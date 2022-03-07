The Best Casino Bonuses USA Players Can Claim & Latest Promotion Offers in 2022

From welcome offers to free spins, casino bonuses make signing up to gambling sites much more worthwhile.

news

And we've rounded up the best casino bonuses USA players can get right now!

In this article, we'll be taking a look at the best online casino bonuses available to snap up, as well as the best online casinos that have them.

We'll be reviewing each bonus offer and type, including the best deposit bonus and exclusive casino bonuses, and we'll also be reviewing each casino to help you decide what to do next.

Sounds good? Let’s begin.

Best Casino Bonuses for US Players:

Ignition : Best casino bonus overall

Red Dog Casino : Best online casino free spins bonus

7Bit Casino : Best crypto welcome bonus

Las Atlantis : Best welcome bonus

Slots Empire : Best no deposit bonus

1. Ignition - Best Casino Bonus Overall

Pros:

• Poker & casino welcome bonus of up to $3,000

Poker & casino welcome bonus of up to $3,000 • $200 when you land a Royal Flush

$200 when you land a Royal Flush • High-traffic poker site

High-traffic poker site • Hundreds of daily tournaments

Cons:

• No eWallets

Ignition is widely recognized as one of the best poker sites in the US. It consistently draws more traffic than most casinos - and it’s also got one of the best poker & casino welcome bonuses around.

The poker welcome bonus is the same as a regular casino welcome bonus, with the catch being that you can only use it on poker games.

The beauty of Ignition’s welcome offer is that it combines a poker welcome bonus with casino welcome bonus.

Bonus Offer: 5/5

The bonus offer we’ve chosen for Ignition is their poker welcome bonus. As a standalone offer, this is a 100% up to $1,000 match deposit bonus.

However, Ignition recently changed their welcome package so that you can actually grab their biggest ever welcome bonus, which is a combined poker and casino match deposit bonus.

Altogether, this is now a welcome package of up to $3,000 if you’re a crypto user, whereas fiat depositors can get as much as $2,000. It’s an exceptional deal that will especially suit poker fans. On the other hand, if you’re not a poker player, you might want to check out other casino welcome bonuses (see below).

It’s also worth mentioning that poker players will be rewarded with $200 in cash each time they land a Royal Flush on Texas Hold’em.

Game Variety: 4/5

We’ve probably established by now that Ignition excels when it comes to poker. In total, there are 8 different poker games here, including Omaha and Fast-Fold, but this is only scratching the surface. Ignition plays host to scores of daily tournaments in which thousands of players compete every single day.

Zone Poker is also available if you fancy some rapid-fire action, and because of the Daily Guaranteed Tournaments and Guaranteed Prize Pools, you’ll never be left hanging around for a game to begin.

Other than that, Ignition has a fairly modest collection of casino games overall. There are around 120 in total, including 55+ slots, and a handful of blackjack, baccarat and roulette games. There are also 34 live dealer games here, including live poker.

User Interface: 4/5

Ignition casino is functional more than anything else. Essentially, it isn’t flashy or showy - but it works superbly. And for poker players who just want to get straight into the action, this will be perfect.

Once you’re in the poker room, you’ll find that Ignition displays all the necessary information in a spreadsheet-like format in your very own dashboard. Here, you can see at a glance what games are ongoing, what the stakes are, what the pot is, and so on.

You can also quickly apply filters like buy-in, limit, and the exact type of game you wish to search for. What’s more, this dashboard works just as well on mobile devices as it does on desktop.

Reputation: 5/5

Ignition was launched in 2016, and while some might still see it as a newcomer to the online poker and wider iGaming world, there’s no doubt that Ignition is now one of the true online poker heavyweights.

Its reputation precedes it among US casinos, and trust and safety is guaranteed. It’s reputable, safe, and secure, and is the go-to site for millions of recreational poker players.

Misc: 4/5

Customer support is available 24/7 at Ignition and Bitcoin is accepted. A slight downside is that there are currently no eWallets available (and we don’t expect them to be added anytime soon).

And while game variety isn’t the most varied, it’s worth mentioning that there are some huge progressive jackpots here.

2. Red Dog Casino - Best Free Spins Bonus

Pros:

• 255% welcome bonus + free spins

255% welcome bonus + free spins • All games provided by RT Gaming

All games provided by RT Gaming • Stylish website

Cons:

• Guests can’t see the live dealer games

Free spins are like manna from heaven for slot fans. They are exactly what they sound like - free spins to be used on specific slot games.

