preferred real money wagering games are Bitstarz bonus code eligible - it would be nice if all the games were, but thereâ€™s a decent chunk that are restricted (including live casino games) so please read the bonus fine print.

Moreover, if you're eligible for a Bitstarz bonus and don't receive it, you must immediately contact customer support, or you won't be able to enjoy it at all.

Finally, you should make sure that youâ€™re at least contributing the minimum deposit. $20 USD or crypto equivalent is the rule here.

Other Bitstarz Bonus Codes and Promos

If you're a high roller and intend to deposit more than $1,500, you can opt for the VIP bonus instead of the welcome bonus package.

This exclusive bonus will grant you a 125% bonus up to $2,500 and also give you 100 free spins instantly. This offer comes with a 40x wagering requirement.

Of course, the benefit of this is that youâ€™re automatically enrolled into their VIP program which has many perks including your own dedicated manager, custom bonuses, unrestricted cashouts, and much more.

To make your Monday more enjoyable you can receive a 50% reload bonus of up to 0.11 BTC.

Similar to all the bonuses on Bitstarz Casino, the money you'll be granted is subject to the terms and conditions and comes with a 40x wagering requirement.

When the weekend is so far away, Bitstarz Casino helps you get through the week with free spins, depending on the amount you deposit.

When you deposit 0.5 mBTC, 1.8 mBTC, or 3.5 mBTC, Bitstarz Casino rewards you with 20, 80, or 200 free spins every Wednesday.

The free spins will arrive in your Bitstarz account the next day.

During your first two weeks at Bitstarz Casino you can enter a welcome tournament with a $1,000 cash prize pool, with $200 (or crypto equivalent) going to the winner.

This is a leaderboard ranking tournament that is based on the playersâ€™ largest win adjusted to bet value (biggest total multiplier) on any single slot machine spin.

The tournament applies to every single game on the site.

Again, thereâ€™s a 40 x wagering requirement on the winnings.

Once you become a seasoned player, every week youâ€™re automatically entered into the Slot Wars and Table Wars tournaments.

Slot Wars has a prize pool of $5,000 and 5,000 free spins for the 150 best players and all the slots can give you points toward it.

On the other hand, Table Wars will provide you with points for any table game on the site and reward 40 players with a $10,000 prize pool.

For both promos there is a 40 x playthrough on winnings.

Do you like Battle Royales? If you don't know what it is, it's a type of game inspired by the eponymous film. It's very popular in video games these days, and Bitstarz Casino offers its version of the concept with Last Man Standing.

To sum it up, "There can only be one!". Players compete by playing slot games and are progressively eliminated from the tournament, and the last player standing wins $5,000.

Bitstarz Casino Bonus Code & Promo FAQ

Can I still use the welcome bonus package if I forgot about it during my registration?

Thankfully, yes! If you registered an account and didn't deposit, you can still do it later. However, if youâ€™ve already deposited, sorry, but it's too late, you can't claim it anymore.

If you missed out on it, you can still play without a bonus or claim another incentive among the many promotions available.

Are there new offers to claim at Bitstarz Casino?

Yes. Bitstarz Casino regularly offers new promotions and tournaments. For example, at the time of writing, there's a Loyalty Program Tournament called Dragon's Treasure Level Up.

In this tournament that comes back every two months, there are 39 levels for every player with a prize pool of â‚¬50,000 and â‚¬10,000 for the winner. When there's a holiday, Bitstarz will also create new events with games that fit the theme.

What's the Best Bitstarz Bonus Offer?

The best offer to redeem at Bitstarz is the welcome package because it's an excellent way to get you started with a generous amount of bonus money and 180 free spins to use on selected slots.

While the VIP bonus will only reward the first payment, it then automatically enrolls you in their VIP program that awards all sorts of perks including your own personal account manager.

How long do I have before an offer expires?

It depends on whether it's free spins or a deposit bonus. Free spins will expire after 24 hours upon delivery to your account.

On the other hand, the first deposit bonus money needs to be wagered within seven days, and this also means that this is the time awarded to you to fulfill the wagering requirements.

Is a BitStarz Casino Bonus Code Required??

No, players can simply visit the Bitstarz Casino website, enter their first deposit amount in the cashier, and be rewarded with their bonus equivalent automatically.

This also applies to all other Bitstarz promotions.

What happens if I forfeit a bonus?

If you don't meet the requirements in time or decide to give up on the bonus, said bonus will be removed from your account, and all the winnings associated with it will be void by Bitstarz. Rest assured, this won't affect the money you deposited, so you can still play.

Please note that once you renounce an incentive, you may not be able to claim it afterward; such is the case with the welcome bonus package since it's only valid for your first four deposits.

Bitstarz Deposit Bonuses and Promotions Conclusion

With over 3500 games on their menu, impeccable customer service, and a crypto payout system thatâ€™s second to none thereâ€™s plenty of reasons to play on Bitstarz Casino without even mentioning the bonuses.

That said, considering their incredible welcome package and free spins offers should be automatic for casino players looking for new fun.

You can claim the welcome package by clicking here.

DISCLAIMER: The article is for information purposes only and not in any way recommendatory or reflective of the views of TNM. Further, do note that the sites set out in the article are rated 18+ only.

Gambling in any form or media is subject to applicable Indian laws, and may be regulated or prohibited in various states in India. therefore, you should obtain separate advice or undertake an independent check on the legal framework and environment regulating gambling before participating in any such online gambling activity.

Gambling comes with its fair share of financial risks and may be addictive, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites. Therefore, please play responsibly and at your own risk.

You probably donâ€™t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. Itâ€™s worth remembering the phraseâ€¦the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

â€¢ https://www.ncpgambling.org/programs-resources/resources/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/programs-resources/resources/ â€¢ https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/ â€¢ https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/ â€¢ https://www.begambleaware.org/

This content is distributed by GamingGram