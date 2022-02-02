The Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks and Crypto Betting Sites Online

We all know betting with Bitcoin provides invaluable benefits.

Being able to cloak your identity and protect your financial security is imperative for players around the globe.

That being said, have you ever used a bitcoin sportsbook, or played at Bitcoin casinos, that just plain sucked?

Weâ€™re talking busted navigation, poor design, and worse yet, nefarious banking practices. We have, and now weâ€™re on a mission to make sure you donâ€™t make the same mistake.

Using our extensively researched guide, you need never visit a poor crypto sportsbook again. Weâ€™ve played at and ranked the best available online, so you donâ€™t have to.

Letâ€™s see who made the cut, shall we?

Preview - the best Bitcoin sportsbooks in 2022:

Best overall - BetOnline Best welcome bonus - Bovada Most cryptocurrencies accepted - Cloudbet Best mobile platform - MyBookie Best for live Bitcoin betting - Stake.com Sportsbetting.ag BetUS

The Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites Online: In-Depth Reviews

1. BetOnline - Top Overall Bitcoin Sportsbook

Pros:

25 different sports to bet on

50% welcome sports bonus

Exceptional re-design

19 deposit options

Cons:

7.5% credit card fee

No live streaming

BetOnline takes the crown as the best Bitcoin sportsbook available online, with a great variety of sports to bet on, a generous 50% sports welcome bonus, and a recent redesign that's made the website even more enjoyable to use.

Sportsbook Variety: 5/5

You can make a wager on 25 different sports on BetOnline, or 24, if we're being picky (politics is counted as a sports market, for some reason). Amongst the big players like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, you can also bet on boxing, golf, and hockey.

We're big fans of the selection on offer. You can dig into horse racing, too, with its own comprehensive section featuring action on the nags from around the globe.

Sports Bonuses: 5/5

When you open an account, you're treated to a 50% welcome bonus that caps out at $1,000. It has a 10x wagering requirement which is on the low side, so being able to turn your bonus into some genuine winnings is definitely a possibility.

Like any good Bitcoin sportsbook, they offer some legit incentives to deposit using crypto. You can grab a 100% match on your first deposit, as well as a limited-time 10% bonus for any subsequent deposits.

Functionality and Design: 4.9/5

BetOnline recently underwent a huge redesign, clearing up past issues and turning their online sports betting site into one of the nicest looking sportsbooks around.

Not only does it look better, but it works better, too. The new layout is intuitive and clearly signposts the main categories and sub-categories. It's difficult to pick fault here, but if we're being really strict - we'd appreciate a search function.

Banking: 4.9/5

There are 19 different ways to fund your account on BetOnline, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, and USD Coin. That's a decent amount of crypto options to get stuck into, with most of them available for withdrawal, too.

Withdrawals are typically fast for Bitcoin betting sites, and BetOnline is no different, with windows between 1 and 48 hours.

Misc: 4/5

Our one real complaint with BetOnline is that it lacks an online streaming component for live sports. It does excel at offering live in-game odds, though, and otherwise, its live betting offering is of high quality.

2. Bovada - Best Bitcoin Welcome Bonus

Pros:

29 sports to bet on

75% Bitcoin sports bonus

High-quality design

Online since 2011

Cons:

Restrictive withdrawal methods

Dual lines

Sitting comfortably at number 2 is Bovada, a long-tenured and well-established gambling brand with a diverse sportsbook, excellent welcome bonus, and a sleek design.

Sportsbook Variety: 4.8/5

All the boxes are ticked here, featuring all the major sports you'd want on a Bitcoin sportsbook. You can also find some more niche offerings, like Aussie Rules and handball, the latter being a surprisingly played global sport. You learn something new every day.

Sports Bonuses: 5/5

Bovada's 75% Bitcoin sports bonus is our pick of the bunch as far as welcome promotions go. It caps out at $750 and youâ€™ll get 25% extra with crypto than what you'd get if you deposited using fiat currency.

The wagering requirement is a modest x5, too, which means there's every chance of you capitalizing on the bonus cash and taking home some winnings.

Functionality and Design: 4.5/5

The design and color scheme at Bovada is clean and easy on the eyes. It's difficult to miss what you're looking for - on the main page, at least.

Once you get into the subcategories and props available, it can be a little overwhelming and confusing. Luckily, there's a search function if you need help narrowing anything down.

Banking: 4.3/5

At last count, you can fund your Bovada account in 9 different ways. Amongst those options are 4 cryptocurrencies, but only two are available for withdrawal. It's not as much as we'd like, but it's functional enough for Bitcoin betting.

