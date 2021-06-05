Pics: Actor Yami Gautam marries â€˜Uriâ€™ director Aditya Dhar in intimate ceremony

The couple announced their wedding in an Instagram post on Friday.

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday announced that they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. Yami, 32, and Aditya, 38, who worked together on 2019 blockbuster movie Uri: The Surgical Strikes, shared the news in a statement posted on their social media handles.

Quoting Persian poet Rumi's line 'In your light, I learn to love', the couple also shared their photo from the wedding ceremony. â€œWith the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," they said. "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they added.

Since the time the couple announced their wedding, it has been a trending topic on social media platforms. Fans have also been sharing unseen photos from the wedding, which have now gone viral. One of the photos features Yami sitting on the floor in her bridal outfit and a relative is seen tying an anklet around Yamiâ€™s foot. The other photos, which were taken at the wedding ceremony, feature Yami donning a red bridal saree with gold accessories to complete the look, while Aditya is seen in a festive sherwani and a turban.

Yami also shared a few pictures from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram. â€œO dear one, why worry ? What is meant for you will always, always find you."- Lalleshwari (sic)," Yami wrote.



On the work front, Yami Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh, was last seen in Puneet Khanna directorial Ginny weds Sunny. She shared the screen with actor Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix. She is currently working on Dasvi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Bhoot Police. Aditya, who hails from Delhi, is currently working on The Immortal Ashwatthama, which marks his reunion with Uri star Vicky Kaushal.