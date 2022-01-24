The Best Ethereum Casinos for Real Money Gambling in 2022

If you’re a player who’s invested some money into their crypto wallet, you might be interested in finding the best Ethereum casinos around.

Ideally you should be on the lookout for some red flags before making your final choice - suspiciously good reviews, slow payout systems, and poor customer support are a few that come to mind.

We’re ensuring that our top picks avoid these drawbacks while offering easily redeemable Ethereum casino bonuses, prompt customer support, leading game variety, and more.

mBit Casino was our #1 pick for their generous crypto match and impressive free spin welcome bonus. However, with 12 additional Ethereum casinos on our runners-up list, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Let’s take a closer look!

First Look

Best Ethereum Casino Overall - mBit Casino Best for no-deposit bonus - Bitstarz Best for slots - 7bit Casino Best for sports betting - Cloudbet Best for reload bonus - Slots.lv

Runners-Up:

The Best Ethereum Casinos for 2022

1. mBit Casino - Best Ethereum Casino Overall

Pros

Impressive crypto match with fair playthrough

300 free spins upon first deposit

2, 700+ casino games to enjoy

Instant, fee-free withdrawals

Accepts 6 forms of crypto

Cons

Fiat currencies are not accepted

No live dealer games to be found

Finding the best Ethereum casino is like finding a needle in a haystack, but it doesn’t get better than mBit. Their generous, 110% crypto match (35x playthrough) combined with an assortment of over 2,700 online casino games to enjoy makes mBit a solid choice for our #1 selection.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

There’s zero room to get bored at mBit Casino. They offer 2,700+ casino games to choose from, so no matter how long you’ve been playing you’re sure to find something new and exciting. Among your choices are 1161 specialty slots, 12 poker variants, 12 types of blackjack, 3 kinds of bingo, keno, and over a hundred table games

The only issue we found with their gaming selection was a complete lack of live dealer games, which took us by surprise. However, there’s more than enough on mBit’s menu to make up for this small shortcoming!

Bonuses: 4.8/5

We were very impressed with mBit’s bonus offering. They’ll match your first deposit 110% up to 13.2 ETH, and they’ll give you 300 free spins to boot. The entire package is attached to a challenging but fair 35x playthrough, which means you’ll be able to earn your bonus back in a reasonable period of time.

Banking: 4/5

Before we say anything else, you should know that fiat currencies are not accepted here. Instead, you’re limited to betting with 6 forms of crypto - mBit takes BTC, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether.

They offer a low deposit minimum of 0.01 ETH (the equivalent of $32), and they provide instant, fee-free withdrawals to your crypto wallet.

There’s not much to complain about here other than their refusal to accept fiat currencies, but if you’re an Ethereum enthusiast you’ll have no problems placing your bets.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Their customer support team is fantastic, and they offer 24/7/365 assistance to players via live chat, email, and phone. We were able to get a real person on the phone in under 15 minutes, and we got an email reply from them in under 24 hours.

2. Bitstarz - Best for no-deposit bonus

Pros

20 free spins upon sign-up (no deposit)

Instant, fee-free withdrawals for players

Crypto match up to 28 ETH + 180 free spins

Accepts 6 forms of crypto

3,524 games to enjoy

Cons

Fairly high 40x playthrough for all bonus offers

No fiat currencies accepted

No live dealer games in sight

Bitstarz is a solid second pick for our review - aside from being the only Ethereum casino on this list that offers players a no-deposit bonus, you can take advantage of their huge initial crypto match and enjoy a staggering assortment of over 3,500 casino games.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Bitstarz understands the importance of being able to find something new and exciting to play no matter how long you’ve been involved with them. That’s why they offer more than 3,500 casino games in total - among them, you’ll find 840+ slots, several poker and blackjack variants, bingo, baccarat, and a few versions of roulette.

While they fail to offer players live dealer gaming, they make up for it with their otherwise vast selection of slots, table, and specialty games. As Bitstarz continues to update their catalog, you can bet on finding something new to enjoy every time you log on.

Bonuses: 4/5

The casino offers players the opportunity to take advantage of 20 free spins upon making an account. Bitstarz is the only ETH casino on our list to offer a no-deposit bonus! However, when you do make your first deposit, you’ll receive a 100% match up to 13 ETH along with 180 free spins.

The only downside to speak of here is their comparably high 40x playthrough requirement. You’ll earn your bonus back, but it might take more time than absolutely necessary. On the other hand, their no-deposit bonus is pretty sweet and gives you more room to work with.

