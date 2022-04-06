5 Best Sportsbooks in Canada for Betting Odds & Bonuses in 2022

Sports betting is legal in the Great White North - and we’ve got a round-up of the best sportsbooks Canada has to offer.

This is a highly curated list consisting of 5 standout sites that were chosen based on extremely strict criteria. We narrowed down our list according to things like sports variety, betting markets, best odds, bonuses, and user interface.

Naturally, every sports betting site we chose is fully-licensed to use in Canada, too. We’ll be reviewing each one in-depth so that sports bettors like you can make a more informed choice.

Ready to bet on your favorite sports? Let’s go!

Best Sportsbooks in Canada

1. Mansion Bet - Best Online Sportsbook in Canada Overall

• 30+ sports

30+ sports • High bet limits

High bet limits • Hugely established gambling brand

Hugely established gambling brand • High roller welcome bonus

Mansion Bet is the sportsbook arm of Mansion Casino, which itself is a hugely established online casino site. Mansion Bet is younger than the online casino, and was only formed a few years ago - but it’s quickly risen to become the top dog for Canadian sports bettors.

Naturally, it’s been backed by an experienced gambling company (Mansion Group) who know exactly what they’re doing. To that end, Mansion offers a very comprehensive sports betting experience that starts with an intuitive, professional user interface and ends with thousands of sports betting options.

Let’s start with its sports variety. There are 28 sports you can bet on at the time of writing. These include all the major American sports, such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and the NHL, as well as popular worldwide sports like soccer, tennis, and cricket.

Added into the mix of niche sports, meanwhile, are the likes of darts, futsal, floor ball, volleyball, and handball.

In terms of the markets, coverage is varied. For example, in an NBA game there are usually at least 50 different markets to choose from, including the moneyline, the handicap, the over/under result, the half-time/full-time result, winning margin, total team points - and more.

In an average major soccer match, there are typically even more markets - more than 150. Bets you can place include total goals (over or under), both teams to score, the match result, correct score, first goalscorer, double chance, the half-time/full-time result - and so on.

The odds themselves are super competitive. We compared them to one of the best in the world when it comes to odds, and Mansion Bet actually ended up offering better odds for their pre-match games.

Moreover, you can boost selected markets by clicking the “Mansion Price Boosts” tab in the left-hand column (it’s listed in the middle of the A-Z sports). Bear in mind that these are markets and parlays that have been selected by Mansions’s team, and that you can’t actually boost your own picks.

Odds remain competitive if you decide to indulge in some live betting. You can easily find all available live betting options by clicking the “In Play” tab at the top of the screen. Once here, Mansion helpfully lists in a row the exact sports that are available to bet on live right now, as well as how many sporting events are available for each sport. It’s a neat, intuitive arrangement.

Live coverage is hit and miss. On the one hand, there are an incredible number of markets available for in-play betting. On the other hand, live streaming isn’t yet available. And while some sports betting sites make up for this with a visualiser graphic that gives you an idea of what’s taking place in a game, Mansion doesn’t add this to every game.

That said, the visualiser accompanies a fair number of games, and it’s accompanied by up-to-date in-game statistics, such as (for a soccer match) number of corners, cards and so on. This gives you a better understanding of how a game is shaping up.

Overall, we can’t help but admire the user interface. It’s professional (colors are black, white, and gray), and everything is exactly where you’d expect to find it. One thing that really stood out to us was the “Betting Highlights” tab found at the top-left of the screen. Here, Mansion lists the most popular sports and leagues that are available to bet on on any given day.

For instance, you might expect to find English Premier League games and NFL games listed there on game days. It’s just ideal for fast access.

Bonuses?

New players are entitled to a 50% boost on their first deposit when they deposit anything between $10 and $50. It’s not a bad way to kick things off.

Mansion treats existing players to a slew of promos, including cash back offers, a “Bag a Bonus” offer that gives you a free bet if you lose 5 greyhound wagers on the spin, as well as a number of insurance bets in popular sports like soccer and horse racing.

The online casino, meanwhile, comes with its own separate welcome bonus (including a live dealer bonus), and there’s a VIP program that, once invited to, gives you the chance to raise your betting and withdrawal limits. As such, it’s ideal for both casual players and high rollers.

2. Leo Vegas - Best for Sportsbook & Casino Players

• 40+ sports to bet on

40+ sports to bet on • Tons of player props

Tons of player props • 1,000+ games

If you’re a Canadian sports bettor who fancies mixing things up between a sportsbook and a few dabbles on the slots, Leo Vegas might be for you.

This is a super established European online casino first and foremost that’s now available to Canadian players, and which comes with a deceptively awesome sportsbook.

We say “deceptive” because, at first glance, the sportsbook looks decidedly low-key. Half of the screen is taken up by a background image of a sports stadium, with all the key info and features - sports, markets and your betting slip - all bunched up into the middle of the screen.

