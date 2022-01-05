Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Cryptocurrency Gambling in the USA

You’re here, which tells us two things: a), you’re a fellow crypto user. And b), you’re in search of the best crypto gambling sites.

We’ve got you covered - our team of online gambling experts has put together a list of the top cryptocurrency casinos with the widest range of altcoin & Bitcoin games, exciting promos, and convenient crypto banking.

Below, we’ll give you a quick overview of our top pick, mBit Casino, and nine other casinos that made the cut. Read on!

First look:

Best Crypto Gambling Sites Reviewed

1. mBit Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall

Generous crypto deposit bonuses of up to 5 BTC

Thousands of slots

35+ software providers

Seven cryptocurrencies accepted

24/7 customer support

When you think about the best crypto casino, high-quality games, safety, and multiple cryptocurrency banking methods are probably the first things that come to mind - and mBit Casino has all three:

It accepts seven cryptocurrencies and has a rich game library provided by more than 35 industry leaders.

This casino offers more than 900 slots, table games, and unique Bitcoin games, and is exclusively available to crypto users. For crypto-based transactions, mBit accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Coinspad.

It is licensed and regulated by Curacao laws and protects its users with SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption. mBit Casino also houses a ton of information on safety and casino rules. Customer service on this crypto gambling site is fast and effective, as the casino has operators on standby 24/7.

mBit welcomes new crypto players with a 110% deposit match and 300 free spins. You’ll enjoy a 100% match on the second deposit and a 75% bonus on your third deposit - which amounts to up to 5 BTC in total.

What’s more, there’s also a refer-a-friend bonus if you introduce a crypto casino buddy to mBit and many other ongoing promotions for regular players.

2. BitStarz - The Largest Crypto Game Selection

3,100+ games

Excellent game variety

No deposit free spins

Provably fair games

Responsive customer service

If you want to join an online casino where you’ll never get bored, BitStarz might be one to consider.

This casino features more than 3,100 games (phew!) from top-rated providers such as BGaming, Belatra Games, Betsoft, and more. Besides a long list of slots, you can access blackjack, baccarat, poker, roulette, and other specialty games.

It also features a highly generous welcome bonus for crypto depositors. On your first BTC (or another crypto equivalent) deposit, you’ll receive a 100% bonus alongside 180 free spins. In addition, the casino also offers a 50% bonus on your second and third deposits.

Safety-wise, BitStarz is fully licensed and regulated by Curacao and offers a safe experience for all players. In addition, it verifies the fairness of its games by using a provably fair algorithm.

3. 7Bit - Best Themed Crypto Casino

Well-designed website

Retro theme

‌Four deposit bonuses for new players

Dedicated FAQ section

‌Mobile-friendly for players making use of cryptocurrency

When it comes to online casinos, aesthetics, sometimes, do matter. 7Bit Casino earns a spot on our list due to its retro theme and overall look. Once you open the site, you’re greeted with neon lights that might give you nostalgic vibes of the 80s.

Is it all about design, though?

Not at all. The casino’s retro look isn't the only aspect where it excels. 7Bit crypto casino offers about 3,000 popular casino games and slots from top developers. You can access it both from your desktop and iOS/Android devices, as it’s fully mobile-optimized.

New players can enjoy four Bitcoin deposit bonuses. Your first deposit is matched by 100%, followed by two 50% bonuses and, finally, another 100% deposit match. The result? You can get up to a whopping 5 BTC.

7Bit Casino holds a valid gambling license by Curacao and uses encrypted technology to keep players’ information safe. When we tested their customer service, we were connected to a friendly representative who provided us with all the info we needed within minutes.

4. Cafe Casino - Online Casino with the Best BTC Welcome Bonus

A 350% BTC welcome offer

Generous loyalty program, Cafe Casino Perks

Compatible with all mobile devices

Right off the bat - there aren’t many crypto casinos that can keep up with the Bitcoin incentives offered by Cafe Casino. When signing up with Cafe Casino, you can claim a welcome bonus of 350% up to $2,500. Also, regular players can make use of the $100 friend referral promo and a mystery bonus that they can claim weekly.

Besides the generous bonuses, you can also take advantage of the casino’s reward system. As you play, you’ll accumulate Perk Points. With these, you can get access to exclusive promotions, as well as another crypto banking option - Bitcoin SV.

Cafe Casino is mobile-friendly, and you can enjoy anything, from table games, slots, and video poker to live casino games on the go. Moreover, it is licensed and regulated by Curacao.

