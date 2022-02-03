Best Online Slots in 2022 - Top Slot Sites for Real Money Slots Action

Fancy enjoying a few slot spins without having to endure the crowds and loud noises of a real-life casino?

By playing on one of the best online slots sites, youâ€™ll be able to peacefully spin the reels from the comfort of your own home â€” and you can look forward to exclusive rewards points, perks, and more.

Given that there are dozens of online best slots sites out there, though, finding an option you can trust may seem like a daunting task.

Below, weâ€™ll take a look at some of the best places to play slots for real money on the internet, so you can have a little taste of Vegas without ever having to get off your couch.

First Look at the Best Online Slots:

1. Best overall for real money slot games - Slots.lv

2. Best user interface - Ignition

3. Best customer support - Big Spin Casino

4. Best banking options - Super Slots

5. Best bonuses - Slots Empire

6. Best mobile slot machines - Red Dog

7. Best slot bonuses - Wild Casino

8. Best welcome bonus - Cafe Casino

9. Best online slots site for newbie players - Las Atlantis

10.Best online slot casino for cryptocurrency users - Bitstarz

The Top 10 Best Online Slots Sites & Real Money Slot Games â€“ An In-Depth Look

1. Slots.lv - Best Place to Play Slots Online

Pros

Houses more than 110 real money slots

Site is easy to navigate

Exceptional security armed with SSL encryption

Beautiful graphics

Good selection of jackpot slots

Cons

Not all titles work on mobile

Lacks a dedicated app

Our top spot belongs to Slots.lv - and let us tell you, it has earned this spot for a variety of reasons. From its name to games, it becomes clear that it revolves around top-notch slots:

First off, Slots.lv employs 5 leading software providers for their games instead of just sticking to one. In doing so, players are treated to a diverse range of games thatâ€™ll keep things from getting stale. It also features an intuitive organizational system to make browsing games easier.

Despite not having a dedicated mobile app, the website works perfectly fine on mobile devices, though not all of the games are available due to compatibility issues. The graphics look great and the games load quickly, and itâ€™s compatible with Android, Apple, and Windows devices.

Fair play is not an issue either, as Slots.lv boasts a CuraÃ§ao Gaming License that guarantees the legitimacy of its Random Number Generator (RNG). Your transactions are well-guarded, too, on account of the leading encryption software the site utilizes.

The site offers a healthy number of jackpot slots to choose from, and the prizes range from $5,000 to half a million bucks. Not too shabby, huh? Thereâ€™s also a generous VIP program that youâ€™re automatically enrolled in as a real money slot player at Slots.lv.

2. Ignition - #1 User Interface

Pros

Handsome aesthetic

Site loads quickly on all devices

Full game library available on mobile

$1,500 welcome bonus

Cons

No e-wallet banking options

Withdrawals can take 2-4 days

Ignition is a relatively new player in the online gambling space, but what makes it stand out from the competition is its gorgeous contemporary design thatâ€™s delightfully easy on the eyes - whether youâ€™re playing slots, blackjack, roulette, or any of the other casino games.

The website looks great on both the desktop and mobile modes, with the latter offering high-resolution graphics and quick loading times. You wonâ€™t miss out on any casino games either, as the site is fully compatible with smartphones and other mobile devices.

To ease your fair play worries, Ignition has a license from CuraÃ§ao, proving that the website is on the up and up.

Itâ€™s a bit of a bummer that the site doesnâ€™t accept e-wallets for deposits and withdrawals, but they do allow Visa and Mastercard, along with Bitcoin. Withdrawals are a bit on the slow side, as it can take between two to four days for you to receive your payout, but itâ€™s not too bad.

Ignition offers a pretty solid deposit bonus of $1,500, though itâ€™s worth noting that its use is limited to more volatile games and itâ€™s a tad less generous if you donâ€™t use Bitcoin. This is definitely one of those bitcoin gambling sites . Fortunately, this makes slot machines the most viable game to use your bonus on.

3. Big Spin Casino - Most Helpful Customer Support

Pros

Customer support is exemplary and available 24/7

Has a 200% deposit bonus

130+ slots

Nice variety of casino games

Cons

Interface is bland and outdated

Bonuses require relatively large deposits

Our favorite thing about Big Spin Casino is its exceptional support. You can contact them via email, live chat, or phone, and the staff goes out of their way to make sure that your concern is satisfactorily answered.