Does it work?

It works surprisingly well.

Indeed, Leo Vegas’s sportsbook is designed in such a way that it removes the hassle from sports betting, while at the same time offering a very in-depth sports betting experience. There are 40 sports to bet on, live betting is available, and while Leo Vegas doesn’t offer as many markets as some rival sites, it excels when it comes to player props.

For example, in an average cricket match, you can bet on things like top run scorer and player of the match, while in a soccer match you can bet on players to score in both halves, players to pick up a card, players to have X number of shots on target - and so on.

We also like the fact that, whenever you click on a major sporting event, Leo Vegas adds the current league table to the side of the screen, as well as - on occasion - key statistics, such as head-to-heads. It’s this level of attention to detail that makes Leo Vegas stand out.

Odds, meanwhile, are very competitive, and Leo Vegas always gets its lines out incredibly early.

Live streaming isn’t available, though.

Where the online casino is concerned, Leo Vegas is easily one of the best online casinos in Canada. Here, you can take your pick from 1,800+ games, including more than a thousand slots, must-fall jackpots, bingo, roulette, blackjack, and more. There’s also a live dealer section, where max bet goes as high as $10,000.

3. Bodog - Best CA Online Sportsbook for American Sports

• Huge number of prop bets for American sports

Huge number of prop bets for American sports • Fast payouts

Fast payouts • High-traffic poker room

If American sports are your main jam, you might want to take a closer look at Bodog. This is a hugely reportable Canadian betting site that’s been around for almost 30 years, and which puts sports like the NHL, NFL, and NBA at the center of all that it does.

You can see this in the way Bodog is laid out, with the American sports getting the major coverage at the top of the homepage. There are also lots of sports betting markets available, including a huge number of props and futures, with the NFL in particular specializing when it comes to prop betting - there are often more than 60 prop bets you can pick from.

Of course, there are numerous other sports covered, too, with the total number of sports exceeding more than 20. Moreover, even niche sports like cycling have a decent number of betting markets to choose from.

But while odds are competitive with rival sites, higher juice might be a problem.

Live betting is available and most games are accompanied by a sophisticated visualiser that helps you to understand what’s going on in a game (for example, who’s serving in a tennis match, who has a free throw in an NBA match and so on), but live streaming isn’t available.

A slight issue some players will have is that Bodog generally doesn’t let you place large bets. During our testing, we tried to place a $3,000 sports bet to see what the max limits were, and found that our stake was capped at $2,000.

Does Bodog increase your stake once you become a regular player? Possibly - but it’s unlikely. Moreover, the reason that Bodog has low bet limits is probably down to a liquidity issue.

There’s also an excellent casino at Bodog, and we have to give special mention to its high-traffic poker tournaments, as well as its selection of high-quality blackjack games.

4. BetSafe - Best CA Online Betting Site for Features

• Range of features including Bet Builders

Range of features including Bet Builders • Intuitive web design

Intuitive web design • Live streaming available

All our top Canadian sports betting sites come with a number of features that are designed to improve the way you bet. But while most of them are limited to things like price boosts, we feel that BetSafe goes the extra mile in making you feel right at home.

For instance, we like their Enhanced Parlays feature that gives indecisive sports bettors the chance to take their pick from parlays that have been prepared by BetSafe’s experts. As you might expect, most of these parlays center around American sports, such as the NBA and the NFL, and tend to include picks like “Lakers + Warriors + Bucks All To Win in Regular Time.”

There’s also a helpful “stats and live scores” tab that’s bursting with the latest statistics on all the top games. It updates in real time so that you can make better wagering decisions.

What kind of stats do they display? A whole glossary, from head-to-head, current standings, form - and referees.

A Bet History feature, meanwhile, lets you keep track of your betting habits so that you always stay in control (and can spot winning and losing patterns), while a Bet Builder is fantastic for anyone who loves to place props bets.

In terms of its sports variety, BetSafe covers lots of bases. Its list includes just over 25 sports in total, although we would argue that markets aren’t quite as comprehensive as some rivals.

However, we think Canadian bettors will appreciate the slick and modern, functional and easy-on-the-eye user layout. It’s intuitive, too. For example, nice touches include adding the option of “parlays” or “multiples” next to “single bet” on your betting slip, as well as keeping a list of all related in-play sporting events to the left of the current sporting event you’re looking at.

Speaking of live legalized sports betting - yes, it's available here. You can also stream specific sporting events live (mostly European sports, as opposed to American ones) and the quality is very good.

And like all the best sportsbooks, there’s a casino here at BetSafe.

