Governor’s powers can’t be used to thwart lawmaking: SC

Pulling up Governors for delays in giving assent to bills passed by state governments, the Supreme Court has ruled in a recent judgement that the Governors should act in accordance with Article 200 of the Indian Constitution. Article 200 lays down the procedure to be followed when a state legislature passes a bill. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra passed the order on November 10, after hearing a writ petition that was filed by the Punjab government against Governor Banwarilal Purohit for not assenting to four bills passed by the legislature. The judgement order of the case was uploaded on November 23.

The court also reiterated that the Governor was an unelected Head of the State and is responsible to uphold certain Constitutional powers. “However, this power cannot be used to thwart the normal course of lawmaking by the State Legislatures,” the court ruled and added that the ‘real power’ in a Parliamentary form of democracy is vested with the elected representatives of the people. “Members of the government in a Cabinet form of government are accountable to and subject to scrutiny by the legislature. The Governor as an appointee of the President is the titular head of State," the bench said.

Observing that the current writ petition is about the Governor of Punjab not assenting to four Bills that were passed on June 20, 2023, the bench went into the Constitutional responsibilities of a Governor when a state legislature passes a Bill. While clarifying that the court is not expressing opinions on how Governors should exercise their jurisdiction on the Bills presented to them, the bench said that the Governors, however, must act in a manner consistent with the provisions of Article 200 of the Constitution. Here is what the apex court said about Article 200.