Best Mobile Casinos in 2022 - Gambling Sites & Apps for Mobile

Pocket-sized but powerful, itâ€™s no wonder that mobile casinos have been taking the world by storm.

news

To that end, we have found and reviewed the top 10 best mobile casinos if youâ€™re looking for some portable casino fun.

From instant browser play to downloadable mobile apps, it's easier than ever to take your preferred casino with you when you travel. And our list will hopefully help you pick one thatâ€™s completely mobile-friendly.

Ignition is the leader of the pack thanks to its fantastic features, library, and service, but Red Dog and Everygame are close runners-up. Read on to find your new favorite mobile casino!

First look at the best mobile casinos:

Top 10 Best Mobile Casinos, Reviewed

1. Ignition - Best Mobile Casino Overall

180+ mobile-friendly slots, table games, and more

Multiple 24/7 customer support options

11 poker games + regular tournaments

With 180+ mobile games and a longstanding high-quality reputation, Ignition casino has made it to the top of our list of the best mobile casinos.

Their mobile casino uses fast-loading HTML5 browser play. At Ignition, players can choose from a large selection of slots, table games, and the best video poker offerings around. All games are sized to perfection and available on any smart device.

The mix of great poker and live casino mobile play is what we particularly liked about Ignition:

Beyond an extensive poker selection that includes all the popular variants (think: Texas Holdâ€™em, Caribbean Stud, Pai Gow, and more) players can enjoy real-time live play from Ignition's live casino. This allows you to chat and play with players from all over the world while enjoying Ignition's professional live dealer games.

Among other methods, you can choose between major cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express when cashing in. That said, BTC and BCH are the best choices for the fastest and feeless banking at Ignition. Crypto players will also enjoy higher withdrawal limits, making it great for high rollers. Other banking options may come with additional fees and longer wait times.

Customer service is the best on the market as well. Available 24/7, you can contact Ignition through email and expect a fast and concise answer - but thereâ€™s also a good chance youâ€™ll find it in their extensive help center or on the Ignition forum.

2. Red Dog Casino - Best Mobile Casino for Table Games

150+ slot and table game focused mobile library

Crypto-friendly deposits

5 live blackjack games

Having been established in 2019, Red Dog is a new online casino but has quickly become a gambler's best friend due to its quality of games.

Their mobile library is on the larger side of our list, with over 150 mobile-compatible games. Everything runs fast through your mobile browser, with great navigation and intuitive controls.

Even though you can find a wide variety of mobile games, their table game selection is the best. There are all the popular card and table variants optimized for your browser that are supported through most Android and iOS devices beyond iPhone 4. The site is easy to navigate, with fast search options and neatly organized game categories.

Red Dog Casino offers seven payment methods, popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and even the option to deposit by phone. Cashing in is fast and feeless, but cashing out is more limited. Players can only use a credit card, bank wire, or Bitcoin to withdraw. At $150, the starting withdrawal limits are quite high, making it less ideal for casual players.

Players can contact Red Dog Casino any time through three different 24/7 options. Beyond a thorough FAQ, you can receive assistance from live chat, email, or a direct phone line.

All in all, when looking for a place to play casino games on the go, Red Dog is the top dog for mobile table games.

3. Everygame (Intertops) - Most Reputable Mobile Casino

100+ mobile gaming library

Live casino mobile compatibility

24/7 live chat and email

Formerly known as Intertops casino, Everygame is an old but newly refurbished casino provider. Founded in 1996, they have been bringing quality casino games in person and on mobile for decades, so itâ€™s no wonder they are one of the top mobile casinos.

Their mobile version of the site integrates all the features, including over 100 games and their live casino. It has an outdated layout but comes with great organization and mobile browser compatibility for both Android and iOS phones. Though there is no mobile casino app to download, desktop players can download an app compatible with Windows 10.

Everygameâ€™s customer support includes two 24/7 contact options - live chat and email. It's odd to see no phone line for a casino this experienced, but it can be forgiven, given their fast and professional support team.

The banking methods include 9 options, with credit/debit cards like Mastercard and American Express and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. Deposits are fast, but withdrawals can take between two and five business days. Their withdrawal maximum is higher for some payment methods, making this casino great for high rollers.

Even though Everygame is the oldest casino on our list, it doesnâ€™t fall behind with its mobile compatibility and high-quality mobile casino games.

4. Super Slots - Best for Mobile Slots

150+ mobile casino games

6 game providers

Multiple crypto depositing methods, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin

Super Slots is a high-quality online casino that caters mostly to slot fans. Their desktop site holds over 300 games, including a live casino section. However, their mobile app is only compatible with around 150 games - most of which are mobile slots. This makes it a smaller casino on our list, but it doesnâ€™t mean that you wonâ€™t find plenty of different games to enjoy here.

Even with the limited library, Super Slots separates itself from the other mobile casinos thanks to its varied slot selection. Itâ€™s constantly being updated with new titles by 6 top-notch game providers. Our favorites are 5-reel classics like Stampede and Kraken Deep Wins, but youâ€™re welcome to explore their library because thereâ€™s a lot to be found here.

