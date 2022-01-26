Best Online Casinos in Australia | Top Casino Sites that Accept Aussie Players

Aussie players have a specific set of expectations when it comes to the best online casinos in Australia - and so do we.

There’s quite a list of gambling sites that accept Australian players. But you don’t have to spend all that energy and money testing these sites because we’ve carefully reviewed them all for you.

All you need to do is read our review of the premier online casinos in Australia and take your pick.

Top 13 Australian casinos online - first look:

Best Australian online casino overall — QueenSpins Top Australian-only online casino — JoeFortune Best for poker — Ignition Casino Best for blackjack and baccarat — Casino Nic Largest number of online casino games — PlayAmo

Runners-up:

Best Australian Online Casino Sites

1. QueenSpins — Best Overall Online Casino For Australian Gamblers

Pros:

1,200+ games

77 live dealer games

Attractive welcome bonus

Great range of payment options

Easily accessible customer support

Cons:

User interface lacks complexity

QueenSpins is one of the newer Australian online casinos around, having only been established in 2021. Their goal is to be a one-stop shop for casino lovers, offering a huge welcome bonus, an easy-to-use platform, and tons of games to play. So, we’re happy to report that they more than succeeded in fulfilling that goal.

It’s especially interesting for gamblers who enjoy live casino games, given the website’s extra effort put into that niche.

The site may be new to the industry, but this actually works in its favor on account of how they offer lots of modern payment options, competitive bonuses, and advanced casino games.

Game Variety: 5 / 5

QueenSpins offers over 1,200 games from 26 providers like Bgaming, iGtech, iSoftbet, and BetSoft. You can rest assured that game variety will certainly not be an issue on this site. The website has put in special effort towards its live casino games, boasting 77 titles, which is by far the most number on this list.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.8 / 5

The site offers a 6-tier welcome bonus that nets you a potential total of AU$ 5,000. The first deposit bonus is a 100% match, while the succeeding ones are at 50% each up to AU$ 500.

There’s also bonus money for specific days in the week, as well as one specifically for VIP members.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

This website boasts exceptional mobile compatibility, given how polished the mobile site works and the fact that all games available on desktop are fully functional on smartphones and tablets as well.

The interface is simple and exceedingly easy to use, though there is the issue of the site not having any advanced filters to help you find games to play. All you can do is use a search bar or navigate different game categories and keep loading to get further down the list.

Payment Options: 4.7 / 5

QueenSpins allows an extensive variety of payment options for deposits and withdrawals. These range from credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and Bitcoin. It would be nice to see more types of crypto added in the future, but the long list of e-wallets certainly offers some degree of banking flexibility.

Customer Support: 4.9 / 5

In case you need help, you’ll be glad to know that this website provides 24/7 customer service in the form of email or live chat.

Their representatives are extremely knowledgeable and always make an effort to impart a swift response or resolution to your question or issue. A point is subtracted because the site doesn’t have a phone number to call for people who prefer talking over typing.

2. JoeFortune — Premier Online Casino Exclusively for Aussies

Pros:

Exclusive to Australians

Crypto-friendly payment options

Decent game variety from top-notch developers

Optimised for mobile

Cons:

Could have more promotions

JoeFortune is an Australian-exclusive online casino founded in 2016. It is designed for Aussies who prefer a more local site that’s only populated with players from the same area. They specialize in pokies but have a solid variety of other games as well, and they had the good sense to add payment options from various types of crypto.

Game Variety: 4.8 / 5

JoeFortune’s repertoire of over 300 titles might not seem like much, but they were developed by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming, iSoftBet, and Microgaming. More than 280 of the games are online pokies, and there’s also a healthy dose of card games, bingo, keno, and live games mixed in.

Promos and Bonuses: 4 / 5

It’s easy to get drawn in by JoeFortune’s welcome bonus since they offer an enticing AU$5000 that’s spread across three separate deposits. This bonus, however, is tethered to a 50x wagering requirement.

The only notable promos or casino bonuses aside from this is a slight Bitcoin boost, along with referral and VIP programs.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

JoeFortune sports a very straightforward interface that pretty much anyone can navigate with ease, though it is fairly uninspired when it comes to looks.

The games look great, while the website itself is a bit bland and could use a fresh coat of paint. But on the plus side, it’s fully compatible on mobile devices and you can play all the games without any problems.

