5 Best Dogecoin Casinos & Gambling Sites that Accept DOGE

Over the past few years, cryptocurrency has revolutionized many industries - including online casinos.

news

Due to benefits like anonymity and fast transactions, players are continuously searching for the best Dogecoin casinos and other crypto gambling sites.

However, choosing a secure, reliable, and fun DOGE casino is a pretty time-consuming task. If you are on a hunt for one, weâ€™ve listed the top five DOGE casinos for US crypto players in this guide.

Top Dogecoin Online Casinos

First look:

Bitstarz - Best overall Dogecoin casino mBit Casino - Best for crypto deposit bonuses 7Bit Casino - Best for game variety Cloudbet - Most secure casinos Stake.com - Best for flexible crypto banking

1. Bitstarz - Best Dogecoin Casino Overall

Pros

Designed exclusively for crypto players

Established in 2014

Quick crypto payouts

Over 3300+ casino games available

Cons

Not all games are playable with Dogecoin

Mobile app not available

For anyone looking for an online casino with an established history and a great user experience, Bitstarz is the way to go. This Dogecoin gambling site has proven its mantle by providing quality and reliability over the years. It has an immense catalog of casino games. The website experience is available in multiple languages including Russian, Japanese, and several others.

Bonuses and Giveaways: 5/5

One of the reasons Bitstarz is on top of our list is its collection of attractive bonuses and giveaways. Upon signing up, you get a welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins. The entire welcome package will net you up to 5 BTC. On top of that, this gambling site offers up to 200 free spins every week on Wednesday.

Available Games: 4.8/5

Bitstarz has a huge repertoire of over 3,300 casino games. This list includes games from more than 15 software providers including BGaming, BetSoft, and Boomerang. Moreover, it provides a good range of provably (on the blockchain) fair games and online slots. Not all of these games are available for Dogecoin bettors, though, which is a bummer.

User Experience: 4.5/5

The website may be a bit cluttered but youâ€™ll get used to it sooner than you think. Tabs for specific game categories are available in a click or two, making it easy to navigate on the screen. The registration process can be a bit confusing for some users as Bitstarz asks you to submit some documents for identity verification.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

Payment option is another department where Bitstraz stands out among its competitor casino sites. Apart from Dogecoin, you can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. The platform also accepts several fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, CAD, CNY, and more. Other traditional banking options are not available, though.

Security: 4.8/5

Bitstarz makes no compromises when it comes to user security. It uses industry-standard encryption technology, which means every userâ€™s data is secure. Moreover, every user has to verify its identity by submitting official documents. This step leaves no room for much-preferred anonymity for crypto gamblers but adds another layer to the security.

2. mBit Casino - Best Crypto Casino for Bonuses

Pros

Several great Dogecoin casino bonuses

High withdrawal limit

Mobile-friendly interface

Great VIP program

Cons

Not many provably fair games

Certain games restriction in some countries

Launched in 2014, mBit Casino is one of the first casinos to accept cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin as payment options. The site is known not only for its incredibly extensive games library but also for its several exciting crypto promotions. Aside from a generous welcome package, mBit also has a stellar VIP program and fast-paced tournaments.

Bonuses: 5/5

Dogecoin bettors looking for a great crypto casino experience with handsome bonuses and low and realistic wagering requirements should not overlook mBit Casino. You get a 110% welcome bonus on your first Dogecoin deposit with 300 free spins. The wagering requirements are 35x for the deposit bonus and 40x for the free spins.

It also offers a 50% second deposit and 75% third deposit bonus with 35x and 30x wagering requirements. These bonuses are available for 30 days, so no need to rush to avail of them. As a cherry on top, there is a 2x100% Friday bonus and a cashback scheme to cover up to 20% of your losses.

Available Games: 4.5/5

The huge game library from 24 providers includes 2025 slot games, 157 Roulette games, 176 poker games, and 28 blackjack games. You will most likely find almost all your favorite betting games here. Although, just like several Dogecoin casinos, some games here are restricted in many countries and states.

User Experience: 4.6/5

mBit Casino's website is nicely designed and easily accessible on all devices. The interface is simple and modern compared to other online Dogecoin casinos. The mobile experience is also much better than most competitor Dogecoin casinos. And there is no requirement to submit any documentation, which keeps the registration procedure quick and easy.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

Players of this casino can deposit Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether. Apart from USD and EUR, a few more fiat currencies are accepted, but you may have to check the availability according to your region.

Security: 4.8/5

To secure users' data and personal information, mBit Casino employs 128-bit SSL encryption. This technology keeps all the user data safe from any cyber breach or hacks. Though users can partially enjoy anonymous betting, mBit Casino holds the right to hold your withdrawal for identity verification purposes.

3. 7Bit Casino - Best for the Extensive Game Catalog

Pros

Around 5000 Dogecoin slots

Multiple deposit and withdrawal options

No fees on crypto transactions

Great customer support

Great VIP program

Cons

High wagering requirements

The next crypto casino on our list is 7Bit Casino. This Dogecoin betting site was first released in 2014 and redeveloped in 2019. This gambling platform is perfect for those who prefer the variety and diversity of in-game options. Games can be categorized based on a specific crypto you are using.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

7Bit Casino provides you a total of 5 BTC bonus with 100 free spins, which is spread into four deposits. The wagering requirement is 40x for bonuses and 45x for free spins. Also, the minimum deposit for the welcome bonus is 0.00048 BTC or 80 DOG. These bonuses are exclusive for new users only and can be availed only once.