Super Slots has 15 banking methods you can choose from, and it allows for different crypto deposit methods, meaning you can cash in using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. Sadly, it's a double-edged sword, as withdrawals outside crypto casinos are limited to check and wire transfers.

Customer support is more simplified, with two 24/7 options. Players can choose from live chat or email support, though email users may wait a bit longer for a response.

5. Las Atlantis - Best Mobile Site Design

Mobile-friendly game library with 200+ games

Supports Bitcoin

Aquatic theme

Established in 2020, Las Atlantis joins the ranks of some of the best newcomers around. Over 200 casino games are optimized for their HTML5 mobile instant play. Every game is well-adapted to fit the screen of all major smart devices.

We adore Las Atlantis' theme. The bubbly underwater paradise distinguishes it from other mobile casinos that opt for dull colors and highlights. You can easily browse through slots, poker, specialty games, and more in a well-organized and easy-to-navigate library.

Las Atlantis is a bit lacking in terms of banking. Though players can still use standard cards and cryptocurrencies cashing in, the payout is limited strictly to Bitcoin, wire transfer, and major credit cards. There are zero banking fees, but processing is slow, and withdrawal limits are higher than average, starting at $150.

However, their customer support options are plenty. There are three easy-to-find contact lanes, which are all available 24/7. You can contact the casino at any time through email, phone, or their fast live chat feature.

On the whole, if youâ€™re looking for a beautiful mobile site with fast instant play features, then Las Atlantis could be your new favorite casino.

6. Slots.lv - Best Bitcoin Mobile Casino

100+ mobile-compatible games

Cryptocurrency-focused banking

Crypto bonuses, like the Bitcoin welcome bonus

From the banking section to the promotions and bonuses, Slots.lv is a casino built for crypto. Their diverse slots, poker, and table games are boosted when banking with cryptocurrencies.

Why is it one of the best Bitcoin casinos? You will enjoy faster deposits, withdrawals, and greater promotions when using Bitcoin. For example, their Bitcoin welcome bonus - at up to $7,500 - is more generous than the standard welcome deal of up to $5,000. However, banking outside crypto is small and limited to credit cards and bank wire transfers.

Though their standard library is larger, Slots.lvâ€™s mobile site is only compatible with about 100 of their slots and table games. They shine with their optimized options, though, and video poker runs wonderfully on their HTML5 instant browser play.

Players can contact Slots.lv through a contact form. It can be hard to find their customer support options at first, but this casino is known for its friendly and responsive team.

All things considered, even though it may not be the strongest mobile game library, Slots.lv is the best for crypto users looking to earn a little extra.

7. Cafe Casino - Best Mobile Navigation

120+ mobile-optimized gaming library

Demo-play available

Easy-to-access mobile features

Cafe Casino is a visually delightful mobile casino, standing out from its competitors with its bright color scheme and fantastic site layout. They host over 120 games ready for fast mobile play, including video poker and live dealer options. It's all optimized through instant browser play, though there is no native app to download.

A highlight of this online casino includes great exclusive games and demo options for almost all game types. Therefore, you can test your favorite game for free before depositing. It also has one of the best mobile layouts, with a fast search option, great organization, and no lag.

They offer multiple 24/7 customer service options, including live chat, email, and help center. Perhaps the only downside is that youâ€™ll find minimal banking options with slow withdrawal times. You may also experience high fees for low withdrawals.

Banking aside, Cafe Casino makes for a great on-the-go casino that provides an excellent user experience.

8. Wild Casino - Largest Game Library

350+ mobile casino games

Crypto-friendly deposit and withdrawal options

3 software providers

Wild Casino is a veteran online casino that was relaunched in 2018 with a large and diverse library and great mobile compatibility. Over 350 games, including their live casino, are available on HTML5 instant browser play. This makes Wild Casino the largest mobile-friendly casino on our list.

Even though the wild jungle theme is interesting, we found the site a bit difficult to navigate. With so many games and a lack of a search bar, mobile players will have a lot of scrolling to do to find their favorite game.

What it lacks in user-friendly navigation, Wild Casino makes up for in plenty of deposit methods. They have 18 deposit methods, including fast e-wallets and popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. They also promise fast, same-day deposits and large withdrawal limits.

Poker-friendly and with plenty of banking options, Wild Casino is the best online casino to visit if banking and gaming variety on your mobile device is important to you.

Oh, and itâ€™s also the best non-UK casino that accepts UK players.

9. Slots Empire - Best Mobile Casino Bonuses & Promotions

Generous welcome bonus of 245% + 55 free spins

Regular new game and 24/7 bonuses

Games by Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming

Weâ€™re happy to report that Slots Empire has conquered mobile gameplay, too - but what we liked the most about this online casino were its choice of bonuses and regular promos.

To begin with, youâ€™ll be greeted with a 245% deposit match and 55 free spins on Caesarâ€™s Empire - their signature slot game - on top of that. Whatâ€™s more, the wagering requirement of 35 is fair and attainable.

But it doesnâ€™t end there: If you become a regular player, you can make use of recurring 24/7 deposit match bonuses and new game bonuses.

That said, both the RTG and Visionary iGaming-powered game library and bonuses are oriented towards slots players, so if another game is your preference, you might want to search elsewhere.