Payment Options: 4.5 / 5

The website pushes Bitcoin pretty hard, offering specific casino bonuses just for that payment option. But that’s not the only cryptocurrency it supports, as the site also accepts Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, and Litecoin, making it a great place for crypto lovers.

For gamblers looking for a more traditional banking option, there are always credit and debit cards, in addition to Flexepin and Neosurf.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Customer service is something JoeFortune does exceedingly well. Sure, they have the usual channels like live chat, email, and phone, which are all available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But what sets this site apart is its focus on social media. You can reach the casino representatives via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook which is a refreshing direction.

3. Ignition Casino — Top Australian Online Casino for Poker Players

Pros:

Dedicated poker section

Superb interface design optimized for mobile

Great set of bonuses and promotions

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

Doesn’t support e-wallets

Not all games are available on mobile

Ignition is another casino established in 2016 that has become one of the biggest names in online gambling worldwide. The site may not have a particularly large games repertoire but what it does take pride in is its live poker section. It also offers an attractive welcome package and a beautifully designed interface that transitions wonderfully to mobile.

Game Variety: 4 / 5

The site houses a modest number of games in total, numbering at a little over a hundred, but they do come from reputable studios like RTG and Rival Gaming. Their variety of poker games is particularly impressive, with them offering four regular poker tables and 8 live ones. There’s also a good range of bingo, blackjack, and other live casino games.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.5 / 5

Ignition casino has an interesting welcome bonus especially if you plan on depositing funds in Bitcoin. You get a 200% match on your initial deposit up to $3000 if you choose Bitcoin as your banking method, or $2000 if you go with a credit card instead.

Going with Bitcoin also gets you an extra poker deposit bonus in the form of a 100% match up to $1000, making the platform extra welcoming to poker players. To top it all off, the site has a usually low rollover on its welcome bonus, with its wagering requirement being just 25x, which is a fair bit lower than the standard.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

The website’s user interface is incredibly polished and has lots of filters and buttons to help you navigate all the available games. The games themselves look incredible, whether it’s the online pokies, poker tables, or anything in between.

Mobile users will have a great time as well since the site looks even more gorgeous on mobile on account of the tightly-packed pixels, though not 100% of the games work on a smartphone or tablet.

Payment Options: 4 / 5

You get a fair number of banking options to choose from, such as credit/debit cards, Zelle Pay, or vouchers. The site is also quite accommodating to cryptocurrency, with its current list being Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Ignition casino has the top types of customer support channels you could ask for in an online casino, which are email, live chat, and phone. Their reps are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the agents are all well-trained and will provide you with an accurate yet friendly response at speedy turnarounds.

4. Casinonic — Best Pick for Blackjack and Baccarat Enthusiasts

Pros:

15 baccarat games

24 blackjack games

Accepts over 10 payment options

Demo mode available for players

Cons:

High rollover on welcome bonus

No phone customer support

Welcome bonus isn’t as generous

Casinonic is another relative newcomer in the online gambling industry which made its entrance in 2019. It features an extensive portfolio of games with a fantastic variety. The site supports a wide range of banking options - a lot of which are for contemporary platforms.

You also get the chance to try out a lot of the games for free, in case you’re the type who likes testing games before sinking money into them or just enjoy online casino games without the stakes.

Game Variety: 5 / 5

The website’s list of games is seemingly endless, with more than 1500 titles spread across different categories. They come from twenty different developers, further extending the variety in terms of style and game design. Blackjack and baccarat lovers will feel right at home here, as the site offers 24 and 15 different titles, respectively.

Promos and Bonuses: 3.5 / 5

New members are treated to a welcome bonus of up to AU$ 1,200 that’s spread across six consecutive deposits.

While generous, the bonus package does come with a steep 50x wagering requirement that makes it extra-tough to cash out those winnings.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 5 / 5

The website looks great. The dark colors are easy on the eyes and you can easily search for games by category. Mobile users are sure to enjoy the compact version of the site, as it largely maintains the handsome aesthetic of the desktop version, along with very high game compatibility.

Payment Options: 4.6 / 5

Casinonic supports an impressive array of payment options, ranging from typical methods like credit/debit cards and bank transfers to more contemporary platforms, such as Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts will also have a good time here, since the site accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin.