5. Cloudbet - Widest Range of Cryptocurrencies

Crypto sports betting

10+ cryptocurrencies accepted

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

If you’re not a Bitcoin user and you’re looking for an online casino that accepts other digital coins, Cloudbet is your best bet. Altcoins that are accepted here include ETH, LTC, DOGE, DASH, PAX, GUSD, TUSD, USDC, and USDT. Plus, you can enjoy an exclusive crypto welcome bonus which gives you a 100% match on your first deposit of up to five BTC.

This casino offers a live sports betting platform where you can bet on major leagues, including UEFA, EPL, NBA, NFL, UFC, NHL, boxing, ATP tennis, and darts. However, that's not all, as it also includes eSports and other smaller league sports.

In its casino lobby, you’ll find jackpot slots and table games such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Another thing we like is how they display the RTP of every game. However, it’s worth mentioning that - depending on your area - you might need a VPN to access Cloudbet.

6. Red Dog - Best Bitcoin Casino

Fast BTC withdrawals

No fees on Bitcoin withdrawals

Higher bonuses for BTC (20-25%)

Excellent website layout and mobile-compatible

Red Dog is the best online Bitcoin casino, with fast & hassle-free Bitcoin transactions, a user-friendly layout, fantastic game selection, and top-notch customer service.

It holds a Curacao Gaming License and offers fair and regulated games. Another highlight is the generous welcome bonus of 225% (that gets even more generous with BTC - at 245%) on your first deposit. There are also regular promotions like the 24/7 bonus that is again - you guessed it - more rewarding for Bitcoin.

Red Dog doesn’t charge any BTC withdrawal fees and pays out reasonably quickly. In addition to this cryptocurrency, the casino also accepts credit cards and e-wallets. You can contact their customer support team via email, phone, or a 24/7 live chat.

On the surface, it seems that Red Dog lacks live dealer games. However, if you sign up, you’ll discover 10+ high-quality live casino titles.

7. Super Slots - Best Mobile Crypto Site

400% crypto welcome bonus

Intuitive user interface

Fully mobile-compatible

Accepts fiat and crypto payment methods

If you enjoy playing casino games on your smartphone, Super Slots might be worth considering. It is fully compatible with all iOS and Android mobile devices and tablets. Hence, there's no need to download any software, as you can access the site directly from your mobile browser.

In terms of bonuses, Super Slots offers a jaw-dropping 400% welcome bonus package to crypto users. It also has regular crypto promotions like the 10% crypto boost, refer-a-friend bonus, and more.

Super Slots features an extensive list of slots from well-known game developers. You can also enjoy popular table games and live blackjack, roulette, and poker.

In case you need any help, this online casino provides registered players with 24/7 live chat and email support.

8. Slots Empire - #1 User Experience

Responsive live chat customer service

250+ casino games

Optimized for mobile devices

Although most crypto casinos offer a 24/7 live chat feature, Slots Empire’s operators responded within a minute - which is a rarity. Not only was the reply fast, but it was also very informative. You can also contact them via phone and email if that’s what you prefer.

It’s not just about the customer support, though. Slots Empire has “user-friendliness” written all over it, with easy-to-navigate game categories and intuitive buttons.

Slots Empire welcomes new players with a 245% match on their first deposit and free spins on top of that. It also offers several other promotions and a solid selection of slots, table games, video poker, and unique games like bingo, keno, and Sic Bo.

That said, you might encounter slower processing times when withdrawing your winnings from Slots Empire (up to 3 business days with BTC), so keep that in mind when signing up.

9. Bovada - Best Crypto Sportsbook

Access to casino and sportsbook using cryptocurrency

30+ live dealer games

Fast Bitcoin withdrawals

Looking for the best crypto sports betting site? Bovada’s sportsbook allows you to bet on various leagues and sports (think: 32+) and features the most competitive odds we could find on a crypto site.

Aside from the Bovada sportsbook earning a large chunk of plaudits, this crypto gambling site also has a dedicated casino section where you’ll find slots, table games, video poker, and even live casino games.

When it comes to bonuses, Bovada clearly goes for a personalized approach, as there are sports, casino, and poker promotions. You can also earn some perks via their refer-a-friend bonus.

10. Ignition - Best Online Poker for Cryptocurrency Users

Offers a large variety of poker games

Anonymous poker tables

150% match on BTC deposits

Our last entry, Ignition, is the best pick for crypto users who are also poker enthusiasts. This casino features an impressive list of online poker games. With multiple poker game variations, a dedicated poker app, anonymous tables, and regular high-traffic tournaments, you’ll definitely get the immersive gameplay experience you seek.

Ignition also houses slots, live dealer games, and many other well-known casino games by10+ top-notch software providers. It impressed us with a user-friendly interface, friendly customer service, and a rewarding 150% welcome bonus on Bitcoin deposits.

