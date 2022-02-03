10 Best Poker Sites for Real Money Action in 2022

Thereâ€™s never been a better time to play cards on the internet, as there are more online poker rooms now than ever before.

news

However, not every site can be trusted, as some have a reputation for stacking the deck against their customers.

Weâ€™ve ranked the best poker sites around today. Each of the sites on this list has a reputation for fairness and security, and theyâ€™re all fun to play on, as they offer a wide variety of games, lots of action, and massive pots.

First look:

1. Best overall - Ignition Casino

2. Best for small-stakes action - Intertops

3. Best for mobile gaming - Bovada

4. Best tournaments - BetOnline

5. Best for Bitcoin - mBit Casino

6. Best security - Americaâ€™s Cardroom

7. Best deposit bonus - Red Dog Casino

8. Craziest action - Black Chip Poker

9. Best freerolls - Juicy Stakes

10. Fastest payouts - Cafe Casino

The Best Online Poker Sites

1. Ignition Casino â€” Best Online Poker Site Overall

Good selection of deep-stack tourneys

Can play good amount of hands quickly

Anonymous tables discourage pros

Fun features like Rabbit Cam

Few banking options

Though it hasnâ€™t been around as long as some other online poker sites, it didnâ€™t take long for Ignition Casino to make a name for itself. Itâ€™s one of the few places that make life easier for pros and amateurs alike.

The tournament action is top-notch, and they have a good variety of deep-stack MTTs available. Meanwhile, their anonymous tables prevent sharks from using HUDs or other software that could give them an unfair advantage.

They also make it easy to see as much action as possible with their no-wait Zone Poker tables, in which you get a new hand as soon as you fold your current one. There are other cool features as well, like a Rabbit Cam, but you may find it difficult to get money on the site, as they only accept credit cards, vouchers, Zelle, and Bitcoin.

2. Intertops â€” Best Low-Stakes Poker Experience

Build-up tourneys make stake-building easy

Generous 36% rakeback

Bubble protection takes sting out of busting

Can use FPP for tourney entries

Not much high-stakes action

Intertops is a very newbie-friendly poker room, as they donâ€™t expect you to bring a massive stake with you to their tables. In fact, they make it easy to build your bankroll with build-up tourneys and freerolls, and you can even use frequent player points for tournament entries.

Some of those tournaments include bubble protection, so if you get busted shy of the money, you can get your entry back. Their cash games are rewarding too, thanks to their 36% rakeback. These guys also consistently rank as one of the best slots sites .

You can only climb so far at this casino, though, as the high-stakes action is few and far between.

3. Bovada â€” Best Mobile Poker Software

Massive monthly MTTs

Excellent mobile experience

Turbo tourneys available

Lots of cryptocurrency options

Regular poker bonuses

Bovada is one of the oldest online poker sites in the world, and itâ€™s still one of the most popular. Thatâ€™s due in large part to its willingness to adapt to changing times, as it has one of the best mobile experiences and has adopted cryptocurrency as a way to get money on and off the site.

Their Monthly Milly is one of the richest MTTs youâ€™ll find anywhere, and they also have turbo tourneys for anyone who doesnâ€™t want to spend an entire day trying to make a final table.

We hope youâ€™re good with Bitcoin, though, because while your first credit card transaction at Bovada is free, each subsequent one will be hit with a 15.9% fee.

4. BetOnline â€” Best Poker Tournaments

Incredible tournament variety

Good selection of Omaha games

Bad beat jackpots

Giant Sit-and-Go paydays

Issues fees on most withdrawal methods

If youâ€™re sick of playing no-limit holdâ€™em, BetOnline can be a breath of fresh air. They have a good variety of other real money poker games, and their Omaha tourney action is second-to-none.

That doesnâ€™t mean that their Texas holdâ€™em action is lackluster, though. They have sit-and-gos with gigantic paydays, fun MTTs, and a constantly-growing bad beat jackpot.

Their banking options arenâ€™t as enjoyable, though, as there are fees as high as 7.5% levied on just about every non-crypto withdrawal method.

5. mBit Casino â€” Best Online Casino for Cryptocurrency

56 video poker titles to choose from

Excellent VIP program

No maximum deposits

Lightning-fast withdrawals

Only accepts cryptocurrency

As you mightâ€™ve guessed from the name, mBit Casino is a crypto-only poker room, so donâ€™t expect to be able to whip your credit card out here in order to top off your chips. They also only offer video poker, so you wonâ€™t be able to test your skills against a real person.