Banking: 3.7/5

Again, we have to reiterate that no fiat currencies can be used at this casino. Once you get past that, you’ll be able to bet with 6 forms of crypto. Bitstarz takes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

They offer a low deposit minimum of 0.01 ETH and an even lower deposit minimum of 0.0002 BTC, which we appreciated. Moreover, they provide instant and fee-free withdrawals to your desired crypto wallet.

We’d like to see them accept fiat currencies eventually, but for Ethereum players, Bitstarz is a great fit.

Customer Support: 5/5

Bitstarz goes above and beyond to provide high-quality customer support for all players. Aside from adhering to the industry standard of 24/7/365 assistance via live chat, email, and phone; they can also be reached on Twitter and Facebook.

Additionally, if there’s a lengthy expected hold time when you call their phone line, their automated system will call you back when a real person is available to speak with you. No more listening to terrible elevator music!

3. 7bit Casino - Best Ethereum Casino for Slots Selection

Pros

1,200 slots for players to enjoy

Accepts fiat currencies and offers fiat match

65 ETH welcome package over first 4 deposits

Low deposit minimums all around

Instant crypto payouts

Cons

40x playthrough requirement

Live dealer games not available

7bit Casino was our obvious pick for slots lovers - 93% of its games comprises of quality slot titles. It’s mainly leaning towards crypto-focused online gambling. However, they don’t discriminate against fiat currencies and in fact offer a generous deposit matches all around.

Gaming Variety: 3.5/5

This casino may be slots-heavy, but it doesn’t mean you wont enjoy other classic casino games in this site. While 7bit is mainly slots-focused, it still offers a good selection of table games, poker, specialty games, and even bingo.

Bonuses: 3.5/5

You can take advantage of fiat and crypto match deposits alike, but you won’t find any sort of no-deposit bonus here. Their 100% crypto match extends to 65 ETH and 100 free spins over your first 3 deposits, and additionally, they offer a fiat match deposit of 100% up to $100.

While we’re glad 7bit has come around to accept various forms of fiat currencies, we were a bit disappointed to notice their comparably high 40x playthrough requirement for earning back your fiat and crypto matches.

Banking: 4.5/5

In addition to accepting 6 forms of crypto (BTC, Litecoin, ETH, Dogecoin, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash), you have the option to make your deposits with Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, and Skrill/Neteller.

Moreover, they offer low deposit minimums all around - you’ll only need to deposit $10 or the equivalent of 0.01 ETH to start placing your bets here. Finally, they offer instant crypto withdrawals and 48-72 hour fiat payouts.

Their wide variety of available deposit methods (combined with their low deposit minimums and speedy payout times) encouraged us to give them a 4.5/5 rating.

Customer Support: 4/5

Their customer support was easy to get in touch with. They offer 24/7/365 assistance via live chat, email, and phone. We emailed their team and got a response back in under 24 hours. When we called their phone line, we were able to speak to a real person in just under 20 minutes. No complaints here!

4. Cloudbet - Best Ethereum Casino for sports betting

Pros

20+ sports available to bet on

Live dealer baccarat, blackjack, and roulette

Impressive crypto match up to 65 ETH

Accepts 12 forms of crypto

Broad selection of games to enjoy

Cons

No phone support available

Sports odds aren’t the most competitive

No fiat currencies accepted

Fairly high 40x playthrough requirement

Cloudbet is the only ETH casino in this review that offers a sportsbook for players. Additionally, players can enjoy live dealer table games in addition to a broad selection of slots and specialty games, making this casino unique from the rest.

You will need to use a VPN in order to access this casino. We recommend using NordVPN - they offer the least expensive, most secure, fastest, and safest web browsing experience on the market.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Cloudbet brings a lot to the table here, but their most notable features include their 20+ sports betting options and their spread of live dealer baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

Players can bet on mainstream sports like football, baseball, basketball, MMA, and boxing, and specialty sports betting options range from cricket to motor sports.

The only downside - some of their sports odds aren’t that competitive, so you have to search for the best lines in order to get your money’s worth.

It’s important to note that Cloudbet is the only casino we reviewed which contains a sportsbook in tandem with live dealer gaming. We know that sports fans and table gamers alike will appreciate their array of betting options if they choose to go with Cloudbet!

Aside from their sportsbook, they offer a broad selection of slots, jackpot slots, table games, and several variants of video poker.

Bonuses: 3.7/5

Cloudbet offers an attractive 100% crypto match up to 65 ETH when you make your first deposit. While they do require a rather high 40x playthrough to earn your bonus back, it almost makes sense given that their crypto match is (roughly) the equivalent of $250,000.