Should you encounter any issues, you can reach out to Slots Empire via live chat, phone, and email.

10. BigSpinCasino - Best for 3D Slots

Popular 3D slots, like Golden Horns & 88 Frenzy Fortune

185+ mobile games

Bitcoin and crypto-friendly casino

BigSpinCasino is the last on our list of mobile-friendly casinos but still has plenty of fun to offer.

It hosts over 185+ top mobile games on its instant-play mobile browser format, with an emphasis on great mobile 3D slots. Sadly, there is no downloadable app, but Android and iOS players will enjoy the fast-loading real money casino.

Their primary banking methods include Mastercard, Visa, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Minimum deposits start around $20, depending on your payment method, but itâ€™s a good thing that the majority of deposits are near-instant.

Customer support includes 24/7 phone and email support. There is a live chat, too, but only for registered players.

There is no search bar for the slot games, making it hard to navigate the site. But with a decently sized gaming selection, plenty of banking methods, and a fast-loading mobile site, BigSpinCasino remains a great gaming choice.

Ranking Methodology: How Did We Select the Top Mobile Online Casinos?

Mobile Casino Library:

Some of the best mobile casinos can host all the games from the desktop version of the site, while others have cut down the games available for mobile play. Here, we judge the mobile library on general size and variety, on top of how many casino games made it to mobile. Oh, and we also check whether there are mobile casino bonuses on these online gambling sites and mobile casino apps.

Banking Methods:

Cashing in is easier when you have freedom of choice. Weâ€™ll review each mobile casino on how many deposit and withdrawal options they offer, if the transactions are fast or slow, and if any fees are attached to them. The best casinos will have banking variety, limited to zero fees, and speedy withdrawals.

Mobile Compatibility:

Mobile casinos take different approaches to reach mobile audiences. Some use instant play features through HTML5 to optimize sites for mobile browsers, while others create a downloadable app. Weâ€™ll judge casinos on what mobile compatibility method they use, what operating systems they are available on, and how user-friendly their mobile online casino is.

Customer Support:

When you need help with mobile casinos, youâ€™ll be contacting customer support. Every casino offers different lanes of contact to settle customersâ€™ issues. Weâ€™ll review how many communication channels each casino has and how responsive they are. Fast and varied customer support options will earn casinos bonus points.

Related Reading: Best New Zealand online casinos

Best Mobile Casinos & Real Money Casino Apps: FAQs

What is the Best Mobile Online Casino for New Players?

Even though all our mobile casinos are great options we find Cafe Casino is the best new player casino thanks to its variety, user-friendly nature, low limits, and great promotions.

Are Mobile Casinos Safe to Play at?

Provided that you play at licensed and safe casinos (like the ones outlined above), yes - mobile casinos are as safe as any app you download on your phone or visit from your browser. Many casinos go the extra mile to guarantee player safety thanks to encrypted security and great customer support. You can rely on these top casinos for great and safe gameplay.

What Are the Most Popular Mobile Casino Banking Methods?

There are many reliable banking methods mobile casinos support. The most common ones include Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Some mobile casinos have a wide range of options, from wire transfers to digital wallets such as Skrill or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Check the banking section to see if your preferred method is available to use.

Are Online Mobile Casinos Legal?

Legality for mobile casinos is dependent on your area of play. Some mobile casinos require geo-location features to ensure you are playing within a district's borders, while others are more welcoming to offshore players. Sometimes it hinges on the type of game that is being played, where a casino may be ok in one State the best sportsbook casinos may not. Check the gambling restrictions of your region and who your favorite casino accepts before downloading an app or creating an account.

What Devices Are Compatible with Mobile Casinos?

The best mobile casino sites and mobile casino apps do their best to support all ranges of smart devices, including phones and tablets. The majority of mobile casinos are available for all Android and iOS versions, though some casinos may only work on a newer, fully updated phone.

Are There Any Differences between Mobile and Desktop Casinos?

Mobile casinos are often an offshoot of the online casino's mobile page. They are usually smaller in library size but contain all the same features outside of the game library. Also, they can include better graphics and search options than their desktop counterparts, with the added benefit of being portable.

What Mobile Casino Games Can I Play?

Most games that are offered through desktop online casinos will also be available through their mobile casino or mobile-friendly website. Blackjack, slots, roulette, baccarat, poker, keno, and craps are all available. This is also applicable to live casino games.

Certain games, however, will have limits due to the size of the phone or tablet screen and the user experience can be affected by transitioning from a PC or laptop to mobile. For instance, due to the reduced size of the hardware components in mobile devices, wireless data speed can be slower.

Final Words on the Best Mobile Casinos Online

Weâ€™ve singled out 10 great mobile casinos, but Ignition is a clear winner. They went above and beyond in providing mobile-friendly features, professional customer service, and tons of mobile games.

That said, other casinos on our list all host their own mobile casino strengths.

So, what casino do you think is the best mobile casino around? We hope that you found your personal favorite on our list, and see you next time!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive communion from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure we provide information for your best online gambling experience.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organisations:

This content is distributed by JaNugget. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.