5. CloudBet - Best Canadian Sportsbook for Cryptocurrencies

• Competitive odds

Competitive odds • High bet limits

High bet limits • Wide range of cryptos accepted

If you’ve got some digital coins that you want to bet on sports with, CloudBet duly obliges. This is one of the best Bitcoin casinos, which means that it doesn’t accept Canadian dollars. You can instead deposit and withdraw via BTC, BCH, PAXG, USDT, USDC, DAI, PAX, LINK, LTC and DOGE.

It’s an excellent selection, withdrawals are processed instantly, and there are no transaction fees.

Onto the sportsbook itself …

At CloudBet, you can bet on 28 sports, as well as entertainment and politics. Popular sports like soccer, NFL, and NBA are listed at the top left of the screen for easy access.icking on a sport takes you to an entire rundown of all available leagues and tournaments (as well as exactly how many upcoming sporting events there are for each league and tournament).

It’s a really intuitive, forward-thinking layout that we think bettors will appreciate.

Esports are available, and we like that FIFA and NBA2K get their own separate categories.

CloudBet also states that it offers “unrivaled limits.” We tested this out and it’s true that CloudBet has very high bet limits - but not the highest in the world. However, if you’re looking to place $10,000+ sports bets, you can do so here.

Ranking Methodology - How We Chose The Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada

Sports variety & betting options - While all the top-rated Canadian betting sites offer the most popular sports, such as the NFL and the NHL, it was our aim to check for online sportsbooks that offer a comprehensive selection of sports.

As well as all the major sports events and sports, our sports betting sites also offer markets for a range of niche sports, such as volleyball, snooker and darts. They also offer a wide variety of betting options, and they sweep the field when it comes to the array of leagues and tournaments that they cover.

Bonuses & promos - A generous welcome bonus is always the best way to get your sports betting career started. As well as scouring online betting sites for excellent deposit bonuses, we made sure to add Canada sports betting sites that are generous with their reload bonuses, free bets, and their loyalty programs.

Payouts & reliability - We know that a thorny issue with some offshore sports bettors are signing up to sportsbooks that don’t payout on time, or which take way too long. All the online betting sites on our list remove the hassle from a) the sign up process and b) payouts. Everything is fast-paced, each site is fully-licensed and 100% reliable.

Casino games - Make no mistake, our sports betting sites in Canada aren’t just sports betting sites. They double-up as high-quality online casinos. This means that, whenever you want to take a break from betting on sports, or you’re waiting for a bet to come in, you can mix things up and try your luck on games like poker, blackjack, and roulette.

Best Canadian Sportsbooks - FAQ

What Sports Can I Bet on at Canadian Sportsbooks?

If there's a sport you can think of, you can bet on it.

However, while all sportsbooks offer markets for major sports like the NHL, NFL, NBA and soccer, it's the best Canadian online sportsbooks like Mansion Bet and Leo Vegas that go the extra distance with their niche offerings.

Moreover, they offer more markets and bet types, too.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Canada?

Betting in Canada is legal. However, when placing bets on your favorite sports in Canada, it's important to remember that it's up to each state to determine what to permit and what to restrict

Are Canadian Betting Sites Safe?

Sports betting companies that are fully licensed are safe to use. However, unlicensed sites might be safe - but because they're not licensed, there's also more of a chance that they might go rogue and take your money with them.

For this reason, we always recommend that you place sports bets online with reputable sports betting services.

How Do I Choose the Best Betting Sites in Canada?

The first thing you need to do is make sure any potential candidate is licensed and therefore safe to use.

Then, narrow down your choices according to criteria that matters the most to you, be that sports variety, betting options, live streaming, odds, maximum stakes, fast payouts, payment methods, the user interface, as well as the regularity of its bonuses and promotions.

And if it happens that you’re faced with one, two or even three choices, there’s no harm in signing up to each one.

Do Betting Sites Payout?

Legal sports betting sites that are monitored by the Canadian gaming association always payout unless they have an issue with liquidity - but this is extremely rare.

If you're ever worried that sport betting sites might not payout, just make sure to sign up to fully-licensed online bookmakers that are reputable, and that have been accepting bets for a number of years from thousands of sports fans.

Can I Bet Online on My Mobile Device?

Yep. All the best sportsbooks that we’ve listed in this article are fully optimized for mobile play, and some even come with their very own betting app. Indeed, most sportsbooks these days let you play on your mobile device, and the betting experience is just the same as it is on desktop - the same sports, the same markets, odds and more.

Best Canadian Betting Sites: Final Thoughts

Canada's sports betting market is booming at the moment, and Canadian bettors have lots of options to choose from.

We've outlined the best Canadian betting sites available at the moment, and while Mansion Bet stands out as a high quality sports betting site that offers everything the modern sports bettor is looking for, your final choice will come down to your own personal needs and wants.

The most important thing to remember is that, when betting online, you always place sports bets responsibly,