The websiteâ€™s design isnâ€™t anything to write home about, but itâ€™s easy to navigate and the games themselves are catchy and varied. Contrary to its name, Big Spin Casino has plenty of other casino games besides slots.

Newbies to the site are treated to a 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000, and youâ€™ll have to wager it 30x to withdraw - which is pretty attainable. A bit of a catch is that you will have to make a deposit of at least $45 to get it.

4. Super Slots - Most Banking Options

Pros

15 deposit and 8 withdrawal options

Appealing $6,000 welcome bonus

50+ progressive jackpots

Accepts cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin

Cons

High rollover on certain bonuses

No phone support

The available banking options for depositing and withdrawing funds can be a make-or-break aspect in an online casino. Luckily enough, thatâ€™s one area in which Super Slots particularly excels.

They accept major cards like American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, and they also allow payments and withdrawals using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Aside from that, Super Slots offers up some superb bonuses, such as a $6,000 new player bonus, a crypto bonus, rebates, monthly prizes, and a whole lot more. Expect rollover requirements up to 35x for many of those bonuses, though.

They may not have phone support, but emails are responded to within two hours and the live chat service is up 24/7.

5. Slots Empire - Best Bonuses

Pros

Welcome bonus includes free spins

24/7 deposit match bonus of up to 150%

Full library available on mobile

No banking fees

Attractive Roman theme

Cons

Withdrawals start at $150

Not a lot of financial options

Thereâ€™s nothing that attracts fresh players quite like bonuses and promos, and Slots Empire has them in spades.

To kick things off, the site offers a 245% bonus for new members (and 55 free spins), along with a 24/7 one that matches up to 150% of your deposit.

Aside from that, there are lots of other bonuses and promotions to look forward to, like Game of the Month and 24/7 reload bonuses.

The central theme revolving around the Roman Empire is captivating and a lot of the slots games sport outstanding graphics. Moreover, everything translates perfectly from the desktop to the mobile version, and all the games are completely playable no matter the platform.

Slots Empireâ€™s banking options are fairly limited, and thereâ€™s a $150 minimum on all withdrawals, which is a bit of a letdown. The good news is they never charge any fees on their transactions.

6. Red Dog Casino - Best Mobile Online Gambling Experience

Pros

Video slots look especially great on mobile

Generous 225% deposit match

Offers a 24/7 bonus option

User interface is easy to navigate

Cons

$150 minimum withdrawal

Games are exclusively from RTG

Red Dog Casino immediately draws you in with its adorable mascot and bright backdrop. The website itself is effortless to navigate and well-designed all around, enabling you to quickly get down to business.

All the games boast excellent graphics, and theyâ€™re all fully compatible with mobile. In fact, the video slots in particular look even better when played on a mobile device.

While there are plenty of games on the site, theyâ€™re only from developer RTG, so you may notice some familiar themes and features the longer you play.

It doesnâ€™t skimp on the bonuses, either. Red Dog Casino offers a bonus for newbies of 225% (245% for Bitcoin), as well as a 24/7 bonus that you can redeem anytime.

The website offers a decent enough range of banking methods to utilize, including Bitcoin, and thereâ€™s no charge for withdrawals. There are a few caveats, however, as the site deals exclusively in USD, and the minimum withdrawal amount is $150.

7. Wild Casino - Best Slots Bonuses

Pros

Boost on Bitcoin deposits

250% welcome bonus

Mobile compatibility is stellar

A varied selection of cryptocurrency options

Cons

High rollover requirements on most bonuses

Customer support is lackluster

Wild Casinoâ€™s strengths lie in its generous bonuses, with a new player bonus of a 250% match at a 35x rollover. Itâ€™s also one of the best non-UK casinos that accept UK players.

The bonuses are even more appealing for cryptocurrency users since you get a deposit boost when you use Bitcoin as your payment method, and it only has a 10x rollover. You can even get as much as a $9,000 crypto bonus across five deposits, though this bonus does come with a rollover of 45x.

Another one of Wild Casinoâ€™s highlights is how it accepts a wide variety of banking options for withdrawing and depositing, ranging from cryptocurrencies platforms like Ripple and Cardano to credit/debit cards like American Express and Visa. Withdrawing isnâ€™t free, though, so youâ€™ll want to watch out for charges before withdrawing your winnings.