Generally, an online casino will reward new players with free spins if they grab the welcome bonus. Red Dog Casino does this too, with new players treated to a 255% welcome bonus plus free spins.

However, Red Dog - which is a very bonus-driven casino site - takes things even further and stands out as the best casino site for free spins.

Bonus Offer: 5/5

As we just mentioned, you’re entitled to 35 free spins to be used on Sweet 16 (online slots game) if you opt-in to the 255% welcome bonus using deposit bonus codes (available on site).

However, even if you’ve not created an account with Red Dog, you can arrive on the homepage and spin their unique Bonus Wheel. This bonus wheel has 12 sections, and each section offers a different prize. Prizes include 100 free spins, 120 free spins, a 250% welcome bonus plus 50 free spins - you get the idea.

To get started, you just need to press “Play Now” and the wheel will spin. Whatever it lands on is your prize. To claim it, you just need to create a new account.

Existing players, meanwhile, get treated to free spins on the regular at Red Dog Casino, while other bonuses include weekly deposit offers.

Game Variety: 3.5/5

Red Dog Casino’s strength is definitely its bonuses and promos, which it dishes out regularly.

We say this because, at the time of writing, Red Dog is home to 156 games, which comparatively speaking - is a fairly small number.

Slots are the main focus, and you can play 119 of the best online slots here, including the latest titles, high RTP games, and progressive jackpot slots.

There are also 10+ video poker games, 13 live dealer games (although you can only see these as a member), and a variety of blackjack and roulette games.

All games, meanwhile, are provided by RealTime Gaming, which goes some way to explaining the fairly slender collection.

User Interface: 4/5

Red Dog Casino is actually a brand spanking new casino, and you can tell as much just by looking at it: The casino site has indeed benefited from the latest advancements in software tech and site design, and it looks as stylish as modern-day online casinos come.

Everything about the site is easy-on-the-eyes, and yet, it’s all so neatly organized. It’s colorful without being cheesy, and professional without being too serious.

Reputation: 4/5

Since Red Dog Casino is still such a new online casino site, it doesn’t really have a reputation to speak of just yet.

However, what we can say is that it’s fully licensed, and it’s owned by Infinity Media Group, which owns and operates a number of other online casinos.

What’s more, this is clearly a site that’s always on the lookout for new innovations, and we fully expect its reputation to grow in the years to come.

Misc: 4/5

Red Dog Casino accepts 7 payment methods, including Bitcoin and the rather unusual deposit by phone.

There’s also a mobile app available (looking for the best mobile casinos , anyone?), and live chat is reachable 24/7.

3. 7Bit Casino - Best Bitcoin Welcome Bonus

Pros:

• Bitcoin welcome offer of up to 5 BTC

Bitcoin welcome offer of up to 5 BTC • Accepts 5 cryptocurrencies

Accepts 5 cryptocurrencies • Fiat currencies accepted

Fiat currencies accepted • 1,200+ games

1,200+ games • Retro site design

Cons:

• Free spins winnings must be re-bet

A cryptocurrency welcome bonus is pretty much the same as a “regular” welcome bonus. The difference is that you can only claim it if you deposit via cryptocurrency. The best Bitcoin casinos are especially well-known for generous crypto bonuses.

There are lots of excellent crypto deposit bonuses out there, but we like the look of the one available at 7Bit Casino, an online casino known for its high-quality games, eye-catching user interface, and awesome online casino bonuses.

On the surface, the crypto bonus here is a 100% up to 1.5 BTC bonus, but because it’s spread out over your first four deposits, you can claim as much as 5 BTC in total.

Bonus Offer: 5/5

Let’s elaborate on that Bitcoin casino bonus some more.

When you make your first deposit as a new player, you’re entitled to a 100% up to 1.5 Bitcoin deposit bonus plus 100 free spins.

If you opt-in to the second deposit offer, you’ll receive a 50% up to 1.25 Bitcoin bonus. If you opt-in to the third deposit offer, you can claim a 50% up to 1.25 Bitcoin bonus, while the fourth match deposit off is a 100% up to 1 Bitcoin bonus.

New players are also entitled to a 15% daily cashback promo that’s available throughout the first week, and you can sign up to the 7Bit Casino VIP program, which regularly treats you to free spins.

A 25% Monday reload casino bonus is available each Monday, too.

It’s worth mentioning that there’s a unique “welcome race” for new players who wish to compete for a $500 prize pool and 500 free spins. And if you don’t wish to deposit via cryptocurrency, you can grab a fiat currency welcome bonus instead (which is a 100% up to $100 match offer).