Customer Support: 4 / 5

You can reach out to the online casino’s support team in two different ways - live chat or email. Live chat is easy enough to access since there’s a floating chat bubble on the main page of the site that you can click any time. The email, on the other hand, was more difficult to track down and required a Google search to find.

Unfortunately for people who prefer phone support, this platform offers no such option. On the other hand, the casino representatives are incredibly pleasant and more than capable of handling most inquiries you throw their way.

5. PlayAmo - Online Casino with the Best Game Variety

Pros:

3,500+ quality casino games

Over 10 payment options to choose from

Catchy VIP Rewards

Cons:

Lack of phone customer support

Underwhelming welcome bonus

High wagering requirements

PlayAmo has been around since 2016 and has racked up a ridiculously large number of games in its repertoire, making it incredibly difficult to get bored here. You’ll also be able to deposit and withdraw from a very wide range of banking options and all players have the chance to be part of their generous VIP rewards program that comes with lots of different tiers.

Game Variety: 5 / 5

Calling PlayAmo’s library of games huge is a definite understatement. The site offers more than 3500 games in total, a lot of which are pokies but there’s a generous helping of poker, blackjack, and lots of other online casino games both live and otherwise.

Promos and Bonuses: 3.5 / 5

PlayAmo’s welcome bonus can net you up to AU$1,500 split between two deposits. The first deposit bonus is a 100% match up to AU$500, while the second one is a 50% match up to AU$1000. It should give you a great start but the 50x rollover requirement makes it all challenging to get your payout.

The site has quite a few other bonuses and an excellent VIP rewards program that has a Ferrari 488 GTB as the top price. Phew.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

The website is a bit cluttered but the desktop version offers some decent filters and buttons, and it’s fairly easy to navigate. It sports a dark theme-like color palette that’s easy on the eyes.

The filters and buttons are removed from the mobile version and so is much of the dark color scheme. Instead, you search through the games by loading more and more games or by searching for titles by the developer. Other than that, it’s a solid platform translation between desktop to mobile and the games work great.

Payment Options: 4.5 / 5

This site is a great pick for cryptocurrency believers, given how they support a long list of different types, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether. There are also more common banking options, such as bank transfers, card payments, and NeoSurf.

Customer Support: 4 / 5

You can reach out to the site’s customer service agents either through live chat or email, both of which are manned by highly professional people with good bedside manners and a solid level of expertise in their field. The downside is that they don’t offer phone support which is a bummer for people who prefer talking over chatting or emailing.

Honorable Mentions:

6. Red Dog Casino

7. Bitstarz

8. Aussie Play

9. National Casino

10. WooCasino

11. mBit Casino

12. Cobra Casino

13. 7bit Casino

How We Selected the Best Online Gambling Sites

Variety of Games

No matter how good an online casino’s games may be, they’re likely to get outdated at some point and players will want to try something else. That’s what makes variety so important. The more games you provide your player base, the less likely they are to get bored and the better the chances that they stay on the platform.

Game quality is also crucial, as games from bigger software developers look and feel better. We considered gambling sites with games designed by reputable software developers.

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the main methods online casinos use to attract new members is through a head-turning welcome bonus that gives you the impression that you can make it big on the platform. They also throw in different bonuses and promotions to keep players there for the long haul, along with rewards and VIP programs.

These bonuses and promos come with wagering requirements that you have to meet before you can withdraw the winnings and they range from reasonable to nigh impossible.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility

When gambling online, you’ll likely be sitting behind a computer or smartphone screen for several hours at a time, so it only makes sense that you’d prefer a well-designed website with an intuitive layout and eye-catching graphics.

Since a lot of people nowadays enjoy playing on their smartphones and tablets, the site should also be highly compatible on mobile devices, allowing for minimum compromise when it comes to the playable titles.

Banking Options

While bank transfers and card payments are still used widely in this day and age, an increasing number of people are migrating to other banking options, like e-wallets and cryptocurrency. That’s why it’s vital that a website adopts modern payment methods to cater to more client preferences.

Crypto is particularly booming these days and lots of sites are hosting excellent promos to push users to try out the relatively new payment method.

Customer Support

Online gambling comes with a whole lot of terms, rules, and regulations, so it’s normal to have to reach out to customer support every now and again to get your questions answered. Online casinos need to have a highly accessible customer support team that’s well-trained and well-mannered, so they can take care of all manner of clientele for whatever purpose.

