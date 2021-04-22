In pics: Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal get married in intimate ceremony in Hyd

The couple made their relationship public in September last year, when they announced their engagement.

news Wedding

Indian badminton champion Jwala Gutta got married to her long-term boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal in Hyderabad on Thursday. The couple reportedly had a registered marriage that was attended by a few people close to them, in light of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The pre-wedding festivities began on Wednesday, for which Jwala wore a beautiful yellow ghagra with embroidery and gold jewellery, and Vishnu was seen in a kurta with a black and gold waistcoat.

At the wedding ceremony, Jwala looked beautiful in a sky blue saree with a red border, while Vishnu Vishal wore plain white silk shirt and veshti.

In the fun-filled images from the haldi ceremony, Jwala is seen in yellow clothes, with wedding guests splashing turmeric water on her as part of the ceremony. The haldi ceremony is a Hindu ritual that takes place before the wedding, where the bride and groom usually have turmeric paste applied on them by friends and family members. Jwala chose an orange saree with a golden border for her mehendi ceremony.

Jwala and Vishnu Vishal made their relationship public in September last year, when they announced their engagement. Last week, Vishnu announced their wedding date to fans on social media. He wrote, “LIFE IS A JOURNEY.... EMBRACE IT… HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP....Need all your love and support as always...#JWALAVISHED”

Jwala, who is a recipient of the Arjuna Award, has represented India in the Olympics in 2012 and 2016. She has won medals at most major international badminton tournaments and multi-sport events, and is known for her record in mixed and doubles badminton.

Vishnu Vishal was recently seen in the Telugu film Aranya (Kaadan in Tamil). Starring Rana Daggubati, the film highlighted the need to protect the natural habitat of elephants.