Valimai actor Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy get married in Hyderabad

The wedding ceremony was attended by celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ajay Bhupathi, Payal Rajput, Saurabh Dhingra, Allu Aravind and Tanikella Bharani, among others.

Flix Wedding

Tollywood star Kartikeya Gummakonda and his long-time girlfriend Lohitha Reddy on Sunday, November 21 in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was attended by celebrities from the film industry including Chiranjeevi, Ajay Bhupathi, Payal Rajput, Saurabh Dhingra, Allu Aravind and Tanikella Bharani, among others. Close friends and family members of the couple were also in attendance. Images from the wedding have gone viral on social media.

Earlier in August, Kartikeya took to social media to announce that he is engaged to Lohitha Reddy. The engagement was an intimate ceremony and was attended by family members and close friends. Kartikeya and Lohitha met each other in the year 2010 at National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal. Announcing the news, the actor had mentioned that over the years, he and Lohitha have been best friends and later became partners. “Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life.. From 2010 when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades,” the actor tweeted.

Kartikeya Gummakonda made his acting debut with Prematho Mee Karthik in 2017 and was later seen in movies such as Guna 369, 90 Ml and Hippi as the male lead. He has also played supporting roles in movies such as the Nani starer Gang Leader. He rose to fame with his performance in RX 100. The romantic drama released in the year 2018, and also starred actor Payal Rajput in the lead role. Kartikeya essayed the role of Shiva.

Hero @ActorKartikeya weds #LohithaReddy grandly today at 9:47 AM, Dhanur Lagnam.



Popular celebs @KChiruTweets Garu, #AlluAravind Garu & many more attended the marriage & blessed the new couple on their new beginning. pic.twitter.com/3pqTZAnaKU November 21, 2021

Kartikeya was also recently seen in Chaavu Kaburu Challagaa with Lavanya Tripathi in the lead and under the direction of P Koushik. The comic family entertainer was bankrolled by Geeta Arts.

Kartikeya has been roped in as the antagonist in the much-anticipated Tamil film Valimai. Actor Ajith, who is fondly known as ‘Thala’, is playing the lead role.