Email, phone, and live chat are among the most common channels, though some Australian online casinos are investing in social media teams as well.

Buying Guide For Aussie Online Casinos

Can I Trust Australian Online Casinos?

Not all online casinos are trustworthy, as some are merely illegal websites put up to scam you out of your hard-earned cash. But you can certainly trust the ones that are properly licensed since they go through a thorough certification period to earn that stamp of approval from one of the regulatory bodies.

Casino game developers are also usually strictly overseen to ensure that their games are fairly built with true random number generators.

What Are Wagering Requirements?

Welcome bonuses and other promos are very attractive to new users, giving them the chance to win big bucks in a relatively short amount of time. But there are some strings attached.

Wagering requirements are also known as “rollovers” and they are conditions set by online casinos that have to be met in order for you to withdraw your bonuses. The industry standard is 30x, though some casinos can go lower or higher.

How Are Online Casinos Better Than Live Casinos?

It’s all about convenience. Heading down to a local casino takes time and effort, whereas playing online requires little more than powering up your computer or mobile device and navigating to a website. It’s also great for people who don’t enjoy being in crowds which is a lot more commonplace nowadays.

What Are Live Dealer Games?

As its name suggests, live dealer games allow you to play with a human dealer as opposed to a computer-generated one. The feed is streamed directly to your browser and the factors involved in the game are usually enlarged to make them easier to see. Some common live dealer games are Blackjack, Baccarat, and specific types of poker.

Are My Funds Safe?

Yes, as long as you put them in legit and properly licensed Australian online casinos. There is no shortage of scam websites on the internet posing as online casinos to cheat you out of your funds. But it’s fairly easy to spot the legitimate sites over the fake ones.

Just do a little bit of research and look into the type of license the casino bears. These licenses are earned through a well-known regulatory commission and once an online casino has become licensed, it’s pretty much guaranteed to be a place where you can safely deposit and keep your money.

Which Online Casino is Right for Me?

The answer to that question depends squarely on the type of features and games you’re looking for. If you’re after a wide variety of games, for example, then PlayAmo might be the one for you, but if you’re after welcome bonuses, you’re better off sticking with QueenSpins or JoeFortune .

You should also factor in the banking methods you intend to use since there are a lot of sites that offer premiums for crypto deposits. An increasing number of casinos are also adopting e-wallets as a payment method, which is nice.

How to Sign Up for Online Casino Sites

Signing up for online casino sites is usually designed to be extra easy. After all, the site wants you to get right into online gambling as quickly as possible. There may be some minor differences depending on the platform, but the registration process is pretty similar across most online casinos.

Given how QueenSpins is our number 1 pick, we’ve prepared a quick guide on how to sign up for that site.

Step 1: Click the CREATE ACCOUNT Button

There’s a CREATE ACCOUNT button that can be found near the top of the main page. Click that button and a small form will pop up.

Step 2: Fill Out Your Email Information

The form will ask you to enter your email address, along with the password you’ll be using to log into the site. You’ll also be asked to choose your preferred currency and the location you’re in, and there are two checkboxes for promos and to agree to the terms and conditions. Click the SIGN UP button at the bottom of the form when you’re good to go.

Step 3: Click the DEPOSIT Button

After clicking the SIGN UP button, the CREATE ACCOUNT button will be replaced by DEPOSIT instead. Clicking this button will open another form where you have to input all your personal information. Once you’re ready, click the SAVE button at the bottom.

Step 4: Choose Your Banking Option

Choose your payment method and make a deposit. You can also add a promo code to receive different kinds of bonuses or promotions. From there, enter the required information for that specific payment method and then click the DEPOSIT button. You’re now all set to start gambling.

Summing up the Best Online Casinos Australia Players Should Sign Up To

The top Australian online casinos featured in our review have been evaluated by our team of experts who understand the local gambling market. We are confident with our choice of QueenSpins being the overall best Australian online casino.

You get tons of game variety, a lot of banking options to work with, a very generous welcome bonus, and a customer support staff that can rival the best of them. But that’s not to say the others aren’t worth considering. They’re all quality picks that do certain things particularly well, so they might just suit you better in the end. Whichever you choose, you won’t be disappointed.

