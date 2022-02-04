10 Best Online Casinos for Real Money Casino Games in 2022

Since youâ€™re here, itâ€™s safe to assume two things - One, youâ€™re a fellow gambling enthusiast. And two, youâ€™re on the hunt for the best online casinos out there.

We get it, though: There are just so many online casinos today that choosing the right one for you can be a mammoth task. Itâ€™s easy to find a good casino with a decent welcome offer and a fine selection of games, but who wants to settle for just â€˜goodâ€™?

Thatâ€™s why we bring you our list of the top 10 casino sites. Tested using our benchmarks to rank their bonuses, game variety, payment processes, and customer support, weâ€™ve ranked them in order of preference starting with our top choice, Super Slots.

1. Best online casino overall - Super Slots

2. Daily slots tournaments - Cafe Casino

3. #1 user interface - Red Dog

4. Best mobile casino - Slots Empire

5. Top pick for poker games - Ignition

6. Best site for jackpot slots - Slots.lv

7. Widest range of banking methods - Wild Casino

8. Best welcome bonus - Las Atlantis

9. Top new casino - El Royale

10. Best live dealer casino - BetOnline

1. Super Slots - Best Online Casino Overall

Generous welcome bonus offer of up to $6,000

Over 300 top-quality games

15 payment methods, including crypto

Super Slots passed all of our tests with flying colors and made it to the top of todayâ€™s list.

To begin with, it offers a generous welcome deposit match bonus which is split over your first six deposits. Existing members can cash in on some great promos like the VIP reload, Tuesday Top Up, and the Hump Day special.

In fact, it has too many promotions to name them all, but itâ€™ll suffice to say Super Slots shines in the promo department. The wagering requirements are attainable, too.

As the name suggests, Super Slots has plenty of slots for you to play, but in addition to these, it offers blackjack, video poker, table, and live games. All of these make up the library of over 300 games.

Concept Gaming, Dragon Gaming, and Betsoft are just some of the providers featured here, while Fresh Deck Studio runs the live casino operation. The games load well and operate glitch-free.

Super Slots is forward-thinking in its banking department, too, and accepts all the standard methods youâ€™d expect, as well as Bitcoin, Etherium, and Litecoin transfers.

The website also offers a great FAQ section as well as access to 24/7 live chat and email support.

2. Cafe Casino - Best Online Casino for Tournaments

120+ games

Vibrant tournament selection

Accepts crypto

Cash prizes and cashback as loyalty rewards

Those of you looking for some friendly competition should check out Cafe Casino, well-known for its daily fast-paced tournaments. They mainly revolve around slots, but occasionally, youâ€™ll get to participate in blackjack and roulette online events, too.

You can sign up to Cafe Casino and receive an amazing deposit match welcome bonus of 250% which theyâ€™ll boost even further if you choose to deposit using Bitcoin. There are weekly mystery bonuses for you to claim, as well as loyalty rewards to earn.

Cafe Casino also has a fantastic array of games, including slots, poker, blackjack, specialty games, live dealer games, and table games. They all come from seven top game providers, including Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming, and Revolver.

This casino favors cryptocurrency, with extra bonuses for Bitcoin deposits. Aside from crypto, the payment methods include cards, player-to-player transfers, and checks. Quite the opposite to the norm, there are many options for withdrawals, too, but beware of the very high minimum withdrawal limits that come with certain methods.

You can get help via the FAQ catalog in the help center, ask a question of fellow players in the Cafe Community, or contact support 24/7 via live chat or email.

3. Red Dog - Best User Interface

Easy-to-use desktop website

Excellent mobile optimization

Generous welcome offer of 225% and regular casino bonuses

Red Dog takes our final top-three spot on the list. The clean design of this canine-themed site is pleasing to the eye and easy to navigate.

The welcome offer at Red Dog is an enticing first deposit match. Existing players can cash in on a 24/7 recurring deposit match bonus and a new game bonus deposit match and free spins on their latest game.

That said, the games at Red Dog are all provided by Real Time Gaming, so your choice is limited to the ones this provider has developed. However, that still leaves you with a selection of hundreds of top-quality game titles.

You can deposit your funds quickly and easily using one of seven available deposit methods, including three cryptocurrencies. Your withdrawal options are limited to just three choices, though. There are no withdrawal fees charged, but the minimum withdrawal limit is a tad high, at $150.

Customer support is more than competent, with two telephone contact options, FAQs on the site, and 24/7 live chat and email.

4. Slots Empire - Best Online Casino for Mobile Players

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

No withdrawal transaction fees

Over 200 games on offer

Slots Empire invaded the online casino scene in 2019 and has managed to create the best mobile-friendly platform around.

It offers a lucrative deposit match bonus which includes free spins. This online casino has two other promotions, including a new game promotion and a 24/7 deposit match bonus. The wagering requirements to claim the bonuses are fairly standard, although some of them have maximum winning limits.

