Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash marries businessman Nitin Raju

The couple was married in an intimate and simple ceremony in Bengaluru in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash married businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru on Sunday. Close friends and family members of the couple attended the intimate ceremony in the city. Pranitha and Nitin Rajuâ€™s wedding photos are being shared by the coupleâ€™s friends online.

In one image, the actor is seen wearing a white saree with red borders, accessorised with diamond ornaments. Her husband Nitin, seen with his arm around her shoulder, is wearing a festive dhoti and traditional turban. In another picture doing the rounds on social media, the couple is seen posing with friends at the wedding. Here Pranitha is seen in a bridal saree matched with a green puff sleeve blouse. Both bride and groom are wearing wedding garlands woven with roses and jasmine.

Speaking to Times of India, the actor revealed that it was both a love and arranged marriage. Explaining how they became acquainted, Pranitha said that the couple knew each other for a long time and also had many mutual friends. Pranitha and Nitin decided to get the consent of their families before making it official. Speaking about the ceremony, Pranitha said that they opted to plan a simple ceremony with COVID-19 restrictions and protocols in place. Otherwise they might have had to wait longer, if they chose to have their wedding after the pandemic situation improved and normalcy returned.



Image Credit: Riaz K Ahmed, Twitter

In the same interview, the actor also added that she got the dream wedding she had always envisioned since she is a very private person and does not like revealing details of her private life to the public.

Pranitha predominantly works in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut in the 2010 Kannada movie Porki. Helmed by director MD Sridhar, the movie featured actors Darshan, Pranitha and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles. Porki, which was the Kannada remake of 2006 Telugu film Pokiri, had a successful run at the box office.

Pranitha has also acted in successful Tamil films such as Saguni (2012), Massu Engira Masilamani (2015), Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal (2017), among others. She has also played pivotal roles in several popular Tollywood movies including Baava (2010), Attarintiki Daredi (2013) and Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018).

She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will mark Pranithaâ€™s Bollywood debut. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, the film features actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha and Ihana in important roles. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial is bankrolled jointly by T Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. She is also currently working in Priyadarshanâ€™s upcoming comedy film Hungama 2.