Withdrawals are a quick and breezy 1 hour, which is pretty much the gold standard. We just wish there were more options to choose from.

Misc: 4/5

While Bovada boasts an impressive Bitcoin sportsbook overall, we'd be remiss not to mention some obvious downsides. For one, if you find yourself attaining a high strike rate for returns, Bovada will subject you to their dual lines system.

Put simply, this means you'll get fewer value odds than regular Bitcoin bettors would. It's not an absolute dealbreaker, but itâ€™s something to bear in mind if you consider yourself a sharp gambler.

3. CloudBet - Best for eSports Bitcoin Betting

Pros:

31 sports categories

Excellent mobile client

Zero margin sports bets

Smart and attractive design

Cons:

7-team parlay limit

Requires a VPN in some countries

All balances must be played through

Cloudbet makes it in at number 3 with its classy design, zero margin sports bet promotion, and 31 sports categories to choose where you place your bets.

Sportsbook Variety: 4.8/5

A strong as offering as any other Bitcoin sports betting site on this list, you can find 31 sports categories to bet on. It should be noted, however, that not all of them are actual sports. These include entertainment markets and other unique gems, too.

There's also the ability to wager on Kabaddi, which is fantastic for so many reasons. Seriously, check out some Kabaddi if you haven't already. It's an ancient Indian sport that deserves to be way more popular than it is.

As far as wagering goes, it's all pretty straightforward and similar to other online Bitcoin sportsbooks. One thing we didn't like, however, was the limit on parlays. As it stands, you can only add 7 selections to a parlay bet. It's not the worst rule in the world, but itâ€™ll be frustrating for bettors who enjoy large accumulator action.

Sports Bonuses: 4.5/5

While most of the bonuses and promotions available at CloudBet are pretty standard run-of-the-mill affairs, there is one that stands out as well worth checking out.

Zero margin sports betting is a unique promotion from CloudBet where users are offered up pre-game odds that they take no commission from. That means there's more room to offer you a better price, or technically, the fairest odds you'll find anywhere.

That's a great incentive to use CloudBet's Bitcoin sportsbook over the rest of the competition. It should be noted though, the offer caps out after 1000 users have taken advantage of it.

Functionality and Design: 4.5/5

Simple, clean, functional. There's not much you can complain about when it comes to this aspect of CloudBet. Furthermore, their mobile client benefits from similar design philosophy, making it an excellent choice for BTC sports betting on the go.

There have been some complaints about the search function in the past, but we didn't encounter any issues when we used it.

Banking: 3.9/5

There are 10 different ways to fund your account at CloudBet, all of them being cryptocurrency. Withdrawals are as quick and easy as you'd expect, often processing instantly, but occasionally taking longer.

Something to note here is CloudBet's withdrawal policy. You have to play through a balance before withdrawing. That's even if they are your own funds and not subject to any bonus T&C's. We're not sure why this is, but it's not great. Cloudbet is known as one of the original Dogecoin casinos and has accepted DOGE since 2016.

Misc: 3.8/5

One roadblock to enjoying CloudBet is its geo-restrictive nature. That is to say, you will probably need a VPN to use it. But itâ€™s not all bad news, as some VPNs, like nord.promo , allow you to unlock a bunch of other perks, too.

4. MyBookie - Best Mobile Bitcoin Sportsbook

Pros:

100% sign-up bonus

Top mobile client for BTC sports betting

8% horse rebate

Reputable online sportsbook

Cons:

Slow loading

Limited crypto banking

Restricts sharp bettors

MyBookie takes the mantle at number 4, offering an industry-leading mobile client and some notable bonuses and promotions.

Sportsbook Variety: 4/5

There are 29 sportsbook categories to choose from at MyBookie, but some of them are doubled up (NFL and NCAA for American Football, for example). Others aren't strictly sports. They don't offer as much choice as some of the other Bitcoin sports betting sites on this list, but they have all the main attractions available.

Sports Bonuses: 4/5

There are some decent bonuses available at MyBookie. The two picks of the bunch are the 100% welcome bonus and the 8% horse racing rebate.

The 8% rebate is great for anyone who likes consistent horse racing action. $8 off a $100 wager doesn't sound like much but will go a long way backing long odds horses.

The 100% matched deposit bonus is subject to a 10x wagering requirement, which isn't too shabby. Overall, there are some better offers elsewhere, but there's still a lot to like here at MyBookie.

