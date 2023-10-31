‘RN Ravi positioning himself as political rival’: TN govt moves Supreme Court against delay in assent for bills

The Tamil Nadu government has petitioned the Supreme Court against Governor RN Ravi, with relation to delays in assenting to Bills passed by the state’s Legislative Assembly. In the petition, the state government has said that Ravi has positioned himself as a “political rival to the legitimately elected government.” Further, the petition also says that the governor has not signed remission orders, day to day files and appointment orders, adding that there are delays in approving recruitment orders, granting approval to prosecute MLAs involved in corruption. In this regard, the Tamil Nadu government has sought directions from the Supreme Court to stipulate a time frame for the governor to provide his ascension to pending bills and sign the orders that remain pending.

“The non-consideration of files, government orders and policies forwarded by the state government for his [ the governor’s] signature is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides mala fide exercise of power,” the petition says.

“The governor has positioned himself as a political rival to the legitimately elected government by hindering and obstructing the Legislative Assembly's ability to carry out its legislative duties by unjustly and excessively delaying the consideration of bills,” the petition, filed by advocate Sabarish Subramanian, further says. The petition goes on to add that “The governor’s inactions have caused a constitutional deadlock between the constitutional head of the state and the elected government of the state. By not acting upon his constitutional functions, the governor is toying away with the citizen’s mandate.”