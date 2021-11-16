Pics: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa get married after 11 years of dating

Flix Bollywood

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on the evening of Monday, November 15, after being in a relationship for more than a decade. The couple said that they were fortunate to be companions. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were engaged on Sunday. They exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh.

For the ceremony, Rajkummar was seen in ivory ethnicwear with a bandhgala jacket, designed by high couture designer Sabyasachi, while Patralekhaa was seen in a red lehenga with gold embellishments, also from Sabyasachi. Rajkummar Rao shared pictures of the wedding on Instagram. "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond," his post read.

Patralekhaa also shared photographs from the ceremony on her Instagram page. "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever.," she wrote.

The couple was congratulated by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had previously starred together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's 2014 film Citylights and the ALTBalaji series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Earlier, a video of Rajkummar proposing to Patralekhaa had gone viral on social media. In the video, the Newton actor was seen going down on one knee and Patralekhaa doing the same, and they both popped the question to each other. Once the two exchanged rings, the couple were seen dancing to Ed Sheeran's romantic track Perfect.