Functionality and Design: 3.8/5

MyBookie's design is a simplistic one, but as we've seen so many times before, simple often is better. It can suffer from occasional loading issues at times, but it's never been bad enough to ruin our overall enjoyment.

Where MyBookie's overall function and design excels is in its mobile client, which is one of the best in the Bitcoin sportsbook industry.

While not a stand-alone app, it works flawlessly with both Android and iOS clients. You can access the entire sportsbook on the go, making remote betting easier than ever.

Banking: 4/5

You can deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Ripple. That's not a bad selection of cryptocurrency at all.

Unfortunately, you can only withdraw using Bitcoin when it comes to crypto. Although it's not a deal-breaker, top-rated Bitcoin gambling sites would offer more variety.

Misc 3.5/5

There has been talk of MyBookie closing down or restricting bettor's accounts if they are found to be profiting too much. While this is a common issue for sharp gamblers out there, it reportedly happens a lot quicker here than on other Bitcoin sportsbooks.

5. Stake.com - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook for Live Betting Action

Pros:

Excellent live betting options

Modern design

Early payout promotions

Cons:

Requires a VPN

No welcome bonus

Withdrawal fees

Stake.com rounds off our review list at number 5, featuring one of the most detailed and in-depth virtual sportsbooks we've ever seen, plus some excellent early payout promotions you won't want to miss.

Sportsbook Variety: 4/5

There are 25 different sports to wager on at Stake.com, plus some bonus categories, too. All the big hitters are on this Bitcoin betting site, including NFL, NBA, and MLB.

One of the main things we enjoy about Stake is the varied action it offers on in-game wagering. You can pick from a number of in-game player props, for example, or even bets on winning margins while the action is ongoing.

Sports Bonuses:4.2/5

Bad news first - there's no welcome bonus to speak of at Stake.com. That doesn't mean what they do offer isn't up to scratch, though. On the contrary - their sports-specific promos are some of the best we've seen.

Our favorite is the early payout promotions. If the NFL team you backed is leading by the end of the 3Q, you'll get paid out early regardless of whether they go on to lose. Similarly, if the NBA team you backed ever gets as far up as 16+, you'll be paid out on a win instantly.

We'd like to think this would have gone some way to healing the trauma of Atlanta Falcon fan's spectacular Super Bowl LI collapse.

Functionality and Design: 3.5/5

Stake.com features an excellent and sharp modern design that stands out amongst a number of other Bitcoin sportsbooks. It works as well as it looks, with an easy-to-navigate interface and properly signposted categories. Solid, all around.

Banking: 3.5/5

Stake.com features 8 different cryptocurrencies to fund your account with, and the same 8 cryptocurrencies are available to withdraw with, too. Each method has a small fee associated with it, which isn't ideal, but it's not a huge amount.

Misc: 3/5

If you want to play at Stake.com, you'll more than likely have to use a VPN.

Pros:

Huge variety of deposit options

Fast payouts

Reputable brand

Cons:

Fees on some withdrawals

Lack of crypto bonuses

Pros:

Highly rated customer service

Comprehensive racebook

200% crypto bonus

Cons:

High wagering requirements for some bonuses

Some withdrawal fees

Ranking Criteria and Benchmarks for the Best Bitcoin Online Sportsbooks

Each one of the crypto online sportsbooks we review is held to a set of benchmarks that ensure a quality product. We've listed the main criteria below.

Variety of Sports to Wager on:

More, more, more. Sometimes, bigger really is better. When it comes to Bitcoin sportsbooks, we want to see as many sports wagering possibilities as possible. Because why not?

Every Bitcoin betting site will have the main players. With that being said, we'll always add points for interesting or unconventional selections. For example, did you know you can use cryptocurrency to bet on Kabaddi these days?

Welcome Bonuses, General Bonuses, Promotions:

A good Bitcoin sportsbook will have interesting bonuses and promotions. It's one of the main ways a betting site will differentiate itself from others in the market. We're here to guide you on how to recognize a good bonus, and how it will benefit you as a user.

Generally speaking, as we are reviewing Bitcoin sportsbooks, any crypto-exclusive bonuses will result in higher marks.

Site Design and Functionality:

Good site design is more important for the best online sportsbooks than you think. While looks aren't everything, it's very easy to quickly get tired of dated-looking or confusing interfaces. Worse still, if they've been optimized poorly for web browsers or mobile, you're in for a long day trying to successfully place sports wagers.

This is even more important with the emergence of live and in-play betting. Because of the volatility of ongoing live sports events, the software behind Bitcoin sportsbook has to be on point. There are not many things that hurt more than missing out on a winning bet because the website messed up due to no fault of your own.