Game Variety: 5/5

7Bit Casino currently boasts 1,288 casino games in its library. The vast majority of these games are slots, and each game has its game provider clearly listed on the thumbnail.

But let’s get into the numbers a bit more: At 7Bit, you can choose from 14 poker titles, 17 blackjack games, 16 roulette games, as well as a host of live dealer games - most of which are provided by Evolution Gaming.

What’s more, 7Bit Casino has multiple categories for its games, which makes finding your favorites really easy. There’s also a handy “Favorites” tab where you can store your personal top picks - in case you want to make it even easier. The categories include Jackpot Games, BTC Games, Hits (most popular), and New Games.

User Interface: 5/5

7Bit Casino is a retro, arcade-themed online casino that looks very fetching. Site design is modern and slick and daily winners are listed to the left of the screen and updated all day long. Despite there being 3 different menu bars at the top of the screen, nothing feels overwhelming or distracting.

In fact, not only is 7Bit Casino easily one of the most modern and sleekest online casino sites around at the moment, but it’s also one of the most intuitive.

Yes, there are lots of colors, and yes, there is lots of info on each page, but getting used to the site shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes.

Reputation: 4/5

Founded in 2014, 7Bit Casino was one of the first-ever cryptocurrency casinos. In the ensuing years, it’s kept up with rival crypto casinos and is today seen as one of the go-to sites for anyone who wants to gamble online using digital coins.

What’s more, 7Bit is owned by Dama N.V., who’s also responsible for a slew of other top-rated crypto casinos.

Misc: 4/5

The exact cryptos you can claim a bonus with at 7Bit Casino are: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

There are also a further 10 payment methods for anyone who wishes to deposit and withdraw via fiat currency, and these include NeoSurf, Neteller, and PaySafeCard.

4. Las Atlantis Casino - Best Welcome Bonus

Pros:

• 280% up to $14,000 welcome package

280% up to $14,000 welcome package • Underwater city theme

Underwater city theme • 200+ games

200+ games • Bitcoin accepted

Cons:

• Not an established site yet

Las Atlantis’ superstar welcome bonus is a 280% up to $14,000 offer that blows all rival welcome offers out of the water.

The casino itself was brand new for 2020, it sports a unique (and cool) underwater city theme, and you can play over 200 games here.

And if you think its welcome bonus sounds too good to be true, let’s take a closer look at what it’s all about.

Bonus Offer: 5/5

A 280% up to $14,000 welcome package certainly sounds tasty, and it’s our top pick out of all the welcome bonuses currently on offer.

Just in case you didn’t know, a welcome bonus is only available to new players, and usually, you have to make a first deposit in order to claim it.

At Las Atlantis casino, the deal is simple: You must make a minimum deposit of $10 before the bonus is yours, but you also need to opt-in to a subsequent four deposit bonuses after the first one is out of the way. It’s only by opting in to the first five deposit bonuses in total that you’ll be able to claim as much as $14,000.

Wagering requirements are 35x (fair), but it’s worth mentioning that you can only use this bonus on slots, keno, scratch cards and board games. You can’t use it on live dealer games.

Game Variety: 4/5

Speaking of games, Las Atlantis has around 250 games in total. 208 of these are slot games, with titles including the likes of Achilles, Ancient Gods, and Asgard. All slot games are available in both demo mode and for real money.

There are also 14 video poker games here, as well as 3 blackjack games and a handful of online poker games. Live dealer games are available, too, but they’re not viewable as a guest. Guests, however, can play all the games in demo mode.

User Interface: 4/5

It’s hard to appreciate the beauty of Las Atlantis until you’re a member. As a guest, all you see is a plain white background and just a handful of the available games.

As a member, you get treated to a very stylish modern online casino that’s set in an underwater city. This unique theme doesn’t take anything away from the overall gaming experience, though, with Las Atlantis on the whole going for a conventional and practical layout.

Big white buttons are the order of the day, which will especially suit those with poorer eyesight, and it’s impossible to get lost here.

Reputation: 4/5

As a new casino site, Las Atlantis still has some way to go before it can compete with the truly established big boys. It’s got off to a good start, though - it’s owned by Infinity Media Group, who also operate Red Dog Casino and a number of other online casinos, and it’s fully licensed.

Moreover, all of the games here are provided by RealTime Gaming, which is one of the biggest names in the iGaming world.

Misc: 4/5

Las Atlantis has, of course, a long way to go before it becomes a big name. But players will certainly be happy with the range of bonuses and promos on offer here, including new game bonuses, free spins, and a loyalty program that rewards regular players.

Bitcoin is accepted among a variety of payment methods, and there’s a mobile app available.

