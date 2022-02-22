8 Best Online Casinos in India for Real Money Gambling

If you’re looking to play online casino games with your Indian rupees, we’ve got a list of the best online casinos in India right now.

Our team of experts has personally tested each site to make sure that a), they’re all fully licensed for Indian players, and b), they have everything a good online casino should have, including a bumper variety of online casino games, generous casino bonuses, a range of payment methods and mobile optimization.

Oh, and they’ve got some pretty big jackpots, too.

In this article, we’ll be reviewing each online casino, their casino games, and giving you their pros, their cons, pinpointing their strengths - as well as why perhaps you might want to sign up.

Sounds good? Stick around!

8 Best Online Casinos India Has to Offer

1. Jackpot City - Best Overall Online Casino in India

• Daily jackpots to be won

Daily jackpots to be won • 500+ games

500+ games • 20+ years of experience

If you’re looking for an Indian online casino where the jackpots are practically bulging with rupees, you might want to take a look at Jackpot City, our top pick.

Established more than 20 years ago, it’s one of the most popular casinos for Indian players. It’s currently got just over 500 games in its ranks, many of which are progressive jackpot slots.

For some players, these are the best kinds of slot machines because you get to carry on where the previous player(s) left off. Eventually, the jackpot is going to drop - and some lucky person is going to be the winner.

There are daily and weekly jackpots to be won, a generous welcome offer of as much as 160,000 INR over your first four deposits is on the table for new players, and the site works excellently on mobile. In fact, there’s a separate mobile casino on the web version, but there’s also an app you can download.

And, yes, the jackpots are just the same.

Any cons?

We’d possibly argue that we’d expect more games since Jackpot City has been around for over 20 years. But the game selection is still excellent, and it’s impossible to argue with the amount of jackpots that are on offer.

2. Spin Casino - The Best Online Casino in India for Online Slots

• Almost 400 slots

Almost 400 slots • Lots of progressive jackpots

Lots of progressive jackpots • Sports betting available

We figure that the clue is in the name with this one: Spin Casino is one of the top-rated Indian casino sites that’s focused on the best online slots .

Online slot games are arguably the most popular Indian casino games to play. So, if you looking for online casino sites that have these, along with free spins, then look no further than Spin Casino.

There are some things to note, however. Spin Casino is very much focused on high-quality, high-RTP slots more than it is on sheer volume. For instance, it has around 375 online slots available to play, which represents a smaller choice than some sites. But the casino is clearly picky about the slots it adds - which we think is a good thing.

Spin Casino’s slots include Amazing Link Zeus and the progressive jackpot slot Diamond King, there are bonus rounds galore, features galore, and huge jackpots to be won.

Moreover, Spin Casino is a super-established casino site that was launched in 2001, and which is, therefore, one of the most trustworthy of all the Indian gambling sites.

Not just that, but it’s actually something of an all-rounder. As well as slots, you can also play almost 50 live games, get free spins, and there’s a sportsbook available. There’s a separate section for its mobile games, too.

3. PlayOjo - Best Indian Online Casino for Bonuses

• No wagering welcome bonus

No wagering welcome bonus • 3,000+ games

3,000+ games • 150+ live casino games

150+ live casino games • 24/7 customer support

PlayOJO is a fun and entertaining European online casino that’s now popular with Indian players.

It’s got over 3,000 popular casino games, it offers regular promos, including money back on all losses, and it has huge daily jackpots for big wins.

It has no wagering requirement on the online casino welcome bonus which lets you take home all your bonus winnings without having to meet any rollover requirements. There are zero restrictions on how much you can win. In addition, it is regular that players receive free spins on selected games.

Popular slots here include the likes of Starburst and Book of Dead, and there are 2,000+ slots in total. It’s a huge number that’s complemented by over 150 live dealer games, and a mega-collection of classic table games, such as blackjack and roulette. Bingo is available here, too, as are scratch cards.

With a bright and cheerful color scheme and categories such as “Popular Games”, PlayOJO does all that it can to help new players, as well as casual players. That said, high rollers are welcome, too. For instance, there are high bet limits on specific tables, especially in the live casino section.

4. Royal Vegas - Best Live Casino in India

• Over 700 online casino games

Over 700 online casino games • 40+ live casino games

40+ live casino games • Excellent mobile app

Wish you could play at the tables in Las Vegas from the comfort of your own home?

