Actor Dia Mirza marries businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in private ceremony

Dia’s residence doubled up as the wedding venue, with the couple getting married as per Hindu rituals in the garden area of her Bandra home.

Actor Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. Dia’s residence doubled up as the wedding venue, with the couple getting married as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of her Bandra home. The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

For the occasion, Mirza wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta and tied her hair in a neat bun, covered with a gajra. Rekhi, who is in his mid-thirties, chose a white kurta pajama and teamed it with a beige turban and a golden dupatta.

Dia shared two of the photos from the ceremony on her social media on Tuesday, with the caption: “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.”

Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us pic.twitter.com/4a19ffyz48 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 16, 2021

Photographs and videos of the wedding have been doing the rounds of social media.

Earlier in the day, the actor had shared photos of her mehendi ceremony and bridal shower on social media.

Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the photographers. Mirza also distributed sweets to the media waiting outside the venue.

The actor, known for her roles in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju and Thappad, was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance. Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. The couple had announced their separation with a statement issued in August 2019. They had been together for 11 years, and had married in 2014.

Vaibhav is a business man in Bandra, Mumbai, and is reportedly a partner at Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He was married to yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi, and the couple have a daughter together.

(With inputs from agencies)