All of the games at Slots Empire are provided by Realtime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, which somewhat limits the variety of games. However, the website still brings you access to over 200 games across their slots, video poker, blackjack, table, and specialty game selection. You can try out their games in a demo version without signing up first.

The site is fully mobile compatible, without the need to download an app. It will automatically detect that you are playing on either an iOS or Android device and adjust to the screen size for easy and convenient play.

Even though bonuses at Slots Empire arenâ€™t particularly aimed at crypto casino users - as youâ€™d perhaps find them elsewhere - you can still deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin. There are also all the traditional payment methods. You can contact the support team 24/7 via live chat, email, or telephone.

5. Ignition - Best Gambling Site for Poker

Great poker games and daily tournaments

About 32 live games

Offers virtual sports betting

10+ game providers

Ignition comes to you with a fun and enticing welcome offer which is a combined poker and casino bonus that is boosted if you deposit using Bitcoin. As an existing player, you can be rewarded for referring your friends, receive weekly boosts, poker freerolls, and plenty of other poker-based rewards.

There are 150+ slots on offer at Ignition, but the poker section is a huge focus, with specialized bonuses and huge tournaments to compete in. Outside of slots and poker, the website features live dealer games, video poker, blackjack, specialty, and classic table games.

The eight banking options at Ignition are pretty standard, including card payments, vouchers, and crypto. You wonâ€™t pay any transaction fees, so thatâ€™s another plus. The site also has a pokies section and is a top casino site in Australia .

6. Slots.lv - Best Gambling Site for Online Slots

Lucrative welcome bonus offer of 200% (300% if you use BTC)

Over 50 jackpot slots

Fast Bitcoin payouts

Slots.lv - a master of jackpot slots (and online slots in general) - made it to our list for the quality of its games, rewarding promos, and its user-friendly website.

Thereâ€™s an attractive welcome bonus that you can claim over your first nine deposits. The wagering requirements of 35x to claim your winnings are reasonable and can easily be achieved within the given timeframe. Aside from this welcome offer, there are seven other promos to get your hands on, including a refer-a-friend bonus.

Given the name, youâ€™d be forgiven for thinking that you can only play slots here, but youâ€™d be mistaken. In addition to slots, youâ€™ll find table games, poker, specialty, and live dealer games. There is also a wide selection of jackpot slots to choose from.

This site has almost 60 jackpot games where you can stand the chance to win large rewards. If lofty payouts are what youâ€™re chasing, then this selection of progressive slots is what youâ€™re looking for.

Slots.lv may offer limited payment methods compared to some other online casinos, but it still accepts crypto and the traditional options like credit cards.

You can find answers to most of your questions in the help center, or you can contact customer support via email.

7. Wild Casino - Best Payment Options

Great promos and bonuses, like the 250% 1st deposit match

18 payment methods

Same-day crypto withdrawals

Is payment flexibility one of the most important factors for you? Read on about Wild Casino, then.

Depositing for the first time puts you in line to claim a great welcome bonus. Once you are established as a returning player, there are more than eight other promotions to take advantage of. It also offers boosted bonuses for Bitcoin deposits.

Wild Casino has a variety of slots, table games, blackjack, specialty games, and even scratch cards for you to try your luck at. Looking for that real-life casino experience? You can easily find a live dealer game to join here, too.

Now, to Wild Casinoâ€™s main advantage: You can use 18 payment options for you to deposit funds into your online casino account here. These include various crypto options, both popular like Bitcoin and underdogs like Dogecoin.

A benefit of using crypto as your banking option is that withdrawals take a maximum of 48 hours - with the possibility of same-day payouts - compared to the more standard payment methods that usually take seven to ten days.

8. Las Atlantis - Best Online Casino for Welcome Bonuses

7 different welcome bonuses

Cryptocurrencies accepted

Over 200 slots are available

Your spirits won't sink the way the Lost City of Atlantis did when you see the welcome offers available here.

There are six welcome bonuses to choose from, including deposit matches, free spins, and Bitcoin deposit bonuses. You can even claim one of the welcome offers five times. Aside from the welcome promos, there are regular new game deals and special offers.

Las Atlantisâ€™ game section is easy to navigate and explore and will have you spinning reels in no time. You can also play poker, blackjack, table games, and specialty games here, with the possibility to try out the demo version before playing for real money.

The payment options at Las Atlantis are limited to eight methods, including crypto. The minimum withdrawal amount is $150, so be aware of that when maintaining your account balance.

Contacting the support team is easy and can be done via telephone, email, or live chat.

9. El Royale - #1 New Casino

Launched in 2020

First deposit match of 240%

No fee withdrawals

200+ real money casino games

Number nine on our list is El Royale, a new online casino that has entered a market with a bang.

It has a few oncoming promotions, including the first and second deposit match, free spins, and combined bonuses.