We need to clarify that Cloudbet will release your bonus funds in increments as you earn loyalty points from wagering on sports and playing on their site. To read the full list of terms and conditions required to earn this bonus, be sure to visit their website.

Banking: 3.5/5

Sadly, Cloudbet doesn’t accept any fiat currencies, as they are a crypto-only casino. However, with their generous crypto match at stake, you probably wouldn’t want to use fiat currency here anyway.

To make up for not accepting fiat currency, Cloudbet accepts 12 different forms of crypto. You can bet with BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, USDC, PAX, PAXG, LINK, DAI, DASH, Dogecoin, and Litecoin and enjoy instant, fee-free withdrawals to your crypto wallet.

Their low deposit minimum starts at $10 equivalent.

Customer Support: 3.5/5

We were disappointed to notice that Cloudbet has no option for phone support. They offer live chat and email support instead. While we were able to get a live chat response from a real person in under 5 minutes and an email reply in just under 12 hours, we’d love to see Cloudbet offer a phone number for players to call.

5. Slots.lv - Best Ethereum Casino Reload Bonus

Pros

Generous reload bonus for crypto and fiat

Fiat currencies accepted here

Very fair 35x playthrough requirement

Live dealer games available among 193 slots

Cons

Initial match isn’t very competitive

High withdrawal fees for all payouts

Fewer total games to enjoy

Slots.lv, as you might expect from a casino with “slots” in its name, offers its players 36 jackpot games and 120 specialty slots to enjoy. Moreover, they offer a unique reload bonus for both fiat and crypto bettors that extends to match your first 8 deposits.

Gaming Variety: 3.6/5

While it doesn’t offer as many casino games as its counterparts, Slots.lv is no slouch. You won’t get bored choosing from over a hundred slots. Jackpot hunters should know that a few of their games can net you millions of dollars if you get lucky enough.

We didn’t expect to find live dealer games here, but we were pleasantly surprised anyway. There are 5 live dealer games, 7 kinds of bingo, 8 blackjack games, and 8 different poker games among a hefty selection of roulette and baccarat.

We were disappointed at their lack of a sportsbook, but we understand their intended audience. If you mostly spin the wheel but venture into live dealer table games and bingo from time to time, you’ll have fun at Slots.lv.

Bonuses: 3.6/5

We were happy to see them offer fiat and crypto bonuses alike. Their initial crypto match deposit will net you 300% up to $1,500, and a generous 150% up to $750 for your next 8 deposits.

We had to deduct a point here because their fiat match and reload bonus stood out as significantly less generous than their crypto offerings. Players who go with fiat currency can take advantage of a 200% initial match up to $1,000 and an additional 100% up to $500 for their next 8 deposits.

All nitpicking aside, we did appreciate their listed 35x playthrough requirement for cash and crypto matches.

Banking: 3.5/5

We were pleased to notice that Slots.lv accepts fiat currencies in addition to 4 forms of crypto. Players can make their deposits with Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Bitcoin, Litecoin, ETH, or Bitcoin Cash - not too shabby!

On the flip side, we were disappointed to see them charge significant withdrawal fees across the board. If you’re initiating a check withdrawal, expect to skim $75 off your winnings for the privilege. Although Slots.lv provides instant crypto withdrawals, they will cost you $50 to initiate.

Customer Support: 4/5

Slots.lv offers great customer support for players to take advantage of via 24/7/365 live chat, phone, or email. We got an email response back from them in less than 24 hours, and were able to get a real person on the phone in about 30 minutes.

Their customer support was helpful and competent when faced with our questions about their policies.

How We Selected the Best Ethereum Casinos

Gaming Variety

We prioritized Ethereum casino sites that offer players a broad selection of casino games to enjoy. Whether you’re after sports betting, jackpot slots, live dealer options, or a combination of high-quality casino games under one roof, you can bet on finding a site that suits your preferences here.

mBit (our top overall pick) has 2,700 games to choose from, while Cloudbet offers 20+ sports to bet on along with a variety of live dealer table games.

Bonuses and Promos

We broke down all the bonuses and promotions offered to players in the form of initial fiat and crypto matches, reload bonuses, free spins, and no-deposit bonuses. While the bonuses available to you will vary depending on what Ethereum casino site you choose, there’s something for everyone on our list.

We only mentioned bonuses that had a maximum playthrough requirement of 40x, because we believe that you should be able to earn your bonus back in a reasonable timeframe.

Banking Options

While we primarily focused on Ethereum-centered online casinos in this review, we took the time to specify which online gambling sites accept fiat currency in addition to crypto.