5. Slots Empire - Best No Deposit Welcome Bonus

Pros:

• Choice of four no deposit welcome bonuses

Choice of four no deposit welcome bonuses • 245% welcome bonus

245% welcome bonus • 200+ slots

200+ slots • Stylish website

Cons:

• One or two usability issues

Some players prefer to snap up a no deposit welcome bonus instead of a match deposit bonus because you don’t have to make any deposit in order to claim it. All you have to do is create an account and opt-in.

That’s the deal at Slots Empire, a new casino site that offers you the choice of four different no deposit bonuses.

Bonus Offer: 5/5

As just mentioned, you can choose from one of four no deposit offers at Slots Empire. Each one requires a bonus code (you can grab these from bonus code websites), and they all come with 50x wagering requirements.

That’s quite high, but it’s normal for no deposit bonuses to have higher wagering requirements than deposit offers.

You can claim either a $15 no deposit bonus, a $40 no deposit bonus, a $30 no deposit bonus, or 50 free spins.

We think these are all excellent offers, despite the wagering requirements, and should suit players who don’t fancy making the first deposit straight away.

Game Variety: 4/5

It should come as no surprise that slots dominate the roster at Slots Empire. Out of the 253 total games at the time of writing, 208 are slots. Titles include Egyptian Gold and Bubble Bubble 3, and since there are so many high RTP slots here, it’s no surprise that many new players grab those free spins upon sign-up.

There’s also a decent selection of video poker games here, as well as a further 5 online poker games, including Caribbean Stud Poker and Hold’Em. The overall table games selection is a tad sparse, though.

However, there is a live casino section, and high rollers might be tempted by some of the tables with a high maximum bet.

User Interface: 4/5

Slots Empire is on the whole a practical casino site. We say on the whole because a minor issue is the fact that the left-hand column doesn’t appear until you hover over each menu. It’s clear that Slots Empire was trying to do something different but it’s not super user-friendly.

That out of the way, Slots Empire is at least a sleekly designed casino site that uses bold oranges and blacks to create a fairly professional atmosphere. There are no gimmicky animations here and no garish colors - just a straight-up stylish and (mostly) functional casino.

Reputation: 4/5

Like a number of other online casinos in our list, Slots Empire is a new site. It was launched in 2019, which means it hasn’t yet had the time to assert itself among the big guns.

It’s actually owned by the same company that runs Las Atlantis and Red Dog Casino, which means we have zero concerns in regards to its safety and security. And because Infinity Media is known for developing reliable casinos that go on to become firmly established, we reckon the same thing will happen here.

Misc: 4/5

One of the great things about new casinos is that they tend to offer the best bonuses (it’s kinda why we added Slots Empire to this list). If you don’t fancy the no deposit bonus, you can get a 245% deposit bonus instead, while Slots Empire also offers a 24/7 match deposit bonus all week long that tops you up each time you deposit either $75, $120, or $150.

• 100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus • Check out the in-depth Bovada review for other promos

Check out the in-depth for other promos • Sports betting available

Sports betting available • Hugely established brand

• 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus • Bitcoin accepted

Bitcoin accepted • Hundreds of slots

• 100% up to 1 BTC welcome offer

100% up to 1 BTC welcome offer • Crypto-only casino

Crypto-only casino • 3,000+ games

• 250% up to $1,500 welcome bonus

250% up to $1,500 welcome bonus • Daily promos

Daily promos • Cryptos accepted

• 250% up to $1,000 match deposit bonus

250% up to $1,000 match deposit bonus • 18 payment methods

18 payment methods • Jungle-themed casino

• 240% match deposit bonus

240% match deposit bonus • Brand new casino

Brand new casino • 1920s theme

• 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus • 440+ games

440+ games • Good for poker

• Double your first deposit

Double your first deposit • 20+ sports to bet on

20+ sports to bet on • Over 250 casino games

• $25 risk-free first bet

$25 risk-free first bet • Experienced sportsbook

Experienced sportsbook • 19 payment methods

19 payment methods • Cryptos accepted

• 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus • Daily sports betting contests

Daily sports betting contests • Over 400 casino games

• Crypto casino

Crypto casino • 110% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus

110% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus • 2,700+ games

• 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus • Cryptos accepted

Cryptos accepted • Regular free spins

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Online Casino Bonuses

Online Casino Bonus Offer: The best USA online casinos undoubtedly have the best casino bonuses. As such, our main aim was to find an awesome casino bonus at each of the top online casinos. We wanted to find the best types of casino bonuses that are the most popular with players - including a deposit bonus, a no deposit bonus, and more types.