Although the games themselves look great, the websiteâ€™s interface is in desperate need of an upgrade. Fortunately, mobile compatibility on Wild Casino is great and all the games function perfectly well when played on a mobile device. Another lowlight worth bringing up is the websiteâ€™s clunky support section, which leaves much to be desired.

8. Cafe Casino - Largest Welcome Bonus

Pros

Huge welcome bonus up to 350%

Over 100 online slots games

Multiple bonus options

Most payouts are processed within 24 hours

Cons

Few banking options

Not enough big-time progressive jackpots

As a relatively new online casino, Cafe Casino needed a hook to draw in new players, and so they came up with an incredibly generous initial bonus thatâ€™s split into two choices: a Bitcoin deposit match and fiat currency deposit match.

The former gives you the chance to get a 350% deposit match up to jaw-dropping $2,500, while other deposits are matched by 250% up to $1,500.

Bonuses aside, the site has more than 100 slot games to play from top developers like Rival and Real Time Gaming.

The website would benefit greatly from some additional banking options (although you can usually withdraw funds in 24 hours or less). The lack of significant progressive jackpots needs to be addressed, too, but Cafe Casinos remains one of the better and more popular online slots sites out there nonetheless.

9. Las Atlantis - Best Online Slot Site for New Players

Pros

7 different welcome bonuses for new users

Free spins included with many bonuses

Plenty of fun themed slots

No max on crypto deposits

Cons

Payouts capped at $2,500 for non-VIPs

Some cashouts may take up to 5 business days

Las Atlantis offers a 280% match up to $14,000 through five deposits as a new player bonus, along with other starter promos like a 260% match and 40 free spins.

They have an excellent selection of themed slots, and youâ€™ll even find options that are centered around various holidays (the Christmas slots are an especially nice touch).

If you plan to play with crypto, youâ€™ll love the fact that thereâ€™s no limit on how much you can deposit. Withdrawals are a different story, though, as thereâ€™s a payout limit of $2,500 until you achieve the VIP level.

It can take some time to get your money off the site as well â€” up to 5 business days in some cases.

10. BitStarz - Best for Crypto Slots

Pros

Accepts 6 major cryptocurrencies

Instant deposits and withdrawals

Fun selection of slot tournaments

VIPs can customize bonuses

Cons

No live casino games

May be off-putting to non-crypto users

BitStarz has a reputation as one of the premier Bitcoin casinos in existence, and itâ€™s not just limited to Bitcoin, either. Itâ€™s also one of the best Ethereum casinos , and it accepts Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and even Dogecoin and Tether as payment methods.

Everything here is heavily weighted towards crypto users, so if you still rely on fiat currency, you might want to search elsewhere.

On the sunny side of the ledger, Bitstarzâ€™s bonuses are also really generous â€” especially if youâ€™re a VIP. In fact, if you reach a certain level in their loyalty program, you can work with their customer service reps to design a custom bonus system that works for you.

Itâ€™s not just about offers and promotions here, though. The real money slot games are really fun, too, especially the three different tournaments (or â€˜Slots Warsâ€™, as they call them) that run every week.

How Did We Pick the Best Online Casinos for Real Money Slots?

There are certain features that should be present at every online slot site, and players should be familiar with them to choose the right online casinos for them.

Here are some of the features we believe are necessary for a high-quality online gambling website:

Variety of Casino Slots Games:

Playing the same old slots games over and over again can get old pretty fast, so itâ€™s important that thereâ€™s a good variety of games to choose from to keep things interesting. If there are games from different software providers or different slots types, so much the better.

Therefore, weâ€™re looking for the best online slots casino that has it all - from classic video slot titles to demo or free slots progressive slots, and branded slots. We also consider the online slots payout, aka RTP of games featured at a casino site.

Banking Options:

Every person has their own preferred way of getting money on and off an online slots site, and itâ€™s important that the online casino you choose can accommodate your method of choice. For example, cryptocurrency is a big thing nowadays and having crypto as one of the payment methods is a big plus in a lot of playersâ€™ books.

Bonuses and Promotions:

All of the best online casinos come with a variety of engaging games, but itâ€™s mostly the bonuses and promotions that really entice a new player to sign up for a specific website. The more free money they offer â€” and the easier they make it to earn that bonus money â€” the better.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Slot Games

How Are Online Slots Better Than the Real Thing?