Banking Options:

Generally speaking, the only banking options that really matter in this review are crypto ones. That being said, we know some people enjoy the ability to use both fiat and cryptocurrencies when gambling, so we may occasionally mention those in this article, too.

Most of the time, we're looking for a wide variety of crypto banking options for both deposit and withdrawal. We don't like fees. If they are present, it goes without saying, the lower the better. Fast withdrawals are king. If it takes more than 24 hours, that's a minus point. Especially when it comes to Bitcoin betting sites.

Miscellaneous:

Life isn't perfect, and as much as we try, not everything can be put into neat little categories. We'll try to address everything within our benchmarks, but for stuff that doesn't quite fit, we'll add at the end to make sure we've covered all bases.

Best Bitcoin Betting Sites & Bitcoin Sportsbooks: FAQ

Are Bitcoin Sportsbooks Safe?

Generally speaking, yes. But that doesn't mean there aren't Bitcoin betting sites out there that may pose a risk to you and your security.

The best course of action is to do research before signing up to online gambling sites, which - since you're reading this article - means you already are. Good for you! We'll repay the favor and you can be sure every recommendation listed here is a legitimate crypto sportsbook.

Can I Win Real Money at a Bitcoin Sportsbook?

Absolutely. Every single betting site you see on this list allows wagering on sports events for real money to be won. Better yet, we've identified some of the best around, so you'll have a better time trying your luck.

How Long Has Bitcoin Sports Betting Been Around?

Different Bitcoin sportsbooks have popped up at different times. But the starting point was roughly around 2013. A lot has changed since then, however, and the online Bitcoin betting world has only gone from strength to strength.

What is a Bitcoin Sportsbook?

Put simply, it's a sports betting website that allows you to use Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to wager. Most crypto sportsbooks are part of a larger gambling site that offers slots, poker, and other casino games, check out this list on MercuryNews for a list of sites that are Bitcoin casino focused instead of betting focused.

Can I Bet on the NFL Using Crypto?

Yes, you can. Every site on this list allows NFL action, as well as other popular sports like basketball, baseball, and ice hockey. Furthermore, all of the websites allow some form of cryptocurrency to be wagered.

Can I Get Special Bonuses at Bitcoin Sportsbooks?

Yes, in fact, we've shared some of the best bonuses available in our reviews. Our personal favorites include special early payouts from Stake.com and the 75% Bitcoin sports bonus from Bovada.

What's the Difference Between a Bitcoin Sportsbook and a Crypto Sportsbook?

Nothing, really. In fact, throughout this article, the terms may be used interchangeably. Bitcoin was the first popular cryptocurrency widely available, and some online casinos and betting sites may only accept Bitcoin as their sole cryptocurrency. However, the vast majority of the best bitcoin casinos will accept multiple digital coins.

Do I Need Bitcoin to Register at a Bitcoin Sportsbook?

Not necessarily. Some online betting sites on this list offer the chance to deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency. However, you may be missing out on a lot of great exclusive bonuses and offers if you choose not to use Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency to make your wagers.

What's the Best Bitcoin Sportsbook Online?

Our extensive research yielded BetOnline as the top Bitcoin sportsbook online. According to our criteria, it offers the best all-around experience for crypto gambling, including a wide sportsbook variety, good bonuses, and an excellent design.

Whether you agree or not is a different story, but we hope you find enough options on here to keep you entertained for at least a small while.

How to Sign Up to a Bitcoin Sportsbook

Hereâ€™s how to get started at BetOnline, but the process will be similar for all the top Bitcoin betting sites weâ€™ve mentioned here:

Step 1 - Register a New Account

Hit the green join button in the top right-hand corner and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 2 - Check Your E-Mail

Once that's complete, check your e-mail for the validation link. Remember to check your spam inbox if you can't find it.

Step 3 - Complete Your Registration and Start Betting!

Remember to take advantage of the 50% sports welcome bonus to make the most of your first few wagers.

Final Word: Crypto and Bitcoin Sportsbooks

It doesn't look like the crypto sphere is slowing down anytime soon, and as such, we can expect even more online Bitcoin betting sites and other crypto endeavors to keep popping up. Itâ€™s a good thing, though: As long as you're well informed on the matter, more sites to choose from can only be a positive.

We've crowned BetOnline as the best Bitcoin sportsbook currently available for the reasons laid out above.

This doesn't mean you'll automatically agree, as we all value different aspects of gambling with crypto. The main thing to remember is to have fun and ensure crypto sports betting remains a fun pass time for years to come!

