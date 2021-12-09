Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married: See pictures

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married, which the pair announced on social media after weeks of speculation regarding their nuptials. In identical posts, the actors said, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Katrina can be seen in a traditional red lehenga and Vicky in a ivory-coloured sherwani, both wearing garlands.

The wedding rituals, according to reports, got over around 5.30 PM at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan and about 120km from Jaipur. Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media, much like their high profile wedding.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

As per PTI sources, it was a conscious decision to limit the number of guests due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved. Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date and they will be planning a reception with them sometime soon," the sources said.