Related Reading: Best Dogecoin casinos

They make up for it by offering a massive amount of video poker titles, though â€” 56 in all. There arenâ€™t any deposit limits, and you can withdraw your money incredibly fast â€” in as little as 10 minutes.

Their VIP program is top-notch as well. You can get a dedicated account manager, as well as custom-tailored bonus offers.

6. Americaâ€™s Cardroom â€” Most Safe and Secure Poker Site

Stringent security protocols

Tough on bots

No-rathole tables create massive stacks

Huge prizes at jackpot SNGs

Limited mobile experience

Americaâ€™s Cardroom takes player safety seriously, as they have some of the strongest security protocols (think bank-grade encryption) of any poker room on the internet. Theyâ€™re also quick to sniff out and eliminate bots.

They have a wide variety of real money poker games, including some fun options like no-rathole tables that prevent players from taking money off the table for a week. You can also win big at their jackpot Sit-and-Goes.

The site is best experienced on your desktop, though, as the mobile site doesnâ€™t offer all of the same features and game modes as youâ€™ll find on your PC.

7. Red Dog Casino â€” Best Deposit Bonus

16 top video poker titles

No withdrawal fees

Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies

Generous welcome bonus

Takes up to 5 days to process payouts

Red Dog Casino doesnâ€™t offer traditional poker games, but they make up for it by having some of the best video poker titles on the market on tap. There are 16 titles in all, and that should keep you busy for some time.

Red Dog is also one of the best non-UK casinos that accept UK players.

Their banking options are what set them apart, however. They take multiple cryptocurrencies (not just Bitcoin), and there are no withdrawal fees. New players will get set up with a generous deposit bonus code as well.

However, youâ€™ll wait at least 24 hours, and as long as 5 business days, to get your withdrawal.

8. Black Chip Poker â€” Most Action

Over $3 million in weekly prize pools

Lots of non-holdâ€˜em tourney action

Can win entries to live tourneys

Huge bomb pot tables

High minimum payouts

Thereâ€™s no shortage of real money to be won at Black Chip Poker. They have over $3 million in guaranteed tournament prize pools every week, including some rich action thatâ€™s not Texas holdâ€™em. You can even play satellites that award entries to prestigious live tournaments.

The cash games are action-packed as well, as they offer gigantic bomb pots with guaranteed participation from each player at the table.

Withdrawing your cash is easy â€” as long as you have plenty of it. Almost every withdrawal method has at least a $50 limit, so donâ€™t expect to liberate your spare change.

9. Juicy Stakes â€” Best Freerolls

Plenty of freerolls available

Multiple types of bounty MTTs

Accommodates a variety of e-wallets

Can redeem FPPs for cash

Limited action at higher stakes

Juicy Stakes makes it easy for you to stay in the game, even if the cards havenâ€™t been breaking your way lately. You can use FPPs to earn no-deposit cash bonuses, and there are multiple freerolls every day you can try your luck at.

If you want to pay for your entry, though, there are both classic and progressive bounty MTTs running every day. Getting money on the site is easy as well, as they support multiple e-wallets.

As you grow in your poker career, however, you might want to consider transitioning to a different site, as the traffic at mid- and high-stakes can be spotty.

10. Cafe Casino â€” Fastest Payouts

Withdrawals processed in as little as an hour

11 poker games with 17 different ways to play

Large jackpots

Interesting bonus offers

Huge fees on some withdrawal methods

Cafe Casino is a full-fledged casino with 17 different ways to play video poker, including some that create the opportunity for some huge jackpots. You canâ€™t play against other players, but thereâ€™s enough action to keep you busy all the same.

They have a wide variety of fun bonus offers, including a random bonus that shows up in playersâ€™ accounts every Thursday. Getting your money off the site is easy as well, as most payouts are processed in as little as an hour.

Be sure to read the fine print, though, as some withdrawal methods (like checks and debit cards) can have fees in excess of $50.

How We Ranked the Best Online Poker Sites

Reputation â€” When it comes to the online poker community, youâ€™re only as good as your reputation. Some poker rooms have spent years treating their players fairly, while other sites have reputations for cutting corners and taking their customers for a ride.

If any online poker websites have skeletons in its closet like a failure to pay players, a refusal to punish bots or collusion, or shady tournament dealings, they didnâ€™t make this list.

Game Variety â€” Not every site offers the same games or the same limits, so the poker rooms that give players the most opportunity to try something new were given special consideration.

Tournament Action â€” Tournaments are a huge draw for most players, and we gave points to poker sites that have a large number of tournaments, exciting prize pools, and fun variations (like bounties).