Available Games: 5/5

7Bit Casino is the industry champion regarding the number of games provided. It has a gigantic gaming catalog with more than 7,000 casino games on offer from over 50 game providers. It includes jackpot slots, casino table games, roulette games, baccarat games, video poker games, table poker games, and a lot more.

This huge library is enough to satisfy the needs of all online gamblers. The games are categorized into specific crypto currencies so youâ€™re easily directed to games with your preferred coin. Dogecoin games, for example, come in over 5,000 titles, majority of which are Dogecoin slots.

User Experience: 4.5/5

The website interface was completely revised and redesigned in May 2019. The new-look is very clean and modern, but the site is still too heavy to load. You may experience lagging and delays when moving from one page to another.

There's no separate cell phone app for this Dogecoin gambling platform, but it offers a mobile version website interface that works well on androids, iPhones, iPads, and tablets.

7Bit Casino is known for its super-friendly customer support service that is available 24/7 to help you.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

Aside from Dogecoin, 7bit casino bettors can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin for transactions. The platform also accepts USD, EUR, CAD, AUD, and RUB.

While the casino is largely crypto-focused, it also accepts other traditional payment options such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and more.

Security: 4.5/5

7Bit Casino uses 128-bit encryption technology to ensure the safety of users' data from cyber attacks.You can also enjoy provably fair games on 7bit casino. BGaming, one of its major software providers has designed a unique system allowing players to verify the provability of fairness of bitcoin games.

4. Cloudbet - Best Dogecoin Casino for Security

Pros

High-security measures

Quick and easy registration process

High betting limits

24/7 customer service via live chat

Cons

Not available for US players

Doesnâ€™t accept any fiat currencies

Lengthy withdrawal procedure

Cloudbet is one of the oldest working Dogecoin casinos with a great sportsbook and an online casino with many options. This crypto-exclusive platform has been in business since 2013 and is known for its reliability.

Bonuses: 4.2/5

Cloudbet offers a generous welcome bonus to its new users. Bettors can enjoy a potential 100% match deposit bonus up to 5 BTC that can be earned by loyalty points. The platform also provides regular promotions that you can grab for some extra profit.

Available Games: 4.7/5

Cloudbet is among the best crypto sportsbooks, allowing gamblers to bet on NFL, baseball, basketball, cricket, futsal, ice hockey, soccer, tennis, motorsports, snooker, and whatnot. The sportsbook includes almost all the major leagues and tournaments, with the live betting option for most.

Moreover, it provides over 1,000 different casino games from major game providers. The list contains slot games, roulette games, blackjack games, and a fun variety of live casino games. Also, players from some countries will need to access this Dogecoin casino using a VPN (like NordVPN ).

User Experience: 4.5/5

The website is very user-friendly, offering a smooth and fresh interface. New users can easily find their way to different sections and pages.

The registration process cannot be simpler, as you only need to give your email address and set a strong password. But many users have complained about the lengthy and rather confusing withdrawal procedure. The platform asks users to verify their identity by submitting copies of an official ID.

Payment Options: 4.2/5

Besides Dogecoin, Cloudbet also accepts bitcoin, bitcoin cash (BCHN), Ethereum, USDT, USDC, PAXG, DAI, LINK, PAX, DSH, and LTC as payment options. Unfortunately, as it is a crypto-exclusive platform, fiat currency users cannot enjoy any benefits. But you can always change your fiat currency into any of the accepted crypto tokens.

Security: 5/5

If the security and safety of the funds are a concern for you, Cloudbet is your ultimate solution. The user data is protected by the use of the latest encryption technology. But what makes this Dogecoin casino even better than others is the use of "cold storage." These storage options keep large sums of your crypto funds secure even in the case of a hack.

5. Stake.com - Best Dogecoin Casino with Several Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Pros

Many accepted cryptocurrency options

You can bet anonymously

Very low betting limits

Great original casino games

Cons

No welcome bonus

Not available for American players

Launched in 2017, no other crypto casino has experienced growth as swift as Stake.com. This casino is the perfect choice for sports enthusiast crypto bettors. It is the first official partner of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and shirt sponsor for Watford Football Club in the English Premier League.

Bonuses: 3.5/5

Most of the bad reviews Stake.com has received so far are due to the fact that it does not offer any welcome bonuses to new players. What they do offer are sports-focused promos like first goal payouts. Other promotions like Weekly Giveaways and Pragmatic Drops & Wins are offered as well.

Available Games: 4.5/5

Wagerers can enjoy multiple betting options on 50 different sports and esports. Almost every major tournament and league of mainstream sports, like soccer, NFL, NBA, snooker, ice hockey, and tennis, are covered by the platform.