While most online casinos in India completely make this dream come true, Royal Vegas comes as close as possible to experiencing gambling online in a realistic way.

Sin City on your device, anyone? Perhaps!

This top online casino has over 40 high-quality live dealer games to choose from. The croupiers are professional, the sound and visuals are stunning, and the latency is just right.

Their live casino selection includes classic casino games such as poker, online casino roulette, online blackjack, and baccarat, and minimum and maximum stakes vary enough to cater to both casual players and pros.

Other than that, Royal Vegas offers some of the best online casino games and has around 700 casino games in total, most of which are made up of slots.

If we could have one slight complaint, it’s that you can make a deposit using your debit card, but you can’t withdraw with it. There are, however, lots of payment methods on the whole (more than 10) and rupees are accepted.

5. Leo Vegas - Best Online Casino in India for Sports Betting

• 40 sports to bet on

40 sports to bet on • Wide range of player props

Wide range of player props • Over 1,000 casino games

Playing casino games online and betting has never been easier.

If you enjoy betting on popular sports like cricket, football, and tennis, you don’t have too much choice as an Indian player at the moment. But not only is Leo Vegas one of the few Indian sportsbooks available - it’s easily one of the best in the world.

Cricket is indeed one of its main focuses, and you can bet on a variety of leagues and markets, including the T20 Big Bash League and the Lanka Premier League.

Betting options are varied, but there’s a special focus on player props. For instance, in a typical cricket match, you can bet on things like top wicket-taker and player runs.

You can also bet in-play (live betting), the odds are competitive and on-par with what the best in the business are offering, but there is currently no live streaming available. However, many sporting events are accompanied by a cool visualiser that lets you keep up with the action.

At this real money online casino, you will find more than 1,000 games, including 200+ live games and over 50 blackjack variants.

6. Europa Casino - Best Welcome Bonus

• Welcome package divided into multiple deposit bonuses

Welcome package divided into multiple deposit bonuses • Fast payouts

Fast payouts • Over 400 games

We all know just how attractive having both the most popular casino games and online casino bonuses can be. It's rare that online casinos offer both, but Europa Casino does. This certainly makes it one of the Indian online casino sites that shouldn't be overlooked.

A welcome deposit bonus is the best way to get started at an Indian gambling site. At Europa Casino, all you have to do is create an account, make your first deposit, and you’re then entitled to a 100% welcome package.

What we like about it is that it’s divided into multiple bonuses that are released into your account over a few weeks or months. This then allows you to keep playing with what’s essentially bonus funds for months at a time without having to dip into your own bankroll too much. It’s just a great way of keeping the fun coming.

In terms of its game selection, there are just over 400 games at Europa Casino, with most of these developed by reputable gaming developers like Microgaming and NetEnt. The quality of the games is high, and the site works just as well on mobile as it does on desktop.

High rollers might be disappointed by the somewhat low withdrawal limits, but casual players who are looking for a fun-filled casino experience that’s bursting with regular bonuses should find plenty of things to like here.

7. Royal Panda - The Best Game Variety

• Over 3,000 games

Over 3,000 games • Exclusive Megaways slots

Exclusive Megaways slots • Sports betting available

When choosing our top Indian casino sites, one of the main factors was game variety - and this is exactly where Royal Panda stands out.

With over 3,000 casino games to choose from, it’s got something for everyone. Whatever classic casino game you prefer to play, and whatever variant you prefer to play, you’ll most likely find it here.

Moreover, as well as having a stack of blackjack, roulette, poker, Sic Bo, and slots games, you can also bet on sports at Royal Vegas. There’s a live dealer section, too.

Some of the most popular games here include Live Lightning Roulette, an Evolution title with a 97.30% RTP; Squealin’ Riches, which gives you over a thousand ways to collect online casino winnings, and Book of Dead.

Oh, and there are exclusive, branded Megaways slot games, and regular free spins offers. Even better? There is an attractive welcome bonus here as well.

A slight drawback is that its sportsbook offers poorer odds than rivals. But if you’re mainly here for the casino, there’s so much to love.

8. Genesis Casino - Best Indian Online Casino for Its Loyalty Program

• VIP club rewards regular players

VIP club rewards regular players • Hugely reputable online gambling brand

Hugely reputable online gambling brand • Over 1,000 games

Looking for the best online casino bonuses? This is the top online casino for its welcome bonus and a rewarding loyalty program.

