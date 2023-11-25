SC tells Kerala Governor to refer its verdict on Governor’s duties and responsibilities

According to the petition filed by the Kerala government, as many as eight bills were presented to the Governor for his assent, and of these, "three have been pending for more than two years, and three more in excess of a full year".

Venugopal had said that Governors should realise that they are a part of the state legislature under Article 168 of the Constitution, citing that as many as eight bills are pending assent with Governor Arif Khan for a period ranging between seven to 23 months. He added that the Governor also continues to sit on three bills that were earlier promulgated as ordinances under his signature.

The petition also said that by keeping bills pending for such long periods, the Governor is in direct violation of the Constitution. The writ petition further said that the words "as soon as possible" occurring in Article 200 of the Constitution necessarily mean that not only should pending bills be disposed of within a reasonable time, but that these bills have to be dealt with urgently and expeditiously without any avoidable delay.

The petition also underlined that the Governor's alleged inaction defeats people’s right to access the welfare measures sought to be implemented by the pending bills. "The conduct of the Governor, as would presently be demonstrated, threatens to defeat and subvert the very fundamentals and basic foundations of our Constitution, including the rule of law and democratic good governance," the petition read.