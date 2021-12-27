Katrina-Vicky to Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal: Biggest celebrity weddings of 2021

While 2021 saw countries across the globe reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it has also been a year of love, relationships and weddings for many Indian celebrities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, which took place on December 9, was widely discussed by fans on social media. Following weeks of speculations around the wedding, the intimate ceremony took place at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel located about 120 km from Jaipur.

Katrina, 38, and Vicky, 33, were dating for more than a year. However, little or no information was made available to the media about the wedding. As per reports, the couple decided to limit the number of guests in view of the pandemic. A few hours after the ceremony, the couple shared first pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the caption of their posts read.

Katrina also shared images from ‘phoolon ki chaadar’, a ceremony held during weddings. Although it is generally performed by the bride’s brother, it was Katrina’s sisters who performed the ceremony during her wedding. Sharing the photos, Katrina referred to her siblings as her pillars of strength. “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way!” the caption read.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

After dating for 11 years, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married each other in an in intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15. Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share images from the wedding, which subsequently went viral online.

“Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever.. and beyond,” read similar posts from the couple.

Interestingly, after applying the sindoor (vermillion traditionally applied by the groom on the bride’s forehead), Rajkummar also asked Patralekhaa to apply it on his forehead.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Actor Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate and offbeat wedding ceremony at the garden in her apartment complex in Mumbai on February 16. Dia Mirza revealed in an Instagram post that they chose to skip rituals like ‘Kanyadaan’, where the father gives his daughter away to her husband, and ’Bidaai’, a ritual that marks the departure of the bride from her father’s home.

Sharing her thoughts about the rituals, Dia wrote: “time for women to own their own agency” and to redefine what is old. “We said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it?” she wrote. The actor also announced that the ceremony was performed by a woman priest. “The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest!”

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta

Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal and Indian badminton champion Jwala Gutta got married in Hyderabad on April 22. The couple, who had been dating for a long period, had a registered wedding that was attended by close friends and family members.

Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy

Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, who has been roped in to play the antagonist in Ajith’s Valimai, married his long-time girlfriend Lohitha Reddy on November 21 in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ajay Bhupathi, Payal Rajput, Saurabh Dhingra, Allu Aravind and Tanikella Bharani, among others. Earlier in August, Kartikeya had announced that he was engaged to Lohitha. The couple met in 2010 at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam married writer, director and lyricist Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh on June 4. Sharing images from the wedding on Instagram, the couple wrote: “In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The duo got married in Alibaug’s The Mansion House in a private ceremony on January 24. Sharing images from the wedding on social media, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: “Life long love just became official”. Varun and Natasha, who’s a fashion designer, reportedly knew each other since the sixth grade but fell in love years later when they met at a concert.

Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju

Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash married businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru on May 30. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and family members. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor revealed that it was both a love and arranged marriage. Pranitha said that she and Nitin knew each other for a long time and also had many mutual friends. The actor revealed that they opted to have a simple ceremony with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. She added that she is a private person, which is why she had not announced details about the wedding in advance.

Snekan Sivaselvam and Kannika Ravi

Actor and lyricist Snekan Sivaselvam, who became popular through his appearance in Tamil reality TV show Bigg Boss 1, got married to actor Kannika Ravi in a traditional ceremony in Chennai on July 29. Actor and politician Kamal Haasan, who hosts Bigg Boss Tamil, officiated at the ceremony by handing over the garlands which the couple exchanged.

Lijomol Jose and Arun Antony Onisseril

Malayalam actor Lijomol Jose married businessman Arun Antony Onisseril in Kerala on October 5. The intimate church wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. Lijomol, who made her acting debut in the acclaimed Mollywood film Maheshinte Prathikaaram, was recently seen in Surya starrer Jai Bhim.

Utthara Unni and Nithesh Nair

Mollywood actor and Bharatanatyam dancer Utthara Unni married businessman Nithesh Nair, a native of Kerala’s Kozhikode on April 5. The couple announced their engagement in December 2019 and the wedding was scheduled to take place subsequently but the dates had to be pushed in view of the pandemic. Utthara Unni Nithesh on Instagram: “Thaalikettu! @designads_weddings @nitheshsnair”

