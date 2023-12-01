SC pulls up TN Governor for sending bills to President after withholding assent

The Supreme Court on Friday, December 1 pulled up Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for returning 10 bills, that were re-passed by the Assembly, to the President for assent. The court questioned why the Governor referred the bills to the President after withholding his assent initially. The bench also orally remarked that the Governor cannot send bills for the President’s assent after the Assembly House re-enacts them if the Governor had previously withheld them. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra were hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Governor for delaying assent to bills.

The Supreme Court had, on November 10, pulled up Ravi for the inordinate delay in giving assent to bills passed by the Assembly, calling it a “matter of serious concern”. The bench, headed by the CJI, had also asked, “What has he been doing for three years?” Following this, Ravi returned all the bills to the Assembly on November 13. The Tamil Nadu government in turn called a special Assembly session on November 18 and passed the bills once again .