Traffic â€” Everything else an online poker room can offer you is worthless if you donâ€™t have anyone to play against. The more poker players a site has, the more action youâ€™ll be able to find (and the higher likelihood youâ€™ll find a few fish along the way).

Bonuses â€” The more bonuses a site offers, the more we like them. Offering a poker bonus code is an easy way to show players you value their patronage.

Banking Options â€” Getting money on and off a site can be a pain, and the poker sites that offer the widest variety of banking options did well in these rankings.

Related reading: Best online casinos Australia has to offer

Poker Sites: FAQ

Are Online Poker Sites Safe?

That depends on the site. To know whether or not you can trust the site youâ€™re playing on, look for the following things:

A license from a reputable gaming commission

Top-notch encryption and cybersecurity practices

An excellent reputation from current and former poker players

Reputable banking options like Visa and Mastercard available

Is It Legal to Gamble at an Online Poker Site?

The legality of online poker will vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. You should check your local laws before opening an account or depositing any money. However, legal online poker is becoming more common in many places.

How Much Money Do I Need To Play Online Poker?

That depends on the stakes you want to play. Many poker sites offer stakes as low as $.01/$.02, and some go so high as to have tens of thousands of dollars on the table.

You can either deposit enough money to cover any swings you might experience at your stakes of choice, or you can just add more money as needed. Many sites offer reload bonuses, so you might be able to get some free money out of the deal every time you top off your account.

However, some poker sites also levy steep fees on credit card transactions, so read the fine print before you whip out the plastic.

How Do I Get Money On and Off the Site?

Each site has different banking options that they offer. These can include traditional credit cards like Visa and MasterCard, e-wallets like Skrill, or cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. You may also be able to wire funds directly into and out of your checking account.

Moreover, all poker sites have a payment method that they prefer, and theyâ€™ll usually place fees on other methods to discourage you from using them. Read their banking pages carefully before you deposit or withdraw funds to ensure you donâ€™t waste any money along the way.

Can I Fund My Account With Cryptocurrency?

Many sites now accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and you may even see bonuses for banking with crypto. These bonuses include faster withdrawal processing times, no deposit caps, and rewards not available to non-crypto users.

There are even poker sites (like mBit Casino ) that only accept cryptocurrency.

Is Online Poker Rigged?

If you play on a reputable poker site, then no, the games wonâ€™t be rigged against you. A respectable real money poker site will use a random number generator that ensures each deal is completely random, just like youâ€™d find when you play poker in a brick-and-mortar casino.

However, while the house wonâ€™t try to cheat you, your fellow players might. Collusion and bots are two ways in which people try to cheat at online poker, so be on the lookout for any suspicious activity while youâ€™re playing.

Fortunately, online poker sites are getting better all the time at spotting cheating and putting an end to it.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Poker Site for Me?

The first thing you should think about is finding an online poker site you can trust. Weâ€™ve outlined some of the best ways to analyze the top online poker sites, and the online poker rooms on this list are all trustworthy as well.

Beyond that, itâ€™s largely a matter of personal preference. Here are a few things to think about when trying to decide:

Game Variety - The best poker sites online should have games that you enjoy playing, and plenty of action so that you can find a game running in your preferred stakes at all times.

User-friendly Poker Software - Thereâ€™s nothing more frustrating than losing a big pot due to a misclick, so make sure that the site is easy to use. Also, if you like to play poker on your phone, make sure that the mobile experience is top-notch.

Soft Games - How beatable a site is will depend on your own skill level, but for the most part, you donâ€™t want to play against uber-competent pros. Look for poker sites whose players are on your level (or even a little worse)

The Best Online Poker Sites for Real Money Players

Finding an online poker site you enjoy and can trust isnâ€™t easy, but as the list above shows, there are plenty of reputable options out there. You can find a game on these poker sites at any time of the day or night.

However, please remember that your primary goal when you play online poker is to have fun, so if you feel like your gambling is getting out of control, donâ€™t hesitate to seek help (and each site has plenty of resources in that regard).

Otherwise, though, feel free to explore each and every one of the online poker sites listed above. Youâ€™ll be able to test your abilities against thousands of other players from across the globe â€” and maybe teach them a thing or two about why poker is considered a game of skill.

Gambling is strictly 18+ only. The sites mentioned in this review may not be available in your region. Always practice due diligence and do your own research about gambling policies in your area.

The information presented is not meant as gambling advice. The site does not guarantee profit in any way. Players must bet at their own risk.

Gambling is addictive. If you suspect you may have a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit ncpgambling.org and begambleaware.org for free resources.

This content is distributed by JaNugget. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.