‘Bigg Boss’ fame Snekan and actor Kannika Ravi get married in Chennai

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan officiated the traditional wedding ceremony by handing over the garlands that were exchanged by Snekan and Kannika Ravi. The ceremony was also attended by director Bharathiraja.

Actor and lyricist Snekan Sivaselvam, who rose to fame with Tamil reality Television show Bigg Boss 1, got married to actor Kannika Ravi in a traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday in Chennai. The wedding ceremony was officiated by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is also the host of Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss. Snekan and Kannika exchanged the garlands given by Kamal Haasan. Director Bharathiraja was among the list of eminent personalities who attended the wedding ceremony.

The wedding was reportedly held with a limited number of guests in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In one of the images, we see the couple taking blessings from actor Kamal Haasan, while in another image from the ceremony, director Bharathiraja is seen making a speech in front of all the guests at the wedding. Snekan looks festive in a white, silk veshti and shirt, while Kannika sports an elegant look in a bridal saree paired with ethnic kemp jewellery.

Wishes for the couple have been pouring from all quarters. Many fans as well as members from the film fraternity have extended their wishes to the couple. Snekan has penned lyrics for several songs and has worked with notable members from the film fraternity. He made his acting debut with the Ameer directorial Yogi. His appearance in Bigg Boss was a hit among fans. He was the first runner-up in the inaugural season of the show.

Image Courtesy: PRO Nikil Murukan