The game selection at El Royale is extensive and has over 200 titles in total. With all the classic card games youâ€™d expect to see, there are also slots, specialties, and table games.

They accept cryptocurrency payments, credit cards, and bank transfers. The best thing? You wonâ€™t incur any withdrawal fees, regardless of the method you pick.

Finally, this classy online casino has a world-class support system with easy-to-find contact details. You can sort any problems 24/7 via phone, email, and live chat.

10. BetOnline - Best Live Casino

30+ live casino games

Flexible bet limits (from $0.5 up to $12,500)

48-hour payouts

Who said that online casinos canâ€™t offer the â€˜real dealâ€™? BetOnline - the best live dealer casino on the list - begs to differ.

Youâ€™ll find about 30 live casino games here, divided into two sections, Red and Black. The latter is powered by Fresh Deck Studios and hosts some of the most popular games like VIP Blackjack and Auto Roulette. The Red section, on the other hand, appeals solely to blackjack enthusiasts.

Friendly dealers and the professional vibe of the site successfully recreate the atmosphere of a land-based casino.

Oh, and both beginners and seasoned high-rollers will feel at home here, with bet limits starting at $0.5 and going up to $12,500. Even better? You can get your hands on the winnings in under 48 hours if you use crypto.

How Did We Select the Best Online Gambling Sites?

Game Variety:

Developing games that appeal to a broad number of players has become an art form. The best online casinos will have a vast selection, covering different game genres. We check out the variety of games on offer, what game providers a site features, and how easy it is to find the games youâ€™re looking for.

Online Casino Bonuses:

Online casinos are in fierce competition to sign up more bettors; you are their business, after all. Itâ€™s equally good for you, though - the best online casino sites offer some fantastic bonuses and promotional offers. We take a deeper look into whatâ€™s on offer, what the T&Cs are, and how reasonable the playthrough or wagering requirements are.

Payment Processes:

Funding your account and having easy access to your winnings is a fundamental part of your online casino experience. We evaluate the payment methods offered, taking note of restrictions, processing times, and currencies. Weâ€™ll be looking out for the top online casinos offering the most modern and convenient ways to deposit and withdraw your funds.

Customer Support:

Although gambling is â€˜just a game,â€™ the pastime involves your hard-earned money. Naturally, experiencing any kind of problem can be worrying, which the best online casinos will avoid. We investigate each casinoâ€™s customer support departmentâ€™s contact methods, efficiency, and ease of use, judging their response times and problem resolution capabilities.

Real Money Online Casinos: FAQ

Are These Real Money Online Casinos a Safe Place to Play at?

Yes, all of the online casinos on our list are licensed to perform gambling operations and are governed by their licensing authorities. Moreover, they all use SSL technology to protect your private information and follow the data handling rules laid out in their privacy policies.

The best casino sites have dedicated security departments within their website management teams whose sole purpose is to guarantee the safety of their clients and their private information.

Can I Play Online Casino Games for Free?

Yes, many online casinos listed here allow for free demo play before you invest any real money. Some of them might require you to register with them first, though. This mode is a great way to build your confidence in any game before you wager your cash.

Which of the Top Online Casinos Is Best for Me?

This is a tricky question, as everyone has their own personal taste and playing style.

Some of the factors you should take into account when making your choice are the types of games on offer and the variety of options within those games, the ease of use of the website, whether the casino accepts your preferred payment method, and how helpful they are when it comes to dealing with any issues that arise.

We recommend checking out the plus points on our list, making a shortlist of the top online casinos that spark your interest, and then paying them a visit to see which you prefer.

Can I Play Real Money Games On My Mobile Phone?

Yes, you can. Some of these online casinos have dedicated apps for your mobile that you can download. The casino websites are optimized for mobile use if there is no app available, so either way, you can play on your mobile device.

What Do I Do If I Have Issues During a Game?

All of these online casinos have fantastic customer support channels for you to contact if you have any problems. We recommend trying the live chat options first, as they generally have the quickest response time.

Are the Games at the Best Online Casinos Fair?

Yes, these online gambling sites and online casinos have measures in place to ensure the fairness of their games.

The games are randomized using a random number generator, or RNG, which employs a mathematical algorithm to ensure fair results. Many of the online casino sites have their games audited for fairness regularly by an external third party like eCOGRA.

When playing at any casino, you should be aware that the house always has what is called a house edge. This is a small advantage, and it means that, in the long run, you will never beat the house.

Top Real Money Online Casinos: Key Takeaways

A quick recap: Our pick for the best online casino site overall is Super Slots , with Cafe Casino coming in a close second.

While some casinos on our list performed better in certain areas, Super Slots did a great job in each one, giving you great bonuses, fantastic game and banking variety, and excellent customer support.

All of them are great options, though, so youâ€™re bound to have fun at any of these casinos - just make sure to stick to your gambling budget!