We believe that Ethereum casinos should offer players a variety of ways to deposit money and withdraw their winnings, and we gave special consideration to sites that accept multiple forms of crypto and/or fiat currencies.

Beyond that, we prioritized Ethereum gambling sites that offer players instant crypto deposits and withdrawals.

Customer Support

We believe that providing great customer support is one of the most important factors in determining a casino’s overall quality. With that being said, if a casino can’t provide players with helpful responses to their questions, it’s not worth signing up for.

We gave a higher ranking to sites that offered the best customer service, because every casino site should be willing to play fair and fix monetary issues in a timely manner if they wish to retain their players.

Can I Get In Trouble for Betting With Ethereum?

Betting with Ethereum at a licensed online casino is legal in the same way that wagering on sports and playing your favorite table games at a traditional casino is legal. You don’t need to worry about facing any financial penalties or dealing with legal ramifications for placing your bets with an Ethereum casino.

However, even though you won’t get in trouble, you still need to report your winnings as taxable income to the appropriate authorities. You will also need to check your local laws to ensure that your chosen casino site is legally operating in your region.

Are Ethereum Casinos Safe?

Yes, Ethereum online casinos are just as safe, secure, and trustworthy as your favorite brick-and-mortar casino. You can expect financial security, fair betting odds, and reliable customer service with any site we endorse here.

However, before you choose an Ethereum casino, you need to ensure that it has a valid license to operate in your region. All of the sites on this list are licensed and held to the same regulatory standards as your favorite in-person casino.

These regulations are strictly enforced across the board to guarantee that your personal information stays personal. These standards also ensure that you receive your winnings on time while certifying randomized/fair odds on slot machines and table games.

Why Should I Bet With Cryptocurrency?

Crypto betting is fully anonymous, and it’s just as safe as betting with cash. Making your deposits with crypto detaches your primary financial information from your chosen casino site, and it works the same way as traditional digital banking.

While all of the sites on this list accept Ethereum, the majority of them also take at least 5 forms of crypto. For example, Cloudbet (our top reviewed site for sports betting) accepts 12 different cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, most crypto deposits and withdrawals take under an hour to clear, as opposed to waiting 3-5 business days for fiat payouts.

Are There Any Downsides To Betting Online?

If you’re a people person, you might balk at the lack of personal interaction associated with playing online. Unless you’re gathered around your laptop with your buddies, online casinos offer players an isolated (but extraordinarily convenient) gambling experience.

Traditionally well-known casinos are famous for the social environment they provide, and it can be fun to spend your weekend at a physical venue. You can get drinks with your friends and enjoy your favorite casino games all night long.

Online casino sites provide players with an unparalleled level of convenience at the expense of personal interaction. This can be a double-edged sword, but your mileage may vary.

Why Should I Go With An Ethereum Online Casino?

If you typically travel to brick-and-mortar casinos by yourself and don’t care to spend money on gas, food, and alcohol while you’re wagering on table games, you’ll enjoy the convenience of playing at an Ethereum online casino.

No matter where you are or what you’re occupied with, Ethereum gambling sites allow you to play your favorite games and withdraw your winnings on your own time.

Online casinos take long lines, social distancing, mask-wearing, and travel time out of the equation for players who don’t want to deal with the hassle of in-person betting.

In short, Ethereum gambling sites provide players with the same thrill and satisfaction as traditional casinos for a fraction of the overall cost and time spent on in-person betting.

How To Get Started at Ethereum Casinos

1. Sign up for a new account.

It’s easy to sign up for a new account with your chosen site. Click on the “sign-up” box in the upper-right hand corner of the website, and follow the instructions you see on the next page.

2. Check your email.

Next, you’ll need to check your email to find a link from their site. If you don’t see an email from them in your “primary” folder, be sure to check your “spam” or “promotions” folder before requesting another verification email.

Once you find the link, click on it and follow all given instructions.

3. Make your first deposit!

Finally, you’ll need to make your first deposit in order to take advantage of your site’s available bonuses.

You can deposit your Ethereum (or fiat currency, depending on the site) to your casino wallet with a few clicks. Now, you can begin placing your bets.

Picking the Best Ethereum Casino for Your Needs

Because there are tons of Ethereum casinos ripe for the picking, it can be challenging to determine which one is most in line with your online gambling preferences. Narrowing your choices down based on what you enjoy playing the most can make the process much easier.

By that token, if you’re looking for a vast selection of Ethereum casino games to choose from, hundreds of free spins, and an attractive crypto match with a fair playthrough, we recommend going with mBit . The rest of the sites on this list have been thoroughly vetted as well and we encourage you to give them a fair chance. Just make sure you have fun and play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