Any downsides? Well, if you’re using altcoins, at Ignition, your options are a tad limited - with only Litecoin and Ethereum accepted alongside Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

How We Chose the Best Crypto Online Casinos

Casino Trustworthiness and Player Safety – If casinos and betting sites are unlicensed, it’s a deal-breaker for us. We made sure to list only cryptocurrency gambling sites that are regulated and licensed by the appropriate regulatory bodies. That way, we know that their slots, table games, and sports betting options are fair.

Bonuses and Promotions – A welcome bonus is another thing we seek when evaluating an online casino. We also look at promotions for existing players and check whether the iGaming site in question has a solid loyalty program. The sites on our listing all have decent bonuses alongside attainable wagering requirements.

Game Variety – It’s vital to check out the game selection, too. Therefore, we sought out crypto casinos with an extensive game lobby cutting across slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat, craps, and live dealer games.

Customer Service – ‌Customer service is a huge part of the overall user experience. That’s why we only recommend online casinos with a solid customer reputation. We went with casinos that offered an email address, customer helpline, and a 24/7 live chat feature.

Best Crypto/Bitcoin Gambling Sites: FAQ

Do All Online Betting Sites Accept Crypto as a Payment Method?

Sadly, no - not all gambling sites will accept cryptocurrencies. That’s why we’ve put together a list of online casino sites that carry out crypto transactions without any hassle.

Can I Win Actual Money When Playing With Online Crypto Casinos?

Yes, you can, but keep in mind that you’ll need to make a crypto deposit before you’re allowed to withdraw any casino winnings.

Which Cryptocurrency Is Most Accepted by Online Casinos?

In most cases, crypto betting sites will accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. If you’re using a different type of crypto, it’ll be best to look for a casino that deals in a specific currency form. The top-rated cryptocurrency gambling sites will usually also accept Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and other altcoins.

Are Cryptocurrencies Considered a Safe Payment Method?

Yes, cryptocurrencies are one of the safest online payment options available. Crypto transactions make use of specialized blockchain technology that protects your personal information from hackers. When using crypto for online casino transactions, you are 100% protected from unlicensed third-party entities looking to get your financial information.

Is Crypto a Legal Payment Method?

Although crypto is legal in most countries, some do not accept this payment method. Thus, it’s best to check the laws of your specific country before purchasing cryptocurrencies.

Do Crypto Casinos Offer Bonuses and Promotions for Crypto Users?

Yes, some online casinos offer exclusive bonuses and promotions to Bitcoin or other crypto users. When making your first deposit with crypto, you can usually enjoy a welcome bonus in the form of a deposit match or free spins - and it’ll oftentimes be more generous than welcome bonuses for fiat currencies.

Will I Pay a Fee When Depositing With Crypto?

Most online casinos don’t charge a fee when using crypto as a deposit or withdrawal method. However, we suggest reading the payment terms, as this might vary with some casinos. In case you do come across a fee, they will usually come from the crypto network itself and not a casino site.

How Much Can I Expect to Pay in Crypto Fees?

When purchasing cryptocurrencies, you can expect certain fees. That said, you don’t have to pay additional costs when transferring money through a casino, as most do not charge extra for deposits or withdrawals using Bitcoin and other digital coins.

What Is the Highest Amount of Cash I Can Withdraw Using Crypto?

Each casino has its own rules. You can view this information by reading the payment terms of an online casino. Usually, casinos offer more flexible cryptocurrency minimums and maximums - so you may even be able to withdraw an unlimited amount of cash using crypto.

Are There Disadvantages When Using Cryptocurrencies?

There aren’t any disadvantages associated with cryptocurrencies at online casinos per se. But it’s vital to remember that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and therefore prone to change at any time.

What Types of Cryptocurrencies Currently Exist at Crypto Casinos?

While Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are the most widely used cryptocurrencies, there are many other types available - including Tether, Dogecoin, USD Coin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and so on.

What Does a Bitcoin Wallet Address Refer to?

When purchasing Bitcoin, you’ll receive a unique Bitcoin address that keeps track of your funds and safeguards your coins. This wallet address is essential for making deposits and receiving payments.

Final Thoughts: Top Crypto and Bitcoin Betting Sites

Cryptocurrency is gaining popularity with every passing day. Therefore, it's no surprise that many online casinos have adopted this payment medium. While some betting sites on our listing favor cryptocurrencies, others give you a taste of both worlds by including fiat currencies alongside Bitcoin, Doge, and other altcoins.

If you jump on the crypto gambling bandwagon, you’ll get to enjoy a vast array of benefits - including exclusive BTC games, higher bonuses and promotions, and faster payouts.

Whether you are looking for a crypto casino that features live blackjack, or sports betting, there’s something on our list for every gambler. So, which one will it be?