Genesis Casino is a reputable worldwide online gambling brand that’s been launching online casinos since 2014. It’s got an online casino that’s specifically aimed at Indian players, and Genesis takes its customers so seriously that it’s overhauled its entire site design to give it an Indian theme.

We think Indian players will appreciate that, and we also think they’ll appreciate the generous VIP program.

Owing to our research, this is easily one of the best around, thanks to the fact that it treats you to so many perks and prizes. These include exclusive bonuses that you won’t find anywhere else, invitations to monthly prize draws, as well as your very own withdrawal service. You also get a dedicated account manager.

Moreover, anyone can get invited. You just need to be a fully signed-up player who makes regular deposits and places regular bets.

Its VIP program aside, Genesis also offers a pair of welcome bonuses that you can choose from, and there are regular promos available for non-VIPs.

Games-wise, there are more than 1,000 to play, and these include must-fall jackpots and a good selection of blackjack games.

Those who are just here for a bit of fun might not be able to get on board with the serious site design (rather regal/somber blacks and purples dominate the color scheme), but on the flip side, Genesis is clearly a professional and trustworthy online casino.

Ranking Methodology - How We Chose the Top Online Casinos in India

Licensing - Every single online casino on our list is licensed and available to Indian players. If we came across an otherwise top-notch casino site that wasn’t licensed, we removed it from our review. Why is licensing important? Because it ensures a safe, secure, and fair online gambling experience at the best online casinos .

Online Casino Games Variety - Whether you prefer to play jackpot slots, online roulette, video poker, blackjack, or live dealer games, we made sure to add Indian casinos that have a mix of all types of games so that there’s something for everyone.

Bonuses - To make your Indian rupees go further, you need to grab the best bonuses even if that includes free spins. As such, we cast our eye over each casino site for the regularity and size of their bonuses, as well as their wagering requirements.

Mobile Optimisation - Lastly, all the Indian online casinos we chose are fully optimized for mobile play so that you can play your favorite games on the move.

Top Online Casinos in India: FAQ

Are Indian Online Casinos Safe?

Safety is guaranteed if you sign-up to legit, fully licensed online casinos in India. Such sites are monitored and regulated by the gambling commission, and they take user safety seriously.

On the other hand, if you sign up to an unlicensed site, your details might be safe, but you run much greater risks.

How Do I Sign Up to an Indian Gambling Site?

The sign-up process for Indian players is super easy and can usually be done in just a few steps. First, you need to enter a casino’s homepage, before clicking the “Join Now” (or similar) tab.

Then, you will be asked for basic information, such as your name, address, and mobile number.

You will also need to create a username and password, as well as enter a valid email address. Once your identity has been verified, your account will be live.

Do Online Casinos in India Payout?

The best gambling sites and fully licensed, reputable online casinos always settle bets and pay their winners. Unlicensed casinos, on the other hand, are more dubious and you should approach them with caution.

Can I Play Real Money Games With Indian Rupees?

Yep. As long as you sign up to an online gambling site that’s available to Indian players, you can play real money games with Indian rupees.

That said, it’s important that you check this before you create your account, because some gambling sites are crypto-only, which means they don’t accept any fiat currencies.

What Games Can I Play at Casino Sites in India?

You can play any and all casino games at Indian casino sites! Be that slots, poker, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, Sic Bo, or anything else you can think of, including live casino games.

Of course, the exact games and their variants will depend entirely on the casino itself. For instance, some casinos offer 50+ roulette games, while others have just five or six.

Can I Play Online Casino Games on Mobile?

Pretty much all online casino sites in India are now optimized for mobile play. You can play either in your browser or via a mobile app, and the gameplay is exactly the same as it is on desktop. However, the exact games that are available on mobile devices sometimes differ from the desktop selection.

Best Online Casino Sites in India: Final Thoughts

While Jackpot City is the top out of all the best gambling sites in India for its generous deposit bonus and epic game selection, you’ve got plenty of outstanding sites to choose from.

Just make sure to find one that suits your needs, has exactly what you want in terms of games, payment methods, and the user interface, and is legal in India for Indian players

Whichever online gambling sites you join, we hope you have fun, and that you practice responsible gambling.