Online Casino Games Variety: We didn't just choose these online casinos on the strength of their online casino bonuses. Instead, while the casino bonuses were an important consideration, we made sure to add online casinos that offer an excellent all-round experience. As such, game variety was a key criteria, and we made sure to add sites that let you play a wide variety of games.

User Interface: It's hard to even find subsequent online casino promotions if the online casino in question is hard to use. This is why we only added USA casinos that have great casino bonuses, but which are also easy to navigate.

Reputation: Lastly, we didn't want to add USA casinos that are advertising the best casino bonuses in the world, but which have zero reputation. This is because the casino bonus in question might be too good to be true. We verified every online casino we added to make sure they're reputable, legit, and safe to use.

Best USA Casino Bonuses: FAQ

What are the Advantages of an Online Casino Bonus?

A casino bonus sounds pretty cool - after all, it's the chance to play real money games with bonus money or free spins, right?

Certainly, bonuses - such as welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and free spins - are advantageous in the sense that they give you the chance to extend your bankroll. They're a lot of fun and the risk to you is minimal.

However, it's still important that you read the terms and conditions first because even the very best USA online casinos offer bonuses that come with wagering requirements and other terms and conditions such as maximum wins and minimum and max bets.

What are Wagering Requirements?

A wagering requirement is the amount of your own cash you must play through a bonus before any bonus winnings are yours.

For instance, if you deposit $10 and the wagering requirements for a bonus are 30x, you must stake at least $300 before you can withdraw any winnings.

Wagering requirements can be a tad annoying, but you'll find them attached to most casino bonuses.

What are the Best Welcome Bonuses?

There are some awesome welcome bonuses available right now, including the ones available at Ignition and 7Bit Casino.

However, the absolute best deposit bonus is the 280% up to $14,000 deposit bonus on offer at Las Atlantis. This stands out as the top deposit bonus because it's spread out across your first five deposits, which means you can keep coming back for more for several days or weeks without risking too much of your own money.

Not just that, but a five-tiered deposit bonus gives you way more chances to win.

What is a Deposit Bonus?

A deposit bonus (also known as a welcome bonus or sign-up bonus) is a type of welcome offer that requires you to make the first deposit in order to claim it. Many deposit casino bonuses - such as the one available at 7Bit Casino - are match deposit online casino bonuses, such as, for example, a 100% up to $100 casino bonus.

In order to grab a deposit bonus, you have to make the first deposit, but you also have to opt-in to the online casino offers. Otherwise, the deposit bonus won't be triggered.

How Do I Claim a Casino Bonus?

There are one or two different ways you can claim a casino bonus. You can use deposit bonus codes (these are usually available at the online casino itself or at a bonus code website), or you can opt-in at the website.

To opt-in and claim a casino bonus, you generally have to make a deposit, but this isn't always the case, especially with free spins.

Do I Need a Bonus Code?

Sometimes you might need a bonus code, but many times you won't. Just check the terms and conditions before you opt-in to any bonus.

What Other Bonus Offers are There?

As well as the bonuses we listed above, you can also claim a reload bonus at a gambling site , cashback offers, free cash, and if you join a VIP program, you'll be treated to more regular and exclusive bonus offers.

Getting Started at Online Casinos & Claim a Bonus

We’re using Ignition as an example here:

Click “JOIN”

You’ll see a big “JOIN” button at the top right of the screen - click to get started.

Fill in the Required Fields

Ignition will then ask for some personal information, including your full name and address, and you will also need to create a password.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Before your account is live, you must agree to the terms and conditions at the bottom of the page.

It’s also worth mentioning that Ignition occasionally asks for documents that prove your identity.

And that’s it! You can make a deposit, claim the bonus, and start playing.

Best Casino Bonus in the USA: Final Thoughts

Many online casinos offer bonuses, but in this article, we paired up the best online casinos with the best bonuses for USA players.

Ignition's welcome poker bonus stands out to us as one of the best around thanks to it combining with the casino welcome package to score you as much as $3,000 overall. That said, there are some excellent casino bonuses to grab at some of the best US casinos.

When playing with bonus money or your own money, it's always important to remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We always emphasize that gambling is purely for entertainment purposes. It comes with financial risks and you must not stake any funds you cannot afford to lose. It’s helpful to remember that when it comes to gambling, the house always wins!

Be aware that gambling websites are strictly rated 18+ only. Always practice due diligence and check your local laws and policies to make sure gambling is allowed in your region.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700. Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

This content is distributed by Casineau. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.