Mollywood actor Utthara Unni gets married to businessman Nithesh Nair

Utthara made her acting debut with the Tamil movie â€˜Vavval Pasangaâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor and noted Bharatanatyam dancer Utthara Unni recently announced her marriage with her fiancÃ© Nithesh Nair, a businessman and a native of Kozhikode in Kerala. The wedding took place in Kerala on Monday. The couple got engaged back in December 2019, and the wedding was scheduled to take place in the subsequent months. However, the coupleâ€™s plans had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown that was imposed for months.

The traditional ceremony took place in Kerala on April 5. Uthira took to Instagram to share photos that were taken during the â€˜Thaalikettuâ€™, a ritual performed in Malayali weddings during which the groom ties a Thaali or sacred thread around the brideâ€™s neck. Donning bridal jewellery and a white â€˜Kasavuâ€™ saree with gold borders, Utthara looks elegant in the wedding photos, while Nithesh chose to wear a traditional white â€˜setu-munduâ€™.

Uthara made her acting debut with the 2012 Tamil movie Vavval Pasanga. She is also a trained Bharathanatyam dancer, who helms the Kerala-based Bharatanatyam dance academy Temple Steps. She is a recipient of the Guru Gopikrishna National Award for Bharatanatyam, and has appeared in a number of short films and music videos. She also won awards for her short film Randaam Varavu, which marked her directorial debut. She is the daughter of veteran Malayalam actor Urmila Unni. Uthara is also a singer. Her album Pathirapontheril is popular among fans.