Moreover, you also get access to a diverse casino with around 900 Dogecoin Casino games. Slots take up most of the space in this list. Probably the most fascinating aspect of the casino is Stakeâ€™s original games. All these games are very smartly developed and provably fair on the blockchain.

Stake.com lets users bet with less than a cent worth of crypto tokens, making itself the perfect platform for beginners who are just starting and exploring games.

User Experience: 4.3/5

Stake.com is known for its user-friendly customer support service that is available 24/7. And honestly, there is rarely a time when you need any assistance since the website layout is so clean and accessible. Likewise, the mobile version of the site is equally well-designed. However, bettors in a few countries, including the US, have to use NordVPN to access the platform.

Payment Methods: 4.2/5

Although this Dogecoin gambling platform accepts various cryptocurrencies, there are no fiat currencies listed on the site. The accepted cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, EOS Force, Tron, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Security: 4.7/5

Stake.com offers industry-standard protection for users' data along with two-factor authentication features. You can enjoy anonymous betting as the platform doesn't ask for personal data or documents.

How We Chose the Best Dogecoin Gambling Sites

Advance Site Security

One of the main reasons players are drawn to crypto online gambling is because of the security it provides. Thatâ€™s why we made sure security and reliability are on top of our checklist when evaluating crypto online gambling platforms. All the sites listed in this article use advanced encryption technology and are legally verified and licensed by authentic organizations.

Great Range of Casino Games

We looked for Dogecoin casinos with a wide variety of Dogecoin games and multiple betting options. Diversity is important, or otherwise, users get bored of playing the same games over and over again. We also considered crypto-specific Dogecoin games from reputable software providers.

Flexible Banking with Low Fees and Fast Payouts

Focus on crypto banking is an important element that we considered but we also took notice of sites that allow traditional payment methods.

We also understand that players hate losing a significant portion of their earnings to costly fees and processing charges. Thatâ€™s why we looked for online casinos that charge very low fees. Additionally, fast payouts is another advantage that online Dogecoin casinos enjoy. This is something that we carefully considered when picking the best for all crypto fans out there.

Overall User Experience

The ultimate goal is to point you towards the top Dogecoin casinos that can provide you with the best Dogecoin gambling experience possible. We want you to have smooth sign up, easy navigation, access to reliable customer support, and hassle-free payouts.

How to Get Started at a DOGE Casino?

If you are new to the crypto casino world and confused about how to start, we laid out the steps to set up an account on one of our top picks, Bitstarz casino.

1. Signing Up

You first need to go to the Bitstarz official website and click on the sign-up button at the top right corner of the screen. Now you need to create your login information.

Enter your email address and create a strong password. You will be required to enter this information each time you log in to your account. You also need to pick a preferred currency in this step; however, it can be changed later.

2. Select Your Bonus

In the next step, you will be asked to choose a welcome bonus out of all the options available at that time. Although, this step is optional, and you can skip it.

3. Filling Up the Personal Information

Now the site will take you to a new page. Here, you have to enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, address, gender, etc. Remember, you must enter the same information you have on your official ID and documents. You will also be asked to submit some documentation for identity verification.

4. Activating Account

Activating the account is the last step in this procedure. Bitstarz will send an activation link to the given email address. Click on the link and verify your account.

5. Connecting Dogecoin Wallet

If you are a crypto bettor, there is one additional step to enable Dogecoin gambling. Connect your Dogecoin wallet to the Bitstarz account so that you can fund it with crypto tokens.

Best DOGE Casinos FAQ

Why Is Dogecoin Gambling Better?

Just like any crypto casinos, there are multiple perks Dogecoin gamblers can enjoy. Aside from lightning-fast payouts, players can also take advantage of extra privacy, security, and not to mention low to zero fees on every transaction.

Is Crypto Betting Safe?

Yes, it is. In fact, one of the main reasons why players opt for crypto gambling is because of the added safety. This is true for all legit and properly licensed Dogecoin casinos. According to an estimate, almost 60% of all the cryptocurrency transactions recorded every day are for gambling and betting purposes. So, yes, you can comfortably say that it is safe.

Do All Crypto Casino Sites Accept Dogecoin?

No. Dogecoin is one of the most popular crypto tokens used by crypto casinos, but not all gambling platforms list it as a payment method.

What Are the Disadvantages of Crypto Gambling?

The biggest drawback is that not all crypto casino websites offer pure crypto gambling. Moreover, these funds are highly volatile, so you have to keep an eye on the price action.

Where Can I Store DOGE?

The safest way to store DOGE and other crypto tokens are crypto wallets. There are numerous online and cold wallets available in the market. Most users opt for the official Dogecoin wallet.

What You Must Remember About the Best Dogecoin Casinos

More and more Dogecoin casinos are being launched today. And while itâ€™s fun to explore and try every single one out, itâ€™s still a good idea to have a go-to Dogecoin casino that you have already proven to be reliable and safe.

Dogecoin casinos like Bitstarz , along with the rest of the sites we featured, have already been vetted by our crypto experts. These should serve as your benchmark for choosing the best Dogecoin casino, should you wish to try out new ones.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect youâ€™re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

This content is distributed by PARADISE MEDIA LLC. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.