Convenience is the main advantage of internet slots versus land-based slot machines, since youâ€™ll be able to play without having to drive yourself to the nearest casino.

Youâ€™ll also be able to play any game you want without waiting for a slot machine to be vacated, and you can look forward to many bonuses and rewards that you donâ€™t usually get from real money slots.

What Are The Disadvantages of Online Slot Machines?

Convenience can be a double-edged sword for some people, as online video slots make it way too easy for impulsive players to get carried away in gambling their money.

Thereâ€™s also the risk of encountering an online casino thatâ€™s not legit, which is why itâ€™s important to do your research before signing up for any platform. Looking up the proper certifications and licenses is vital.

Finally, unlike real-life casinos, online slot games donâ€™t usually allow you to cash out your funds immediately, and youâ€™ll have to wait some time for your payouts to come through.

All of this can be prevented if you play slots at reputable and highly rated slots sites, like the ones weâ€™ve selected above.

Are Online Slots Rigged?

Online casinos place a high premium on security. After all, you want to reassure all your members that their information and funds are secure at all times.

Therefore, most casino sites are completely safe and feature advanced encryption to safeguard personal information. That way, you wonâ€™t think twice about inputting your credit card or other banking details.

Whatâ€™s more, the best online casinos are certified by independent gaming commissions that ensure that the games are fair and their outcomes are random.

How Do I Know If a Slots Website Is Legit?

Most online slots youâ€™ll come across are totally legit. There are, however, rare instances where you may come across an illegitimate site trying to scam eager players. To play it safe, always look up a casino siteâ€™s certification and check online reviews like this one that confirm the websiteâ€™s legitimacy.

Can I Use Cryptocurrency to Play Online Slots?

Yes, you can. With cryptocurrency becoming an increasingly popular mode of payment nowadays, many online casinos have adopted it as one of their banking options. Many online slots now accept Bitcoin as a payment method given how popular it is, while some also allow other forms of crypto like Ethereum and Dogecoin.

Oh, and did we mention that there are even Bitcoin-exclusive slots games? Youâ€™ll find them at crypto-only casinos like BitStarz.

How Do I Know Which Real Money Slots Website Is the Best One for Me?

There are lots of things you should keep in mind before playing slots for real money, but the first few factors you should make sure of is that the online slots site accepts your payment method of choice, has enough games to keep you entertained in the long run, and offers the right kind of bonuses and promotions to catch your fancy.

How to Get Started at an Online Slots Site?

Signing up at an online casino or real money slots site is usually a quick and painless process.

Since Slots.lv is our top pick, weâ€™re outlining the steps to create an account on that specific site, though most rival websites follow pretty much the same formula.

Step 1: Click the â€˜JOIN NOWâ€™ Button

You start by clicking the JOIN NOW button found on the top-right corner of the page.

Step 2: Fill Out the Registration Form

Youâ€™ll be taken to a registration form where youâ€™ll have to fill in all your personal details. Double-check to make sure theyâ€™re accurate in order to avoid trouble in the future.

Step 3: Click the â€˜OPEN ACCOUNTâ€™ button

At the end of the registration page, youâ€™ll find an â€˜OPEN ACCOUNTâ€™ button. Click it to proceed.

Step 3: Click the â€˜DEPOSIT NOWâ€™ button

Once your account is created, you can click the â€˜DEPOSIT NOWâ€™ button to enter your payment details and make your first deposit so you can claim your bonus and start playing.

The Best Online Gambling Sites to Play Slots for Real Money: Final Thoughts

There are plenty of great internet casinos for playing online slots, and weâ€™ve singled out the best of the best.

Youâ€™re sure to find a great place to play on the list above, and the choice ultimately depends on whatâ€™s most important to you - whether itâ€™s banking the biggest welcome bonus, using cryptocurrency, or enjoying games with the coolest graphics.

Slots.lv sits comfortably on the top of our list thanks to its combination of unbeatable game variety, attractive deposit bonus, top-notch security, and speedy payouts. Plus, they take Bitcoin as a payment method, which is great for crypto users.

We canâ€™t promise youâ€™ll hit it big at any of the online slot sites on this list, but we can pretty much guarantee youâ€™ll have a good time.

